2026 Open Championship odds, picks, date: Surprising predictions by golf model that's nailed 17 majors

The 2026 Open Championship tees off on Thursday, July 16, at Royal Birkdale Golf Club in Southport, England. Rory McIlroy (Masters), Aaron Rai (PGA Championship) and Wyndham Clark (U.S. Open) were the year's first three major winners, and they're all in the 2026 Open Championship field. Scottie Scheffler is the defending Open Championship winner, while Jordan Spieth won this event the last time it was at Royal Birkdale in 2017.

Scheffler is the +750 co-favorites (risk $100 to win $750) in the latest 2026 Open Championship odds, followed by McIlroy at +850. Englishmen Tommy Fleetwood (+1800) and Matt Fitzpatrick (+2000) are next on the PGA odds board for this event, with Jon Rahm also at +2000. Before locking in any 2026 Open Championship picks, be sure to see the 2026 British Open predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

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SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, simulated every PGA Tour event 10,000 times and reveals golf betting picks that have a history of being extremely profitable.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 17 majors entering the weekend, including the 2026 Masters -- its fifth Masters in a row -- as well as last year's PGA Championship and Open Championship. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites.

Now that the 2026 Open Championship field is finalizing, the model simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.

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2026 Open Championship predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the Open Championship 2026: Fleetwood, the third favorite and the lowest English golfer on the board at +1800, stumbles and barely finishes inside top 5. He's a golfer to fade in Open Championship best bets. Fleetwood has a pair of top-5 finishes at the Open Championship, but also missed the cut in 2024 and finished outside the top 10 last year. He finished 27th the last time this event was at the Royal Birkdale. With no finishes better than T11 in any major this year, the model has found better values on the board. See who else to fade here.

Another surprise: Ludvig Aberg is a top-3 contender on the projected leaderboard despite never having won a major and having longer odds at +3000. This will be just his third British Open appearance, but he finished in the top 25 in this event last year. He's also been steady at the majors this year, which was highlighted by a T4 finish at the PGA Championship. He's one of the best drivers in both distance and accuracy on tour right now, and that quality alone makes him a top contender at Royal Birkdale. See who else to pick here.

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How to make 2026 Open Championship picks

The model is also targeting several longshots, including one shocking pick who is going off around 35-1. You can only see the model's picks here.

Who will win the 2026 Open Championship, and which longshots will stun the golfing world? Check out the 2026 Open Championship odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 17 golf majors, including three in 2025.

2026 Open Championship odds, favorites

Get full 2026 Open Championship picks, best bets and predictions here.

(odds via FanDuel and subject to change)

Scottie Scheffler +750

Rory McIlroy +850

Tommy Fleetwood +1800

Matt Fitzpatrick +2000

Jon Rahm +2000

Xander Schauffele +2200

Chris Gotterup +3000

Collin Morikawa +3000

Ludvig Åberg +3000

Wyndham Clark +3300

Cameron Young +3300

Tyrrell Hatton +3300

Justin Rose +3300

Robert MacIntyre +3300

Viktor Hovland +3500

Bryson DeChambeau +4500

Sam Burns +4500

Patrick Reed +5000

Shane Lowry +5500

Brooks Koepka +5500

Russell Henley +5500

Justin Thomas +5500

Jordan Spieth +6000

Joaquin Niemann +6000

Patrick Cantlay +6000

Aaron Rai +6500

Tom Kim +6500

Si Woo Kim +7000

Min Woo Lee +8000

Nicolai Højgaard +8000

Hideki Matsuyama +8000

David Puig +10000

Rickie Fowler +10000

Maverick McNealy +10000

Brian Harman +10000

Marco Penge +10000

Alex Fitzpatrick +10000

Corey Conners +10000

Adam Scott +10000

Harris English +10000

Kurt Kitayama +10000

Cameron Smith +10000

JJ Spaun +10000

Akshay Bhatia +10000

Kristoffer Reitan +10000

Ben Griffin +10000

Sepp Straka +12500

Bud Cauley +12500

Jake Knapp +12500

Jordan Smith +12500

Rasmus Højgaard +12500

Max Homa +12500

Ryan Gerard +12500

Ryan Fox +12500

Alex Noren +12500

Jason Day +12500

Sungjae Im +15000

Tom McKibbin +15000

Eugenio Chacarra +15000

Keegan Bradley +15000

Angel Ayora +15000

Harry Hall +15000

Keith Mitchell +15000

Gary Woodland +15000

Jacob Bridgeman +17500

Alex Smalley +17500

Jayden Schaper +17500

Pierceson Coody +17500

Haotong Li +17500

Sahith Theegala +17500

Jackson Suber +17500

Matt Wallace +17500

Lucas Herbert +17500

Thomas Detry +17500

Daniel Berger +17500

Max Greyserman +17500

Michael Brennan +17500

Ryo Hisatsune +17500

Eric Cole +17500

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen +17500

J.T. Poston +17500

Daniel Hillier +22500

Billy Horschel +22500

Andrew Novak +22500

Casey Jarvis +22500

Nick Taylor +22500

Bernd Wiesberger +22500

Sami Valimaki +25000

Louis Oosthuizen +25000

John Parry +25000

Michael Kim +25000

Daniel Brown +25000

Matthew Jordan +25000

Matt McCarty +25000

Hennie du Plessis +35000

Jesper Svensson +35000

Sam Stevens +35000

Scott Vincent +35000

Laurie Canter +35000

Michael Hollick +35000

Jose Luis Ballester +35000

Peter Uihlein +50000

Martin Couvra +50000

Frederic Lacroix +50000

Keita Nakajima +50000

Padraig Harrington +50000

Nico Echavarria +50000

Kazuma Kobori +50000

Andy Sullivan +50000

Francesco Molinari +50000

Francesco Laporta +50000

Antoine Rozner +50000

Alejandro De Castro Piera +75000

Kota Kaneko +75000

Matthew Southgate +75000

Dan Bradbury +75000

MJ Daffue +75000

Joakim Lagergren +75000

Shaun Norris +75000

Stewart Cink +75000

Adrien Saddier +75000

Caleb Surratt +75000

Nevill Ruiter +100000

Baard Bjoernevik Skogen +100000

Travis Smyth +100000

Naoyuki Kataoka +100000

Marcus Plunkett +100000

Cameron John +100000

Tiger Christensen +100000

Ryutaro Nagano +100000

Jeong Woo Ham +100000

Lev Grinberg +100000

Jack Buchanan +100000

Stuart Grehan +100000

Matthew Baldwin +100000

Kazuki Higa +100000

Sam Bairstow +100000

Darren Clarke +100000

Fifa Laopakdee +100000

David Duval +100000

Mason Howell +100000

Ren Yonezawa +100000

Jiho Yang +100000

James Nicholas +100000

David Howard +100000

Mateo Pulcini +100000

Henrik Stenson +100000

Tim Wiedemeyer +100000

Jack McDonald +100000

Alistair Docherty +100000

Austen Truslow +100000

Tom Sloman +100000