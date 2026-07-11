2026 Open Championship odds, picks: Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy predictions by model that nailed 17 majors

Americans have won each of the last three British Opens, with Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele and Brian Harman prevailing. Not since 2003-06 have U.S.-born golfers won this major four straight times, a drought that many will try to end at The Open 2026. In addition to the aforementioned, the likes of Bryson DeChambeau, Cameron Young and Wyndham Clark are contenders to claim the 2026 Open Championship. Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy and Matt Fitzpatrick are among the Brits looking to triumph at the British Open 2026.

Scheffler is the +750 co-favorite in Open Championship 2026 odds to repeat after last year's victory alongside McIlroy. Tommy Fleetwood (+1800), Matt Fitzpatrick (+2000) and Jon Rahm (+2000) round out the top five. Jordan Spieth, who won The Open the last time Royal Birkdale hosted in 2017, is a +6000 golf longshot to utilize in 2026 British Open bets. Before locking in any 2026 Open Championship picks, be sure to see the 2026 Open Championship predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

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SportsLine's proprietary golf betting model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, simulates every PGA Tour event 10,000 times. This same model has also nailed a whopping 17 majors entering the weekend, including the 2026 Masters -- its fifth Masters in a row -- as well as last year's PGA Championship and Open Championship.

Now that the 2026 British Open field is locked in, the model simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.

2026 Open Championship predictions for Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Wyndham Clark

One pick from the model for The Open 2026: Wyndham Clark (+3300), the latest major champion after winning the U.S. Open for the second time, stumbles big time and barely cracks the top 25. While Clark has seemingly figured out the courses utilized for the U.S. Open, the same can't be said for all other majors. He has 13 combined starts at the other three majors and just one top 20 finish. He has nearly as many missed cuts (six) as made cuts (seven) across those 13.

Royal Birkdale is one of the 10 shortest courses in use during the 2026 PGA Tour schedule, so driving distance isn't much of a factor. However, the course has over 100 bunkers, so precision is paramount. Clark is just 83rd in driving accuracy percentage and only 65th in greens in regulation percentage. One shouldn't expect another run up the leaderboard for Clark at this major as he's one to fade with Open Championship bets.

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The model has also examined McIlroy's (+750) chances of becoming a two-time Open champion, after winning the event 12 years ago in 2014. He remains the last Brit to win the British Open and aims to become the 12th golfer with seven major championships. McIlroy has been all over the leaderboard at recent editions of this major, with three top 10s and three finishes 46th or worse over his last six Open starts. He does have promising course history at Royal Birkdale, placing fourth when the course hosted the 2017 Open Championship. If he can utilize momentum from that showing and make his way to the top of the leaderboard, then McIlroy's seventh major title would tie him with Harry Vardon for the most by any British golfer.

The model has also locked in its projection for Scheffler (+750) who, with a victory at Royal Birkdale, would become the first back-to-back Open champion since Tiger Woods in 2005-06. Scheffler has never had a bad performance at this major, notching top 25s in all five of his Open starts. While his top 5 and top 10 finishes are on pace with what he did the last two years, the victories have not kept up. He won his first tournament of 2026 but has come up short in his ensuing 13 events.

The difference this year could be Scheffler's opening round struggles as he led the tour in Round 1 scoring each of the last three seasons. However, he ranks 34th this year and is often digging himself into a hole that he hasn't been able to quite climb out of. Even with that, his metrics are unparalleled on the PGA Tour as Scheffler leads it in strokes gained: total, scoring average and birdie average. See the full Open Championship projections from the model here.

How to make 2026 Open Championship picks

The model is also targeting several longshots, including one who is going off around 35-1. You can only see the model's picks here.

Who will win the 2026 British Open, which longshots will stun the golfing world, and where will Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy finish? Check out the 2026 Open Championship odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 17 golf majors, including three in 2025, and five straight Masters.

2026 Open Championship odds, favorites

Get full 2026 Open Championship picks, best bets and predictions here.

Odds via FanDuel (subject to change)

Rory McIlroy +750

Scottie Scheffler +750

Tommy Fleetwood +1800

Matt Fitzpatrick +2000

Jon Rahm +2000

Xander Schauffele +2200

Chris Gotterup +3000

Collin Morikawa +3000

Ludvig Åberg +3000

Wyndham Clark +3300

Cameron Young +3300

Tyrrell Hatton +3300

Justin Rose +3300

Robert MacIntyre +3300

Viktor Hovland +3500

Bryson DeChambeau +4500

Sam Burns +4500

Patrick Reed +5000

Shane Lowry +5500

Brooks Koepka +5500

Russell Henley +5500

Justin Thomas +5500

Jordan Spieth +6000

Joaquin Niemann +6000

Patrick Cantlay +6000

Aaron Rai +6500

Tom Kim +6500

Si Woo Kim +7000

Min Woo Lee +8000

Nicolai Højgaard +8000

Hideki Matsuyama +8000

David Puig +10000

Rickie Fowler +10000

Maverick McNealy +10000

Brian Harman +10000

Marco Penge +10000

Alex Fitzpatrick +10000

Corey Conners +10000

Adam Scott +10000

Harris English +10000

Kurt Kitayama +10000

Cameron Smith +10000

JJ Spaun +10000

Akshay Bhatia +10000

Kristoffer Reitan +10000

Ben Griffin +10000

Sepp Straka +12500

Bud Cauley +12500

Jake Knapp +12500

Jordan Smith +12500

Rasmus Højgaard +12500

Max Homa +12500

Ryan Gerard +12500

Ryan Fox +12500

Alex Noren +12500

Jason Day +12500

Sungjae Im +15000

Tom McKibbin +15000

Eugenio Chacarra +15000

Keegan Bradley +15000

Angel Ayora +15000

Harry Hall +15000

Keith Mitchell +15000

Gary Woodland +15000

Jacob Bridgeman +17500

Alex Smalley +17500

Jayden Schaper +17500

Pierceson Coody +17500

Haotong Li +17500

Sahith Theegala +17500

Jackson Suber +17500

Matt Wallace +17500

Lucas Herbert +17500

Thomas Detry +17500

Daniel Berger +17500

Max Greyserman +17500

Michael Brennan +17500

Ryo Hisatsune +17500

Eric Cole +17500

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen +17500

J.T. Poston +17500

Daniel Hillier +22500

Billy Horschel +22500

Andrew Novak +22500

Casey Jarvis +22500

Nick Taylor +22500

Bernd Wiesberger +22500

Sami Valimaki +25000

Louis Oosthuizen +25000

John Parry +25000

Michael Kim +25000

Daniel Brown +25000

Matthew Jordan +25000

Matt McCarty +25000

Hennie du Plessis +35000

Jesper Svensson +35000

Sam Stevens +35000

Scott Vincent +35000

Laurie Canter +35000

Michael Hollick +35000

Jose Luis Ballester +35000

Peter Uihlein +50000

Martin Couvra +50000

Frederic Lacroix +50000

Keita Nakajima +50000

Padraig Harrington +50000

Nico Echavarria +50000

Kazuma Kobori +50000

Andy Sullivan +50000

Francesco Molinari +50000

Francesco Laporta +50000

Antoine Rozner +50000

Alejandro De Castro Piera +75000

Kota Kaneko +75000

Matthew Southgate +75000

Dan Bradbury +75000

MJ Daffue +75000

Joakim Lagergren +75000

Shaun Norris +75000

Stewart Cink +75000

Adrien Saddier +75000

Caleb Surratt +75000

Nevill Ruiter +100000

Baard Bjoernevik Skogen +100000

Travis Smyth +100000

Naoyuki Kataoka +100000

Marcus Plunkett +100000

Cameron John +100000

Tiger Christensen +100000

Ryutaro Nagano +100000

Jeong Woo Ham +100000

Lev Grinberg +100000

Jack Buchanan +100000

Stuart Grehan +100000

Matthew Baldwin +100000

Kazuki Higa +100000

Sam Bairstow +100000

Darren Clarke +100000

Fifa Laopakdee +100000

David Duval +100000

Mason Howell +100000

Ren Yonezawa +100000

Jiho Yang +100000

James Nicholas +100000

David Howard +100000

Mateo Pulcini +100000

Henrik Stenson +100000

Tim Wiedemeyer +100000

Jack McDonald +100000

Alistair Docherty +100000

Austen Truslow +100000

Tom Sloman +100000