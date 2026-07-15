2026 Open Championship odds, picks, date: Surprising predictions from golf model that's nailed 17 majors

The 2026 Open Championship tees off on Thursday, July 16, at Royal Birkdale Golf Club in Southport, England. The first tee times come at 1:35 a.m. ET. Scottie Scheffler, who tees off at 4:58 a.m. ET, is the defending Open Championship winner, while Jordan Spieth won this event the last time it was at Royal Birkdale in 2017. Scheffler is the +750 favorite (risk $100 to win $750) in the latest 2026 Open Championship odds.

McIlroy is next on the PGA odds board this week at +950. Englishmen Tommy Fleetwood and Matt Fitzpatrick, both at +1500, are among the other top contenders, with Jon Rahm (+2000), Xander Schauffele (+2500) and Robert MacIntyre (+2700) the only other golfers going off lower than +3000. Spieth, meanwhile, is a +10000 longshot as he looks for his first PGA win since 2022. Before locking in any 2026 Open Championship picks, be sure to see the 2026 British Open predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

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SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, simulated every PGA Tour event 10,000 times and reveals golf betting picks that have a history of being extremely profitable.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 17 majors entering the weekend, including the 2026 Masters -- its fifth Masters in a row -- as well as last year's PGA Championship and Open Championship. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites.

Now that the 2026 Open Championship field is set, the model simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.

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2026 Open Championship predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the Open Championship 2026: Fleetwood, who is tied for the third-lowest odds on the board at +1500, stumbles and doesn't finish in the top 5. He's a golfer to fade in Open Championship best bets. Fleetwood has a pair of top-5 finishes at the Open Championship, but also missed the cut in 2024 and finished outside the top 10 last year. He finished 27th the last time this event was at the Royal Birkdale. With no finishes better than T11 in any major this year, the model has found better values on the board. See who else to fade here.

Another surprise: Ludvig Aberg is a top-3 contender on the projected leaderboard despite never having won a major and having longer odds at +3300. This will be just his third British Open appearance, but he finished in the top 25 in this event last year. He's also been steady at the majors this year, which was highlighted by a T4 finish at the PGA Championship. He's one of the best drivers in both distance and accuracy on tour right now, and that quality alone makes him a top contender at Royal Birkdale. See who else to pick here.

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How to make 2026 Open Championship picks

The model is also targeting several longshots, including one shocking pick who is going off around 50-1. You can only see the model's picks here.

Who will win the 2026 Open Championship, and which longshots will stun the golfing world? Check out the 2026 Open Championship odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 17 golf majors, including three in 2025.

2026 Open Championship odds, field

Get full 2026 Open Championship picks, best bets and predictions here.

(odds via FanDuel and subject to change)

Scottie Scheffler +750

Rory McIlroy +950

Tommy Fleetwood +1500

Matt Fitzpatrick +1500

Jon Rahm +2000

Xander Schauffele +2500

Robert MacIntyre +2700

Viktor Hovland +3000

Chris Gotterup +3300

Tyrrell Hatton +3300

Ludvig Åberg +3300

Justin Rose +3300

Wyndham Clark +3500

Collin Morikawa +3500

Cameron Young +3500

Si Woo Kim +4000

Shane Lowry +4500

Russell Henley +4500

Justin Thomas +4500

Tom Kim +4500

Sam Burns +4500

Patrick Reed +5000

Min Woo Lee +5500

Joaquin Niemann +5500

Patrick Cantlay +5500

Aaron Rai +6000

Alex Fitzpatrick +6000

JJ Spaun +6500

Bryson DeChambeau +6500

Brooks Koepka +7000

Hideki Matsuyama +7000

Harris English +8000

Ben Griffin +8000

Rickie Fowler +10000

Maverick McNealy +10000

Brian Harman +10000

Jordan Spieth +10000

Adam Scott +10000

Nicolai Højgaard +10000

Kurt Kitayama +10000

Ryan Gerard +10000

Keegan Bradley +10000

Akshay Bhatia +10000

Kristoffer Reitan +10000

Alex Noren +10000

Corey Conners +12500

Tom McKibbin +12500

Eugenio Chacarra +12500

Matt Wallace +12500

Cameron Smith +12500

Victor Perez +12500

Alex Smalley +15000

Bud Cauley +15000

Jordan Smith +15000

Ryan Fox +15000

J.T. Poston +15000

Sepp Straka +17500

Jacob Bridgeman +17500

Jake Knapp +17500

Sahith Theegala +17500

Marco Penge +17500

Max Homa +17500

Andrew Novak +17500

Thomas Detry +17500

Michael Kim +17500

Casey Jarvis +17500

Nick Taylor +17500

Harry Hall +17500

Keith Mitchell +17500

Jason Day +17500

Gary Woodland +17500

Eric Cole +17500

Johnny Keefer +17500

Michael Thorbjornsen +17500

David Puig +22500

Sungjae Im +22500

John Parry +22500

Pierceson Coody +22500

Haotong Li +22500

Rasmus Højgaard +22500

Sam Stevens +22500

Laurie Canter +22500

Max Greyserman +22500

Angel Ayora +22500

Ryo Hisatsune +22500

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen +22500

Aldrich Potgieter +22500

Sami Valimaki +25000

Jayden Schaper +25000

Lucas Herbert +25000

Michael Brennan +25000

Nico Echavarria +25000

Matthew Jordan +25000

Matt Mccarty +25000

Stewart Cink +25000

Hennie du Plessis +35000

Daniel Hillier +35000

Billy Horschel +35000

Jackson Suber +35000

Scott Vincent +35000

Daniel Berger +35000

Daniel Brown +35000

Bernd Wiesberger +35000

Jesper Svensson +50000

Shaun Norris +50000

Keita Nakajima +50000

Andy Sullivan +50000

Francesco Molinari +50000

Padraig Harrington +75000

Kazuma Kobori +75000

Adrien Saddier +75000

Francesco Laporta +75000

Antoine Rozner +75000

Jose Luis Ballester +75000

Joe Dean +75000

Peter Uihlein +100000

Alejandro De Castro Piera +100000

Kota Kaneko +100000

Nevill Ruiter +100000

Matthew Southgate +100000

Baard Bjoernevik Skogen +100000

Travis Smyth +100000

Dan Bradbury +100000

Naoyuki Kataoka +100000

MJ Daffue +100000

Marcus Plunkett +100000

Cameron John +100000

Tiger Christensen +100000

Ryutaro Nagano +100000

Jeong Woo Ham +100000

Lev Grinberg +100000

Martin Couvra +100000

Jack Buchanan +100000

Joakim Lagergren +100000

Frederic Lacroix +100000

Stuart Grehan +100000

Matthew Baldwin +100000

Kazuki Higa +100000

Sam Bairstow +100000

Darren Clarke +100000

Fifa Laopakdee +100000

David Duval +100000

Mason Howell +100000

Ren Yonezawa +100000

Jiho Yang +100000

James Nicholas +100000

Michael Hollick +100000

David Howard +100000

Mateo Pulcini +100000

Henrik Stenson +100000

Tim Wiedemeyer +100000

Jack McDonald +100000

Caleb Surratt +100000

Alistair Docherty +100000

Austen Truslow +100000

Tom Sloman +100000