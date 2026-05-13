Golf bets for a 2026 PGA Championship parlay figure to target many of the past winners of the major such as Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa or Xander Schauffele. But one shouldn't overlook 2011 PGA champion, Keegan Bradley, with golf longshot picks. Not only does he have that win on his resume, but Bradley also prevailed at the last tour event to take place at Aronimink Golf Club. The St. John's alum won the 2018 BMW Championship at Aronimink, which is the only PGA Tour event the course has hosted over the last 15 years.

If using your PGA Championship bets on Bradley to outright win at +10000 don't whet your appetite, then you can pursue golf props for his finishing position. Bradley placing in the top 5 would return +1550, while a top-10 finish would be +690. A PGA parlay could also consist of head-to-head matchups, round leaders, top golfers by nationality or predicting if there will be a hole-in-one. Before making any 2026 PGA Championship picks or golf parlays, you need to see this golf parlay from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

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SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 17 majors entering the weekend, including the 2026 Masters -- its fifth Masters in a row -- as well as last year's PGA Championship and Open Championship. Anyone who has followed its golf betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites.

Now that the 2026 PGA Championship field is locked in, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times. It has locked in betting picks to form a golf parlay that pays out almost $200,000 for a $10 bettor. See the picks and full parlay by heading to SportsLine.

Top 2026 PGA Championship parlay, PGA Tour picks

For the PGA Championship 2026, one of the picks featured in the model's PGA Tour parlay is Rickie Fowler over Patrick Cantlay (+100) in a golf matchup prop. Fowler has both more top 10s and top 25s this season than Cantlay, and the former also ranks 17th in FedEx Cup standings, as opposed to Cantlay being 34th. Fowler is coming off a runner-up in last week's Truist Championship and has notched top 10s in each of his last three starts.

Both have played the same event at Aronimink twice before, with Fowler placing eighth and 13th in the two events. Meanwhile, Cantlay finished 20th or worse in both of those tournaments. For the 2026 PGA Tour season, Fowler is eighth in scoring average (actual), while Cantlay sits in 17th place. The model projects Fowler to finish in the top 15 of the PGA Championship 2026, while Cantlay is on the back-end of the top 20. See the rest of the PGA parlay legs here.

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How to make PGA Tour parlay picks

The model has also picked an outright winner, plus a prop that returns nearly +1000 among its six PGA picks for the 2026 PGA Championship parlay that pays almost $200,000 on just a $10 bet. You can only see the picks and the full parlay at SportsLine.

So, who will win the PGA Championship 2026, and what combination of PGA Tour props could unlock a payday of almost $200,000 on just a $10 bet? Visit SportsLine now to get the PGA Tour parlay and picks for the PGA Championship, all from the golf model that's nailed a whopping 17 majors entering the weekend, and find out.