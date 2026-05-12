Major season got off to a thrilling start as Rory McIlroy defended his championship at Augusta to win his second straight Masters. Up next is the PGA Championship 2026, which tees off on Thursday, May 14, from Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pa. Scottie Scheffler, who finished second at both the Masters and this past week's RBC Heritage, is the defending PGA Championship winner after he prevailed by five strokes at Quail Hollow last year.

The latest 2026 PGA Championship odds via FanDuel list Scheffler as the +480 favorite (risk $100 to win $480), with McIlroy (+850) and Cameron Young (+1200) among the other early 2026 PGA Championship contenders. Jon Rahm (+1500), Xander Schauffele (+1600) and Ludvig Aberg (+1800) are the only other golfers going off lower than +2000.

Before locking in any 2026 PGA Championship picks, or making any PGA Championship DFS picks or One and Done predictions, be sure to see the 2026 PGA Championship predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Visit our DraftKings promo code review to see their latest offers and get started.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, simulated every PGA Tour event 10,000 times and reveals golf betting picks that have a history of being extremely profitable.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 17 majors entering the weekend, including the 2026 Masters -- its fifth Masters in a row -- as well as last year's PGA Championship and Open Championship. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites.

Now that the 2026 PGA Championship field beginning to take shape, the model simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard, which you can use for PGA picks, one and done contests or PGA DFS lineups.

2026 PGA Championship predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the PGA Championship 2026: It projects that DeChambeau barely cracks the top 10 despite the fact that he was a runner-up in this event the past two years. DeChambeau missed the cut at the 2026 Masters and then had to withdraw from LIV Golf Mexico City with wrist discomfort in April. He has recorded three straight top-five finishes at the PGA Championship, but has also missed the cut twice and finished outside the top 30 two other times at this event. See who else to fade here.

Another surprise: The model projects a strong showing from Tommy Fleetwood, who has longer odds at +2500. The 2025 Tour Championship winner is still looking for his first major win. He's in strong form this season, however, recording five top-10 finishes. He was contending for another top-10 at the Masters this year before a fourth-round 76 dropped him down the leaderboard. Fleetwood has strong metrics off the tee this year, but has struggled with his putting, so if he can have a better weekend on the greens, he has a great shot to be a contender. See who else to pick here.

New to sports trading? Visit our Kalshi promo code review to see their latest offers and get started.

How to make 2026 PGA Championship picks

The model is also targeting several other longshots, including one going off around 60-1 who makes a stunning run for the title. You can only see the model's picks here.

Who will win the 2026 PGA Championship, and which longshots will stun the golfing world? Check out the 2026 PGA Championship odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 17 golf majors, including three in 2025.

2026 PGA Championship odds, favorites

Get full 2026 PGA Championship picks, best bets and predictions here.

(odds via FanDuel and subject to change)

Scottie Scheffler +480

Rory McIlroy +850

Cameron Young +1200

Jon Rahm +1500

Xander Schauffele +1600

Ludvig Åberg +1800

Matt Fitzpatrick +2200

Bryson DeChambeau +2200

Tommy Fleetwood +2700

Brooks Koepka +3300

Patrick Cantlay +3500

Collin Morikawa +4000

Min Woo Lee +5000

Nicolai Højgaard +5000

Justin Thomas +5000

Justin Rose +5500

Russell Henley +5500

Rickie Fowler +5500

Tyrrell Hatton +5500

Adam Scott +6000

Viktor Hovland +6000

Si Woo Kim +6000

Sam Burns +6000

Chris Gotterup +6000

J.J. Spaun +6500

Robert MacIntyre +6500

Patrick Reed +7000

Maverick McNealy +7000

Joaquin Niemann +8000

Kurt Kitayama +8000

Jordan Spieth +8000

Shane Lowry +8000

Sepp Straka +8000

Hideki Matsuyama +10000

Kristoffer Reitan +10000

Harris English +10000

Akshay Bhatia +10000

Gary Woodland +10000

Ben Griffin +10000

David Puig +10000

Thomas Detry +10000

Alex Fitzpatrick +10000

Keegan Bradley +10000

Jacob Bridgeman +10000

Alex Noren +12500

Jason Day +12500

Alex Smalley +12500

Harry Hall +12500

Pierceson Coody +15000

Matt McCarty +15000

Sungjae Im +15000

Corey Conners +15000

Sahith Theegala +17500

Michael Thorbjornsen +17500

Ryan Gerard +17500

Wyndham Clark +17500

Rasmus Højgaard +17500

Brian Harman +17500

Ryan Fox +22500

Samuel Stevens +22500

Ryo Hisatsune +22500

Keith Mitchell +22500

Aaron Rai +22500

Nick Taylor +22500

Marco Penge +22500

Daniel Berger +22500

Sudarshan Yellamaraju +22500

Taylor Pendrith +25000

Tom McKibbin +25000

Ricky Castillo +25000

Jordan Smith +25000

Michael Brennan +25000

Angel Ayora +25000

Max Homa +25000

Bud Cauley +25000

Michael Kim +25000

Jayden Schaper +35000

Haotong Li +35000

Daniel Hillier +35000

Dustin Johnson +35000

Aldrich Potgieter +35000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +35000

Andrew Novak +35000

Max Greyserman +35000

J.T. Poston +35000

Matt Wallace +35000

Cameron Smith +35000

Nico Echavarria +35000

Andrew Putnam +50000

Sami Valimaki +50000

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen +50000

Bernd Wiesberger +50000

Denny McCarthy +50000

Stephan Jaeger +50000

Richard Hoey +50000

Lucas Glover +50000

Stewart Cink +50000

Billy Horschel +50000

Patrick Rodgers +50000

Max McGreevy +50000

Ian Holt +50000

Austin Smotherman +50000

Mikael Lindberg +50000

Chris Kirk +75000

Johnny Keefer +75000

Casey Jarvis +75000

Steven Fisk +75000

John Parry +75000

Matti Schmid +75000

Tom Hoge +75000

Jimmy Walker +100000

Braden Shattuck +100000

Bryce Fisher +100000

Jhonattan Vegas +100000

Michael Block +100000

Y.E. Yang +100000

Luke Donald +100000

Ben Kern +100000

Elvis Smylie +100000

Timothy Wiseman +100000

Jared Jones +100000

Paul McClure +100000

Derek Berg +100000

Garrett Sapp +100000

Ryan Vermeer +100000

Dan Brown +100000

Adam Schenk +100000

Francisco Bidé +100000

Austin Hurt +100000

Padraig Harrington +100000

Adrien Saddier +100000

Emiliano Grillo +100000

Martin Kaymer +100000

Kota Kaneko +100000

Ben Polland +100000

Brian Campbell +100000

Shaun Micheel +100000

Jason Dufner +100000

Garrick Higgo +100000

Jordan Gumberg +100000

David Lipsky +100000

William Mouw +100000

Michael Kartrude +100000

Joe Highsmith +100000

Mark Geddes +100000

Davis Riley +100000

Tyler Collet +100000

Chris Gabriele +100000

Andy Sullivan +100000

Zach Haynes +100000

Travis Smyth +100000

Ryan Lenahan +100000

Kazuki Higa +100000

Chandler Blanchet +100000

Jesse Droemer +100000

Brandt Snedeker +100000