2026 PGA Championship odds, picks: Surprising predictions from golf model that's nailed 17 majors
SportsLine's model simulated the PGA Championship 2026 10,000 times and revealed its surprising early picks
Major season got off to a thrilling start as Rory McIlroy defended his championship at Augusta to win his second straight Masters. Up next is the PGA Championship, which tees off on Thursday, May 14 from Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pa. Scottie Scheffler, who finished second at both the Masters and this past week's RBC Heritage, is the defending PGA Championship winner after he prevailed by five strokes at Quail Hollow last year.
The latest 2026 PGA Championship odds via FanDuel list Scheffler as the +340 favorite (risk $100 to win $340), with McIlroy (+750), Jon Rahm (+1400) and Bryson DeChambeau (+1600) among the other early 2026 PGA Championship contenders. Before locking in any 2026 PGA Championship picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, simulated every PGA Tour event 10,000 times and reveals golf betting picks that have a history of being extremely profitable.
This same model has also nailed a whopping 17 majors entering the weekend, including the 2026 Masters -- its fifth Masters in a row -- as well as last year's PGA Championship and Open Championship. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites.
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Now that the 2026 PGA Championship field beginning to take shape, the model simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard, which you can use for PGA picks, one and done contests or PGA DFS lineups.
2026 PGA Championship predictions
One major surprise the model is calling for at the PGA Championship 2026: It projects that DeChambeau barely cracks the top 5 despite being one of the favorites. DeChambeau missed the cut at the 2026 Masters and then struggled mightily in Mexico City this past weekend, falling 16 shots behind the lead before withdrawing with wrist discomfort. He has recorded three straight top-five finishes at the PGA Championship, but has also missed the cut twice and finished outside the top 30 two other times at this event. See who else to fade here.
Another surprise: The model projects a strong showing from Tommy Fleetwood, who has longer odds at +2000. The 2025 Tour Championship winner is still looking for his first major win. He's in strong form this season, however, recording four top-10 finishes. He was contending for another top-10 at the Masters this year before a fourth-round 76 dropped him down the leaderboard. Fleetwood has strong metrics off the tee this year, but has struggled with his putting, so if he can have a better weekend on the greens, he has a great shot to be a contender. See who else to pick here.
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How to make 2026 PGA Championship picks
The model is also targeting several other longshots, including one going off much higher than 20-1 who makes a stunning run for the title. You can only see the model's picks here.
Who will win the 2026 PGA Championship, and which longshots will stun the golfing world? Check out the 2026 PGA Championship odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 17 golf majors, including three in 2025.
2026 PGA Championship odds, favorites
Get full 2026 PGA Championship picks, best bets and predictions here.
(odds via FanDuel and subject to change)
Scottie Scheffler +340
Rory McIlroy +750
Jon Rahm +1400
Bryson Dechambeau +1600
Xander Schauffele +1700
Cameron Young +1800
Ludvig Aberg +1900
Tommy Fleetwood +2000
Collin Morikawa +2200
Justin Thomas +2200
Matt Fitzpatrick +2500
Justin Rose +2700
Viktor Hovland +3000
Chris Gotterup +3300
Patrick Cantlay +3500
Brooks Koepka +3500
Hideki Matsuyama +4000
Joaquin Niemann +4000
Tyrrell Hatton +4000
Ben Griffin +4500
Patrick Reed +5000
Shane Lowry +5000
Corey Conners +5000
Russell Henley +5000
Sepp Straka +5500
Jordan Spieth +5500
Robert MacIntyre +6000
Jake Knapp +6000
Akshay Bhatia +6500
Tony Finau +6500
Daniel Berger +6500
Jason Day +6500
Max Homa +6500
Sam Burns +6500
Sungjae Im +6500
Cameron Smith +6500
Marco Penge +6500
J.J. Spaun +8000
Si Woo Kim +8000
Wyndham Clark +8000
Gary Woodland +8000
Minwoo Lee +8000
Maverick McNealy +8000
Will Zalatoris +8000
Dustin Johnson +8000
Jacob Bridgeman +8000
Keegan Bradley +10000
Harris English +10000
Rickie Fowler +10000
Brian Harman +10000
Aaron Rai +10000
Denny McCarthy +10000
Sahith Theegala +10000
Keith Mitchell +10000
J.T. Poston +12500
Taylor Pendrith +12500
Nicolai Hojgaard +12500
Davis Thompson +12500
Adam Scott +12500
Ryan Fox +15000
Thomas Detry +15000
Dean Burmester +15000
Sergio Garcia +15000
Byeong Hun An +15000
David Puig +15000
Mackenzie Hughes +15000
Tom Kim +15000
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen +15000
Andrew Novak +15000
Rasmus Hojgaard +15000
Stephan Jaeger +15000
Garrick Higgo +15000
Thorbjorn Olesen +20000
Tiger Woods +2000