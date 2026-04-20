Major season got off to a thrilling start as Rory McIlroy defended his championship at Augusta to win his second straight Masters. Up next is the PGA Championship, which tees off on Thursday, May 14 from Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pa. Scottie Scheffler, who finished second at both the Masters and this past week's RBC Heritage, is the defending PGA Championship winner after he prevailed by five strokes at Quail Hollow last year.

The latest 2026 PGA Championship odds via FanDuel list Scheffler as the +340 favorite (risk $100 to win $340), with McIlroy (+750), Jon Rahm (+1400) and Bryson DeChambeau (+1600) among the other early 2026 PGA Championship contenders. Before locking in any 2026 PGA Championship picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, simulated every PGA Tour event 10,000 times and reveals golf betting picks that have a history of being extremely profitable.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 17 majors entering the weekend, including the 2026 Masters -- its fifth Masters in a row -- as well as last year's PGA Championship and Open Championship. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites.

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Now that the 2026 PGA Championship field beginning to take shape, the model simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard, which you can use for PGA picks, one and done contests or PGA DFS lineups.

2026 PGA Championship predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the PGA Championship 2026: It projects that DeChambeau barely cracks the top 5 despite being one of the favorites. DeChambeau missed the cut at the 2026 Masters and then struggled mightily in Mexico City this past weekend, falling 16 shots behind the lead before withdrawing with wrist discomfort. He has recorded three straight top-five finishes at the PGA Championship, but has also missed the cut twice and finished outside the top 30 two other times at this event. See who else to fade here.

Another surprise: The model projects a strong showing from Tommy Fleetwood, who has longer odds at +2000. The 2025 Tour Championship winner is still looking for his first major win. He's in strong form this season, however, recording four top-10 finishes. He was contending for another top-10 at the Masters this year before a fourth-round 76 dropped him down the leaderboard. Fleetwood has strong metrics off the tee this year, but has struggled with his putting, so if he can have a better weekend on the greens, he has a great shot to be a contender. See who else to pick here.

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How to make 2026 PGA Championship picks

The model is also targeting several other longshots, including one going off much higher than 20-1 who makes a stunning run for the title. You can only see the model's picks here.

Who will win the 2026 PGA Championship, and which longshots will stun the golfing world? Check out the 2026 PGA Championship odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 17 golf majors, including three in 2025.

2026 PGA Championship odds, favorites

Get full 2026 PGA Championship picks, best bets and predictions here.

(odds via FanDuel and subject to change)

Scottie Scheffler +340

Rory McIlroy +750

Jon Rahm +1400

Bryson Dechambeau +1600

Xander Schauffele +1700

Cameron Young +1800

Ludvig Aberg +1900

Tommy Fleetwood +2000

Collin Morikawa +2200

Justin Thomas +2200

Matt Fitzpatrick +2500

Justin Rose +2700

Viktor Hovland +3000

Chris Gotterup +3300

Patrick Cantlay +3500

Brooks Koepka +3500

Hideki Matsuyama +4000

Joaquin Niemann +4000

Tyrrell Hatton +4000

Ben Griffin +4500

Patrick Reed +5000

Shane Lowry +5000

Corey Conners +5000

Russell Henley +5000

Sepp Straka +5500

Jordan Spieth +5500

Robert MacIntyre +6000

Jake Knapp +6000

Akshay Bhatia +6500

Tony Finau +6500

Daniel Berger +6500

Jason Day +6500

Max Homa +6500

Sam Burns +6500

Sungjae Im +6500

Cameron Smith +6500

Marco Penge +6500

J.J. Spaun +8000

Si Woo Kim +8000

Wyndham Clark +8000

Gary Woodland +8000

Minwoo Lee +8000

Maverick McNealy +8000

Will Zalatoris +8000

Dustin Johnson +8000

Jacob Bridgeman +8000

Keegan Bradley +10000

Harris English +10000

Rickie Fowler +10000

Brian Harman +10000

Aaron Rai +10000

Denny McCarthy +10000

Sahith Theegala +10000

Keith Mitchell +10000

J.T. Poston +12500

Taylor Pendrith +12500

Nicolai Hojgaard +12500

Davis Thompson +12500

Adam Scott +12500

Ryan Fox +15000

Thomas Detry +15000

Dean Burmester +15000

Sergio Garcia +15000

Byeong Hun An +15000

David Puig +15000

Mackenzie Hughes +15000

Tom Kim +15000

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen +15000

Andrew Novak +15000

Rasmus Hojgaard +15000

Stephan Jaeger +15000

Garrick Higgo +15000

Thorbjorn Olesen +20000

Tiger Woods +2000