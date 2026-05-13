2026 PGA Championship odds, picks: Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy predictions by model that nailed 17 majors
Picks for 2026 PGA Championship favorites to win ahead of the year's second major at Aronimink Golf Club
The 2026 PGA Championship begins Thursday morning at 6:45 a.m. ET as Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pa., will host its second major ever. Scottie Scheffler dominated last year's PGA Championship, winning by five strokes at Quail Hollow. He'll look to become the fourth player in the stroke-play era to win back-to-back PGA Championships. History is on the line for others as well with Brooks Koepka looking to become the fourth player to ever win at least four PGA Championships, while Jordan Spieth is looking to complete the career Grand Slam.
Scheffler is the +480 favorite in the 2026 PGA Championship odds, with Koepka at +3500 and Spieth at +5500. Rory McIlroy is looking to become the first golfer since 1975 to to win the Masters and the PGA Championship in one year, and he's second on the PGA odds board at +950. Before locking in any 2026 PGA Championship picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
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SportsLine's proprietary golf betting model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, simulates every PGA Tour event 10,000 times. This same model has also nailed a whopping 17 majors entering the weekend, including the 2026 Masters -- its fifth Masters in a row -- as well as last year's PGA Championship and Open Championship.
Now that the 2026 PGA Championship field is locked in, the model simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.
2026 PGA Championship predictions for Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Cameron Young
One pick from the model for the PGA Championship 2026: Cameron Young (+1200), the No. 3 ranked golfer in the world who is also third on the odds board, stumbles and doesn't even crack the top five. Young's had a breakout season, winning the Players and then the Cadillac Championship earlier this month, but he hasn't had nearly the same success at majors. He's 0 for 19 in his major tournament career, with as many missed cuts (seven) as top-25 finishes. His results over his last three PGA Championship starts are 47th, 63rd and a missed cut.
Young is on the short list for being the best ball striker on tour, with top 25 rankings in all of the major categories. However, putting is another story as he ranks 50th in strokes gained: putting. That could be an issue at Aronimink, which is a course that Young has no experience at. The Philly-area course is known for its fast, contoured putting surfaces, and that could undo all of the great work Young normally does when reaching the green. Given his such short golf odds, there are better players to utilize your PGA bets on.
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The model has also locked in its projection for Scheffler (+480), who could become the first back-to-back PGA champion since Tiger Woods (2006-07). After winning 13 tournaments over 2024 and 2025, Scheffler hasn't quite kept pace this year. It began with a victory in his first start, but that remains his only win, while three other golfers have multiple victories in 2026. However, the World No. 1 still finds a way to seemingly always be in contention as he has six top 10s across his nine starts.
Always contending is also the case with recent majors for Scheffler, who has finished in the top seven in each of his last six major tournaments. But he has no course experience with Aronimink as he will compete on it for the first time, and Scheffler's underlying metrics haven't kept up with his otherworldly 2025 form. Last year he led the tour in strokes gained: approach the green but sits 40th this year, as that will be something to keep an eye on at a course known for its fast greens.
The model has also examined McIlroy's (+950) chances of becoming the seventh golfer to win three PGA Championships. Since winning his second green jacket in a row, McIlroy has played in just one event and finished 19th at last week's Truist Championship. Outside of the Masters, the Irishman has just one other top 10 finish on the season, but he clearly elevates his level of play at majors. He has a pair of top-3 finishes at the PGA Championship, in addition to his two victories, as his four top-3s here are tied for his most at any major.
McIlroy has played Aronimink once before at the 2018 BMW Championship where he placed fifth with a score of 18-under-par. He struggled to break par at last year's PGA Championship, doing so just once over four rounds as he finished in 47th place at 3-over. That came just one month after winning his first Masters, so it will be interesting to see how McIlroy does a month after winning his second Masters Tournament. See the full PGA Championship projections from the model here.
How to make 2026 PGA Championship picks
The model is also targeting several longshots, including one who is going off around 60-1. You can only see the model's picks here.
Who will win the 2026 PGA Championship, which longshots will stun the golfing world, and where will Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy finish? Check out the 2026 PGA Championship odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 17 golf majors, including three in 2025, and five straight Masters.
2026 PGA Championship odds, favorites
Get full 2026 PGA Championship picks, best bets and predictions here.
Odds via FanDuel (subject to change)
Scottie Scheffler +480
Rory McIlroy +950
Cameron Young +1200
Jon Rahm +1500
Ludvig Åberg +1600
Xander Schauffele +1800
Matt Fitzpatrick +2200
Bryson DeChambeau +2200
Tommy Fleetwood +2500
Brooks Koepka +3500
Collin Morikawa +4000
Patrick Cantlay +4000
Justin Rose +4500
Justin Thomas +5000
Rickie Fowler +5000
Min Woo Lee +5500
Jordan Spieth +5500
Sam Burns +5500
Russell Henley +5000
Chris Gotterup +5500
Viktor Hovland +5500
Adam Scott +6000
Si Woo Kim +6500
Nicolai Højgaard +6000
J.J. Spaun +6000
Tyrrell Hatton +6000
Robert MacIntyre +7000
Patrick Reed +8000
Hideki Matsuyama +8000
Kurt Kitayama +8000
Maverick McNealy +8000
Sepp Straka +8000
Shane Lowry +10000
Joaquin Niemann +10000
Kristoffer Reitan +10000
Harris English +10000
Akshay Bhatia +10000
Ben Griffin +10000
Thomas Detry +10000
Alex Fitzpatrick +10000
Keegan Bradley +10000
Alex Smalley +10000
Jason Day +15000
Gary Woodland +12500
Matt McCarty +12500
David Puig +12500
Jacob Bridgeman +12500
Harry Hall +15000
Alex Noren +15000
Pierceson Coody +15000
Michael Thorbjornsen +15000
Sungjae Im +17500
Sahith Theegala +17500
Ryan Gerard +17500
Keith Mitchell +17500
Aaron Rai +17500
Nick Taylor +17500
Wyndham Clark +17500
Marco Penge +17500
Rasmus Højgaard +17500
Corey Conners +17500
Haotong Li +22500
Samuel Stevens +22500
Ryo Hisatsune +22500
Max Homa +22500
Daniel Berger +22500
Brian Harman +22500
Sudarshan Yellamaraju +22500
Taylor Pendrith +25000
Ricky Castillo +25000
Dustin Johnson +25000
Jordan Smith +25000
Bud Cauley +25000
Matt Wallace +25000
Michael Brennan +25000
Tom McKibbin +35000
Ryan Fox +35000
Angel Ayora +35000
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +35000
Andrew Novak +35000
Stewart Cink +35000
J.T. Poston +35000
Cameron Smith +35000
Andrew Putnam +50000
Daniel Hillier +50000
Jayden Schaper +50000
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen +50000
Bernd Wiesberger +50000
Denny McCarthy +50000
Aldrich Potgieter +50000
Casey Jarvis +50000
Steven Fisk +50000
Richard Hoey +50000
Lucas Glover +50000
Max Greyserman +50000
Michael Kim +50000
Patrick Rodgers +50000
Max McGreevy +50000
Austin Smotherman +50000
Mikael Lindberg +50000
Nico Echavarria +50000
Stephan Jaeger +75000
Sami Valimaki +75000
Chris Kirk +75000
Billy Horschel +75000
John Parry +75000
Garrick Higgo +75000
Matti Schmid +75000
Ian Holt +100000
Tom Hoge +100000
Jimmy Walker +100000
Braden Shattuck +100000
Bryce Fisher +100000
Jhonattan Vegas +100000
Michael Block +100000
Y.E. Yang +100000
Luke Donald +100000
Johnny Keefer +100000
Ben Kern +100000
Elvis Smylie +100000
Timothy Wiseman +100000
Jared Jones +100000
Paul McClure +100000
Derek Berg +100000
Garrett Sapp +100000
Ryan Vermeer +100000
Dan Brown +100000
Adam Schenk +100000
Francisco Bidé +100000
Austin Hurt +100000
Padraig Harrington +100000
Adrien Saddier +100000
Emiliano Grillo +100000
Martin Kaymer +100000
Kota Kaneko +100000
Ben Polland +100000
Brian Campbell +100000
Shaun Micheel +100000
Jason Dufner +100000
Jordan Gumberg +100000
David Lipsky +100000
William Mouw +100000
Michael Kartrude +100000
Joe Highsmith +100000
Mark Geddes +100000
Davis Riley +100000
Tyler Collet +100000
Chris Gabriele +100000
Andy Sullivan +100000
Zach Haynes +100000
Travis Smyth +100000
Ryan Lenahan +100000
Kazuki Higa +100000
Chandler Blanchet +100000
Jesse Droemer +100000
Brandt Snedeker +100000