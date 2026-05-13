The 2026 PGA Championship begins Thursday morning at 6:45 a.m. ET as Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pa., will host its second major ever. Scottie Scheffler dominated last year's PGA Championship, winning by five strokes at Quail Hollow. He'll look to become the fourth player in the stroke-play era to win back-to-back PGA Championships. History is on the line for others as well with Brooks Koepka looking to become the fourth player to ever win at least four PGA Championships, while Jordan Spieth is looking to complete the career Grand Slam.

Scheffler is the +480 favorite in the 2026 PGA Championship odds, with Koepka at +3500 and Spieth at +5500. Rory McIlroy is looking to become the first golfer since 1975 to to win the Masters and the PGA Championship in one year, and he's second on the PGA odds board at +950. Before locking in any 2026 PGA Championship picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

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SportsLine's proprietary golf betting model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, simulates every PGA Tour event 10,000 times. This same model has also nailed a whopping 17 majors entering the weekend, including the 2026 Masters -- its fifth Masters in a row -- as well as last year's PGA Championship and Open Championship.

Now that the 2026 PGA Championship field is locked in, the model simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.

2026 PGA Championship predictions for Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Cameron Young

One pick from the model for the PGA Championship 2026: Cameron Young (+1200), the No. 3 ranked golfer in the world who is also third on the odds board, stumbles and doesn't even crack the top five. Young's had a breakout season, winning the Players and then the Cadillac Championship earlier this month, but he hasn't had nearly the same success at majors. He's 0 for 19 in his major tournament career, with as many missed cuts (seven) as top-25 finishes. His results over his last three PGA Championship starts are 47th, 63rd and a missed cut.

Young is on the short list for being the best ball striker on tour, with top 25 rankings in all of the major categories. However, putting is another story as he ranks 50th in strokes gained: putting. That could be an issue at Aronimink, which is a course that Young has no experience at. The Philly-area course is known for its fast, contoured putting surfaces, and that could undo all of the great work Young normally does when reaching the green. Given his such short golf odds, there are better players to utilize your PGA bets on.

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The model has also locked in its projection for Scheffler (+480), who could become the first back-to-back PGA champion since Tiger Woods (2006-07). After winning 13 tournaments over 2024 and 2025, Scheffler hasn't quite kept pace this year. It began with a victory in his first start, but that remains his only win, while three other golfers have multiple victories in 2026. However, the World No. 1 still finds a way to seemingly always be in contention as he has six top 10s across his nine starts.

Always contending is also the case with recent majors for Scheffler, who has finished in the top seven in each of his last six major tournaments. But he has no course experience with Aronimink as he will compete on it for the first time, and Scheffler's underlying metrics haven't kept up with his otherworldly 2025 form. Last year he led the tour in strokes gained: approach the green but sits 40th this year, as that will be something to keep an eye on at a course known for its fast greens.

The model has also examined McIlroy's (+950) chances of becoming the seventh golfer to win three PGA Championships. Since winning his second green jacket in a row, McIlroy has played in just one event and finished 19th at last week's Truist Championship. Outside of the Masters, the Irishman has just one other top 10 finish on the season, but he clearly elevates his level of play at majors. He has a pair of top-3 finishes at the PGA Championship, in addition to his two victories, as his four top-3s here are tied for his most at any major.

McIlroy has played Aronimink once before at the 2018 BMW Championship where he placed fifth with a score of 18-under-par. He struggled to break par at last year's PGA Championship, doing so just once over four rounds as he finished in 47th place at 3-over. That came just one month after winning his first Masters, so it will be interesting to see how McIlroy does a month after winning his second Masters Tournament. See the full PGA Championship projections from the model here.

How to make 2026 PGA Championship picks

The model is also targeting several longshots, including one who is going off around 60-1. You can only see the model's picks here.

Who will win the 2026 PGA Championship, which longshots will stun the golfing world, and where will Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy finish? Check out the 2026 PGA Championship odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 17 golf majors, including three in 2025, and five straight Masters.

2026 PGA Championship odds, favorites

Get full 2026 PGA Championship picks, best bets and predictions here.

Odds via FanDuel (subject to change)

Scottie Scheffler +480

Rory McIlroy +950

Cameron Young +1200

Jon Rahm +1500

Ludvig Åberg +1600

Xander Schauffele +1800

Matt Fitzpatrick +2200

Bryson DeChambeau +2200

Tommy Fleetwood +2500

Brooks Koepka +3500

Collin Morikawa +4000

Patrick Cantlay +4000

Justin Rose +4500

Justin Thomas +5000

Rickie Fowler +5000

Min Woo Lee +5500

Jordan Spieth +5500

Sam Burns +5500

Russell Henley +5000

Chris Gotterup +5500

Viktor Hovland +5500

Adam Scott +6000

Si Woo Kim +6500

Nicolai Højgaard +6000

J.J. Spaun +6000

Tyrrell Hatton +6000

Robert MacIntyre +7000

Patrick Reed +8000

Hideki Matsuyama +8000

Kurt Kitayama +8000

Maverick McNealy +8000

Sepp Straka +8000

Shane Lowry +10000

Joaquin Niemann +10000

Kristoffer Reitan +10000

Harris English +10000

Akshay Bhatia +10000

Ben Griffin +10000

Thomas Detry +10000

Alex Fitzpatrick +10000

Keegan Bradley +10000

Alex Smalley +10000

Jason Day +15000

Gary Woodland +12500

Matt McCarty +12500

David Puig +12500

Jacob Bridgeman +12500

Harry Hall +15000

Alex Noren +15000

Pierceson Coody +15000

Michael Thorbjornsen +15000

Sungjae Im +17500

Sahith Theegala +17500

Ryan Gerard +17500

Keith Mitchell +17500

Aaron Rai +17500

Nick Taylor +17500

Wyndham Clark +17500

Marco Penge +17500

Rasmus Højgaard +17500

Corey Conners +17500

Haotong Li +22500

Samuel Stevens +22500

Ryo Hisatsune +22500

Max Homa +22500

Daniel Berger +22500

Brian Harman +22500

Sudarshan Yellamaraju +22500

Taylor Pendrith +25000

Ricky Castillo +25000

Dustin Johnson +25000

Jordan Smith +25000

Bud Cauley +25000

Matt Wallace +25000

Michael Brennan +25000

Tom McKibbin +35000

Ryan Fox +35000

Angel Ayora +35000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +35000

Andrew Novak +35000

Stewart Cink +35000

J.T. Poston +35000

Cameron Smith +35000

Andrew Putnam +50000

Daniel Hillier +50000

Jayden Schaper +50000

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen +50000

Bernd Wiesberger +50000

Denny McCarthy +50000

Aldrich Potgieter +50000

Casey Jarvis +50000

Steven Fisk +50000

Richard Hoey +50000

Lucas Glover +50000

Max Greyserman +50000

Michael Kim +50000

Patrick Rodgers +50000

Max McGreevy +50000

Austin Smotherman +50000

Mikael Lindberg +50000

Nico Echavarria +50000

Stephan Jaeger +75000

Sami Valimaki +75000

Chris Kirk +75000

Billy Horschel +75000

John Parry +75000

Garrick Higgo +75000

Matti Schmid +75000

Ian Holt +100000

Tom Hoge +100000

Jimmy Walker +100000

Braden Shattuck +100000

Bryce Fisher +100000

Jhonattan Vegas +100000

Michael Block +100000

Y.E. Yang +100000

Luke Donald +100000

Johnny Keefer +100000

Ben Kern +100000

Elvis Smylie +100000

Timothy Wiseman +100000

Jared Jones +100000

Paul McClure +100000

Derek Berg +100000

Garrett Sapp +100000

Ryan Vermeer +100000

Dan Brown +100000

Adam Schenk +100000

Francisco Bidé +100000

Austin Hurt +100000

Padraig Harrington +100000

Adrien Saddier +100000

Emiliano Grillo +100000

Martin Kaymer +100000

Kota Kaneko +100000

Ben Polland +100000

Brian Campbell +100000

Shaun Micheel +100000

Jason Dufner +100000

Jordan Gumberg +100000

David Lipsky +100000

William Mouw +100000

Michael Kartrude +100000

Joe Highsmith +100000

Mark Geddes +100000

Davis Riley +100000

Tyler Collet +100000

Chris Gabriele +100000

Andy Sullivan +100000

Zach Haynes +100000

Travis Smyth +100000

Ryan Lenahan +100000

Kazuki Higa +100000

Chandler Blanchet +100000

Jesse Droemer +100000

Brandt Snedeker +100000