2026 PGA Championship odds, picks: Surprising predictions from golf model that's nailed 17 majors
SportsLine's model simulated the PGA Championship 2026 10,000 times and revealed surprising picks
Major season got off to a thrilling start as Rory McIlroy defended his championship at Augusta to win his second straight Masters. Up next is the PGA Championship 2026, which tees off on Thursday, May 14, from Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pa. Scottie Scheffler is the defending PGA Championship winner after he prevailed by five strokes at Quail Hollow last year. The latest 2026 PGA Championship odds via FanDuel list Scheffler as the +480 favorite (risk $100 to win $480), with McIlroy (+950) and Cameron Young (+1200) among the other early 2026 PGA Championship contenders.
Jon Rahm (+1500), Xander Schauffele (+1600) and Ludvig Aberg (+2000) are among the other PGA Championship 2026 favorites. Before locking in any 2026 PGA Championship picks, or making any PGA Championship DFS picks or One and Done predictions, be sure to see the 2026 PGA Championship predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
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SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, simulated every PGA Tour event 10,000 times and reveals golf betting picks that have a history of being extremely profitable.
This same model has also nailed a whopping 17 majors entering the weekend, including the 2026 Masters -- its fifth Masters in a row -- as well as last year's PGA Championship and Open Championship. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites.
Now that the 2026 PGA Championship field beginning to take shape, the model simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard, which you can use for PGA picks, one and done contests or PGA DFS lineups.
2026 PGA Championship predictions
One major surprise the model is calling for at the PGA Championship 2026: It projects that DeChambeau barely cracks the top 10 despite the fact that he was a runner-up in this event the past two years. DeChambeau missed the cut at the 2026 Masters and then had to withdraw from LIV Golf Mexico City with wrist discomfort in April. He has recorded three straight top-five finishes at the PGA Championship, but has also missed the cut twice and finished outside the top 30 two other times at this event. See who else to fade here.
Another surprise: The model projects a strong showing from Tommy Fleetwood, who has longer odds at +2500. The 2025 Tour Championship winner is still looking for his first major win. He's in strong form this season, however, recording five top-10 finishes. He was contending for another top-10 at the Masters this year before a fourth-round 76 dropped him down the leaderboard. Fleetwood has strong metrics off the tee this year, but has struggled with his putting, so if he can have a better weekend on the greens, he has a great shot to be a contender. See who else to pick here.
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How to make 2026 PGA Championship picks
The model is also targeting several other longshots, including one going off around 60-1 who makes a stunning run for the title. You can only see the model's picks here.
Who will win the 2026 PGA Championship, and which longshots will stun the golfing world? Check out the 2026 PGA Championship odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 17 golf majors, including three in 2025.
2026 PGA Championship odds, favorites
Get full 2026 PGA Championship picks, best bets and predictions here.
(odds via FanDuel and subject to change)
Scottie Scheffler +480
Rory McIlroy +950
Cameron Young +1200
Jon Rahm +1500
Xander Schauffele +1600
Ludvig Åberg +2000
Matt Fitzpatrick +2200
Bryson DeChambeau +2200
Tommy Fleetwood +2700
Brooks Koepka +3300
Patrick Cantlay +3500
Collin Morikawa +4000
Min Woo Lee +5000
Nicolai Højgaard +5000
Justin Thomas +5000
Justin Rose +5500
Russell Henley +5500
Rickie Fowler +5500
Tyrrell Hatton +5500
Adam Scott +6000
Viktor Hovland +6000
Si Woo Kim +6000
Sam Burns +6000
Chris Gotterup +6000
J.J. Spaun +6500
Robert MacIntyre +6500
Patrick Reed +7000
Maverick McNealy +7000
Joaquin Niemann +8000
Kurt Kitayama +8000
Jordan Spieth +8000
Shane Lowry +8000
Sepp Straka +8000
Hideki Matsuyama +10000
Kristoffer Reitan +10000
Harris English +10000
Akshay Bhatia +10000
Gary Woodland +10000
Ben Griffin +10000
David Puig +10000
Thomas Detry +10000
Alex Fitzpatrick +10000
Keegan Bradley +10000
Jacob Bridgeman +10000
Alex Noren +12500
Jason Day +12500
Alex Smalley +12500
Harry Hall +12500
Pierceson Coody +15000
Matt McCarty +15000
Sungjae Im +15000
Corey Conners +15000
Sahith Theegala +17500
Michael Thorbjornsen +17500
Ryan Gerard +17500
Wyndham Clark +17500
Rasmus Højgaard +17500
Brian Harman +17500
Ryan Fox +22500
Samuel Stevens +22500
Ryo Hisatsune +22500
Keith Mitchell +22500
Aaron Rai +22500
Nick Taylor +22500
Marco Penge +22500
Daniel Berger +22500
Sudarshan Yellamaraju +22500
Taylor Pendrith +25000
Tom McKibbin +25000
Ricky Castillo +25000
Jordan Smith +25000
Michael Brennan +25000
Angel Ayora +25000
Max Homa +25000
Bud Cauley +25000
Michael Kim +25000
Jayden Schaper +35000
Haotong Li +35000
Daniel Hillier +35000
Dustin Johnson +35000
Aldrich Potgieter +35000
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +35000
Andrew Novak +35000
Max Greyserman +35000
J.T. Poston +35000
Matt Wallace +35000
Cameron Smith +35000
Nico Echavarria +35000
Andrew Putnam +50000
Sami Valimaki +50000
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen +50000
Bernd Wiesberger +50000
Denny McCarthy +50000
Stephan Jaeger +50000
Richard Hoey +50000
Lucas Glover +50000
Stewart Cink +50000
Billy Horschel +50000
Patrick Rodgers +50000
Max McGreevy +50000
Ian Holt +50000
Austin Smotherman +50000
Mikael Lindberg +50000
Chris Kirk +75000
Johnny Keefer +75000
Casey Jarvis +75000
Steven Fisk +75000
John Parry +75000
Matti Schmid +75000
Tom Hoge +75000
Jimmy Walker +100000
Braden Shattuck +100000
Bryce Fisher +100000
Jhonattan Vegas +100000
Michael Block +100000
Y.E. Yang +100000
Luke Donald +100000
Ben Kern +100000
Elvis Smylie +100000
Timothy Wiseman +100000
Jared Jones +100000
Paul McClure +100000
Derek Berg +100000
Garrett Sapp +100000
Ryan Vermeer +100000
Dan Brown +100000
Adam Schenk +100000
Francisco Bidé +100000
Austin Hurt +100000
Padraig Harrington +100000
Adrien Saddier +100000
Emiliano Grillo +100000
Martin Kaymer +100000
Kota Kaneko +100000
Ben Polland +100000
Brian Campbell +100000
Shaun Micheel +100000
Jason Dufner +100000
Garrick Higgo +100000
Jordan Gumberg +100000
David Lipsky +100000
William Mouw +100000
Michael Kartrude +100000
Joe Highsmith +100000
Mark Geddes +100000
Davis Riley +100000
Tyler Collet +100000
Chris Gabriele +100000
Andy Sullivan +100000
Zach Haynes +100000
Travis Smyth +100000
Ryan Lenahan +100000
Kazuki Higa +100000
Chandler Blanchet +100000
Jesse Droemer +100000
Brandt Snedeker +100000