2026 PGA Championship odds, picks: Surprising predictions from golf model that's nailed 17 majors
SportsLine's model simulated the PGA Championship 2026 10,000 times and revealed surprising picks
The PGA Championship 2026 is just one day away, as golf's second major tees off on Thursday, May 14, at 6:45 a.m. ET from Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pa. Scottie Scheffler is the defending PGA Championship winner after he prevailed by five strokes at Quail Hollow last year. The latest 2026 PGA Championship odds via FanDuel list Scheffler as the +390 favorite (risk $100 to win $390), with back-to-back Masters winner Rory McIlroy (+950) and Cameron Young (+1200) among the other 2026 PGA Championship contenders.
Jon Rahm (+1500), Ludvig Aberg (+1800), Xander Schauffele (+1800) and Bryson DeChambeau (+2000) are among the other PGA Championship 2026 favorites. Before locking in any 2026 PGA Championship picks, or making any PGA Championship DFS picks or One and Done predictions, be sure to see the 2026 PGA Championship predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
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SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, simulated every PGA Tour event 10,000 times and reveals golf betting picks that have a history of being extremely profitable.
This same model has also nailed a whopping 17 majors entering the weekend, including the 2026 Masters -- its fifth Masters in a row -- as well as last year's PGA Championship and Open Championship. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites.
Now that the 2026 PGA Championship field locked in, the model simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard, which you can use for PGA picks, one and done contests or PGA DFS lineups.
2026 PGA Championship predictions
One major surprise the model is calling for at the PGA Championship 2026: It projects that DeChambeau barely cracks the top 10 despite the fact that he was a runner-up in this event the past two years and is one of the favorites at +2000. DeChambeau missed the cut at the 2026 Masters and then had to withdraw from LIV Golf Mexico City with wrist discomfort in April. He has recorded three straight top-five finishes at the PGA Championship, but has also missed the cut twice and finished outside the top 30 two other times at this event. See who else to fade here.
Another surprise: The model projects a strong showing from Tommy Fleetwood, who has longer odds at +2500. The 2025 Tour Championship winner is still looking for his first major win. He's in strong form this season, however, recording five top-10 finishes. He was contending for another top-10 at the Masters this year before a fourth-round 76 dropped him down the leaderboard. Fleetwood has strong metrics off the tee this year, but has struggled with his putting, so if he can have a better weekend on the greens, he has a great shot to be a contender. See who else to pick here.
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How to make 2026 PGA Championship picks
The model is also targeting several other longshots, including one going off around 60-1 who makes a stunning run for the title. You can only see the model's picks here.
Who will win the 2026 PGA Championship, and which longshots will stun the golfing world? Check out the 2026 PGA Championship odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 17 golf majors, including three in 2025.
2026 PGA Championship odds, favorites
Get full 2026 PGA Championship picks, best bets and predictions here.
(odds via FanDuel and subject to change)
Scottie Scheffler +390
Rory McIlroy +950
Cameron Young +1200
Jon Rahm +1500
Xander Schauffele +1800
Ludvig Åberg +1800
Bryson DeChambeau +2000
Matt Fitzpatrick +2500
Tommy Fleetwood +2500
Collin Morikawa +4000
Patrick Cantlay +4000
Brooks Koepka +4000
Nicolai Højgaard +4500
Min Woo Lee +5000
Chris Gotterup +5000
Justin Rose +5000
Rickie Fowler +5000
Si Woo Kim +5500
Jordan Spieth +5500
Sam Burns +5500
Justin Thomas +5500
Russell Henley +5500
Adam Scott +6000
Viktor Hovland +6000
Tyrrell Hatton +6000
J.J. Spaun +6500
Patrick Reed +8000
Kurt Kitayama +8000
Maverick McNealy +8000
Robert MacIntyre +8000
Sepp Straka +8000
Joaquin Niemann +10000
Hideki Matsuyama +10000
Kristoffer Reitan +10000
Harris English +10000
Akshay Bhatia +10000
Ben Griffin +10000
Matt McCarty +10000
Thomas Detry +10000
Alex Fitzpatrick +10000
Shane Lowry +10000
Keegan Bradley +10000