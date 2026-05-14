The PGA Championship 2026 is just one day away, as golf's second major tees off on Thursday, May 14, at 6:45 a.m. ET from Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pa. Scottie Scheffler is the defending PGA Championship winner after he prevailed by five strokes at Quail Hollow last year. The latest 2026 PGA Championship odds via FanDuel list Scheffler as the +390 favorite (risk $100 to win $390), with back-to-back Masters winner Rory McIlroy (+950) and Cameron Young (+1200) among the other 2026 PGA Championship contenders.

Jon Rahm (+1500), Ludvig Aberg (+1800), Xander Schauffele (+1800) and Bryson DeChambeau (+2000) are among the other PGA Championship 2026 favorites. Before locking in any 2026 PGA Championship picks, or making any PGA Championship DFS picks or One and Done predictions, be sure to see the 2026 PGA Championship predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Visit our DraftKings promo code review to see their latest offers and get started.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, simulated every PGA Tour event 10,000 times and reveals golf betting picks that have a history of being extremely profitable.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 17 majors entering the weekend, including the 2026 Masters -- its fifth Masters in a row -- as well as last year's PGA Championship and Open Championship. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites.

Now that the 2026 PGA Championship field locked in, the model simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard, which you can use for PGA picks, one and done contests or PGA DFS lineups.

2026 PGA Championship predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the PGA Championship 2026: It projects that DeChambeau barely cracks the top 10 despite the fact that he was a runner-up in this event the past two years and is one of the favorites at +2000. DeChambeau missed the cut at the 2026 Masters and then had to withdraw from LIV Golf Mexico City with wrist discomfort in April. He has recorded three straight top-five finishes at the PGA Championship, but has also missed the cut twice and finished outside the top 30 two other times at this event. See who else to fade here.

Another surprise: The model projects a strong showing from Tommy Fleetwood, who has longer odds at +2500. The 2025 Tour Championship winner is still looking for his first major win. He's in strong form this season, however, recording five top-10 finishes. He was contending for another top-10 at the Masters this year before a fourth-round 76 dropped him down the leaderboard. Fleetwood has strong metrics off the tee this year, but has struggled with his putting, so if he can have a better weekend on the greens, he has a great shot to be a contender. See who else to pick here.

New to sports trading? Visit our Kalshi promo code review to see their latest offers and get started.

How to make 2026 PGA Championship picks

The model is also targeting several other longshots, including one going off around 60-1 who makes a stunning run for the title. You can only see the model's picks here.

Who will win the 2026 PGA Championship, and which longshots will stun the golfing world? Check out the 2026 PGA Championship odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 17 golf majors, including three in 2025.

2026 PGA Championship odds, favorites

Get full 2026 PGA Championship picks, best bets and predictions here.

(odds via FanDuel and subject to change)

Scottie Scheffler +390

Rory McIlroy +950

Cameron Young +1200

Jon Rahm +1500

Xander Schauffele +1800

Ludvig Åberg +1800

Bryson DeChambeau +2000

Matt Fitzpatrick +2500

Tommy Fleetwood +2500

Collin Morikawa +4000

Patrick Cantlay +4000

Brooks Koepka +4000

Nicolai Højgaard +4500

Min Woo Lee +5000

Chris Gotterup +5000

Justin Rose +5000

Rickie Fowler +5000

Si Woo Kim +5500

Jordan Spieth +5500

Sam Burns +5500

Justin Thomas +5500

Russell Henley +5500

Adam Scott +6000

Viktor Hovland +6000

Tyrrell Hatton +6000

J.J. Spaun +6500

Patrick Reed +8000

Kurt Kitayama +8000

Maverick McNealy +8000

Robert MacIntyre +8000

Sepp Straka +8000

Joaquin Niemann +10000

Hideki Matsuyama +10000

Kristoffer Reitan +10000

Harris English +10000

Akshay Bhatia +10000

Ben Griffin +10000

Matt McCarty +10000

Thomas Detry +10000

Alex Fitzpatrick +10000

Shane Lowry +10000

Keegan Bradley +10000