The PGA Championship 2026 heads towards its conclusion with Round 4 beginning on Sunday morning at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pa. Alex Smalley nailed a birdie on 18 and three during his final four holes in Round 3 to get to 6 under for the tournament, putting him up two shots on the rest of the field. Some big names are chasing him, however, with Ludvig Aberg (-4), Jon Rahm (-4), Rory McIlroy (-3) and Xander Schauffele (-3) all within three strokes of the lead. Defending champion Scottie Scheffler is at 1 under for the tournament.

Smalley is the +480 favorite (risk $100 to win $480) in the 2026 PGA Championship odds heading into Sunday, followed by Rahm (+500), Aberg (+600) and McIlroy (+700). Before locking in any 2026 PGA Championship picks for Sunday, be sure to see the 2026 PGA Championship predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

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SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, simulated every PGA Tour event 10,000 times and reveals golf betting picks that have a history of being extremely profitable.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 17 majors entering the weekend, including the 2026 Masters -- its fifth Masters in a row -- as well as last year's PGA Championship and Open Championship. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites.

Now that the 2026 PGA Championship is heading into Round 4, the model simulated the rest of the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.

2026 PGA Championship Sunday predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the PGA Championship 2026 Sunday: It projects that Smalley finishes outside the top 5 despite carrying the two-shot lead into Round 4. He's defied the odds all weekend, shooting 67-69-68 thus far. It's been an admirable effort, but he's got a loaded leaderboard ready to pounce. His lack of experience with this type of pressure makes him a tough favorite to back, according to the model. See who else to fade here.

Another surprise: The model projects a bounce-back Sunday for Scheffler, as he is projected to get back in the top 5 despite entering Sunday at T23. He's now fired back-to-back rounds of 71, though he did shoot a first-round 67. Scheffler leads the PGA this season with a fourth-round scoring average of 67.22, so the model loves his value for outright bets at +1600, and makes him a strong play for top-5 bets (+230). See who else to pick here.

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How to make 2026 PGA Sunday picks

The model is also targeting several other longshots, including one going off around 40-1 who makes a stunning run for the title. You can only see the model's picks here.

Who will win the 2026 PGA Championship, and which longshots will stun the golfing world? Check out the 2026 PGA Championship odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 17 golf majors, including three in 2025.

2026 PGA Championship Sunday odds, favorites

Get full 2026 PGA Championship picks, best bets and predictions here.

(odds via FanDuel and subject to change)

Alex Smalley +480

Jon Rahm +500

Ludvig Åberg +600

Rory McIlroy +700

Xander Schauffele +1200

Scottie Scheffler +1600

Aaron Rai +1800

Nick Taylor +1800

Patrick Reed +2200

Maverick McNealy +2700

Matti Schmid +3000

Hideki Matsuyama +4000

Chris Gotterup +4000

Justin Rose +4000

Min Woo Lee +4000

Joaquin Niemann +5000

Brooks Koepka +6000

Ben Griffin +6500

Kristoffer Reitan +7000

Cameron Smith +7000

Chris Kirk +10000

Sam Burns +10000

Cameron Young +10000

Bud Cauley +10000

Max Greyserman +10000

Rickie Fowler +10000