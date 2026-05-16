2026 PGA Championship tee times, pairings: Complete schedule, groupings for Round 3 on Saturday
Moving Day at Aronimink will feature a number of stars in the hunt
NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. -- Moving Day at the 2026 PGA Championship is poised to be a thriller. There are 15 players within two shots of the lead held by Alex Smalley and Maverick McNealy at 4 under heading into the weekend.
That duo will enter uncharted territory in the final pairing on the weekend at a major, teeing off together at 2:40 p.m. ET at Aronimink Golf Club. Chasing them are a number of stars, most notably Scottie Scheffler, who will tee off at 1:40 p.m. alongside David Puig. Right after Scheffler, the hottest player on the PGA Tour, Cameron Young, and two-time PGA champion Justin Thomas will tee off together at 2 p.m.
Among those going off earlier in the day, looking to apply some pressure to the leaders before they even get on the course, will be a host of stars back at 1 over. Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka will be the featured group of the morning just behind Jordan Spieth and Dustin Johnson. Behind McIlroy and Koepka are Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele, another strong duo. Other notable pairings include Jason Day and Patrick Cantlay, Ludvig Åberg and Andrew Novak, and Hideki Matsuyama and Chris Gotterup.
Below are the complete tee times and pairings for Saturday's third round at Aronimink Golf Club.
2026 PGA Championship tee times, Saturday pairings
- 7:45 a.m. — Jhonattan Vegas, Alex Noren
- 7:54 a.m. — Nicolai Højgaard, Michael Brennan
- 8:03 a.m. — Taylor Pendrith, John Keefer
- 8:12 a.m. — Christiaan Bezuidenhout, William Mouw
- 8:21 a.m. — Shane Lowry, Brian Campbell
- 8:30 a.m. — Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Daniel Berger
- 8:39 a.m. — Luke Donald, Elvis Smylie
- 8:48 a.m. — Michael Kim, John Parry
- 8:57 a.m. — Kristoffer Reitan, Padraig Harrington
- 9:06 a.m. — Daniel Brown, Chris Kirk
- 9:15 a.m. — Justin Rose, Brian Harman
- 9:24 a.m. — Rasmus Højgaard, Sami Valimaki
- 9:33 a.m. — Kazuki Higa, Mikael Lindberg
- 9:42 a.m. — Keith Mitchell, Sam Burns
- 9:51 a.m. — Tom Hoge, Joaquin Niemann
- 10 a.m. — Alex Fitzpatrick, Denny McCarthy
- 10:20 a.m. — Sam Stevens, Chandler Blanchet
- 10:30 a.m. — Martin Kaymer, Matt Fitzpatrick
- 10:40 a.m. — Casey Jarvis, Matt Wallace
- 10:50 a.m. — Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson
- 11 a.m. — Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy
- 11:10 a.m. — Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele
- 11:20 a.m. — Sahith Theegala, Bud Cauley
- 11:30 a.m — Ben Griffin, Ryan Gerard
- 11:40 a.m. — Collin Morikawa, Matti Schmid
- 11:50 a.m. — Nick Taylor, Corey Conners
- 12:10 p.m. — Daniel Hillier, Ben Kern
- 12:20 p.m. — Ryan Fox, Ryo Hisatsune
- 12:30 p.m. — Rico Hoey, Cameron Smith
- 12:40 p.m. — Haotong Li, Patrick Reed
- 12:50 p.m. — Jon Rahm, Andrew Putnam
- 1 p.m. — Jason Day, Patrick Cantlay
- 1:10 p.m. — Kurt Kitayama, Aaron Rai
- 1:20 p.m. — Ludvig Åberg, Andrew Novak
- 1:30 p.m. — Harris English, Si Woo Kim
- 1:40 p.m. — Scottie Scheffler, David Puig
- 2 p.m. — Cameron Young, Justin Thomas
- 2:10 p.m. — Min Woo Lee, Max Greyserman
- 2:20 p.m. — Aldrich Potgieter, Stephan Jaeger
- 2:30 p.m. — Hideki Matsuyama, Chris Gotterup
- 2:40 p.m. — Alex Smalley, Maverick McNealy