NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. -- Moving Day at the 2026 PGA Championship is poised to be a thriller. There are 15 players within two shots of the lead held by Alex Smalley and Maverick McNealy at 4 under heading into the weekend.

That duo will enter uncharted territory in the final pairing on the weekend at a major, teeing off together at 2:40 p.m. ET at Aronimink Golf Club. Chasing them are a number of stars, most notably Scottie Scheffler, who will tee off at 1:40 p.m. alongside David Puig. Right after Scheffler, the hottest player on the PGA Tour, Cameron Young, and two-time PGA champion Justin Thomas will tee off together at 2 p.m.

Among those going off earlier in the day, looking to apply some pressure to the leaders before they even get on the course, will be a host of stars back at 1 over. Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka will be the featured group of the morning just behind Jordan Spieth and Dustin Johnson. Behind McIlroy and Koepka are Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele, another strong duo. Other notable pairings include Jason Day and Patrick Cantlay, Ludvig Åberg and Andrew Novak, and Hideki Matsuyama and Chris Gotterup.

Below are the complete tee times and pairings for Saturday's third round at Aronimink Golf Club.

2026 PGA Championship tee times, Saturday pairings