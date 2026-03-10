2026 Players Championship odds, picks: Surprising predictions from model that's called 16 majors
SportsLine's model simulated The Players Championship 2026 10,000 times and revealed its surprising PGA picks for TPC Sawgrass
The PGA Florida Swing continues with the 2026 Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., beginning on Thursday. Often referred to as the unofficial fifth major on the PGA Tour, this event always features a high-end field, and it now has a $25 million purse, surpassing even the Signature Events with that number. The latest 2026 Players Championship odds from FanDuel Sportsbook have Scottie Scheffler atop the board as the +500 favorite (risk $100 to win $500), with Rory McIlroy behind him at +1600.
Collin Morikawa is +1800, with Si Woo Kim and Ludvig Aberg at +2200. Before locking in any 2026 Players Championship picks, entering any Players Championship Invitational one and done contests, or making any PGA DFS picks on sites like FanDuel or DraftKings, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, simulated every PGA Tour event 10,000 times and reveals golf betting picks that have a history of being extremely profitable.
This same model has also nailed a whopping 16 majors entering the weekend, including the 2025 Masters -- its fourth Masters in a row -- as well as last year's PGA Championship and Open Championship. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites.
2026 Players Championship predictions
One major surprise the model is calling for at The Players Championship 2026: Schauffele barely cracks the top 10 of the projected leaderboard. He's a golfer to fade this week. The 32-year-old only has one top-10 finish this season. He also really struggled over the weekend at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, shooting a 73 and 74, respectively, on Saturday and Sunday. He finished T2 at this event in 2024, but had a three-year run of missing the cut from 2021-23, and he finished 72nd last year. See who else to fade here.
Another surprise: The model says Aberg is one of the top values. After a disappointing start to the season, Aberg is rounding into form. He's improved his finish position in his past four events, and his T3 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational last week signals that he's ready to contend against a strong field. He missed the cut in this event last year, but did finish solo eighth at TPC Sawgrass in 2024. See who else to pick here.
How to make 2026 Players Championship picks
2026 Players Championship odds, favorites
(odds via FanDuel and subject to change)
Scottie Scheffler +500
Rory McIlroy +1600
Collin Morikawa +1800
Si Woo Kim +2200
Ludvig Åberg +2200
Russell Henley +2700
Tommy Fleetwood +2700
Matt Fitzpatrick +3000
Xander Schauffele +3000
Hideki Matsuyama +3000
Viktor Hovland +3300
Akshay Bhatia +3500
Cameron Young +3500
Sepp Straka +4000
Min Woo Lee +4000
Chris Gotterup +4500
Jake Knapp +4500
Daniel Berger +5000
Rickie Fowler +5000
Robert MacIntyre +5000
Maverick McNealy +5500
Harris English +5500
Jacob Bridgeman +5500
Shane Lowry +6000
Alex Noren +6500
Ryan Gerard +6500
Patrick Cantlay +6500
Kurt Kitayama +6500
J.J. Spaun +6500
Jordan Spieth +7000
Brooks Koepka +7000
Justin Rose +7000
Corey Conners +7000
Adam Scott +7000
Sam Burns +8000
Nicolai Højgaard +8000
Ben Griffin +8000
Nick Taylor +10000
Pierceson Coody +10000
Nico Echavarria +10000
Aaron Rai +10000
Taylor Pendrith +10000
Michael Thorbjornsen +10000
Ryo Hisatsune +10000
Keegan Bradley +10000
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +10000
Jason Day +10000
Davis Thompson +10000
Ricky Castillo +10000
Matt McCarty +10000
Harry Hall +10000
Sahith Theegala +10000
Keith Mitchell +10000