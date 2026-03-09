The unofficial fifth golf major takes place this weekend with the 2026 Players Championship beginning of Thursday, and it brings a major-caliber field, such as Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy, to TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. The PGA Tour season continues off last weekend's Signature Event, where Akshay Bhatia bested Daniel Berger in a playoff for the victory. The tournament also featured strong showings from some top golfers, such as Collin Morikawa and Ludvig Aberg each finishing in the top five. The SportsLine model expects Morikawa back in the top five this weekend, making Morikawa one of its best 2026 Players Championship props at +430 odds for a top-5 finish. Morikawa already has a win this season and has finished in the top seven in three straight tournaments.

The model also expects another strong showing from Aberg in the 2026 Players Championship field, backing him to emerge from his grouping as the top finisher for Players Championship 2026 prop betting at DraftKings. The model also sees value in Si Woo Kim to finish in the top 10 for 2026 Players Championship bets. Before locking in any 2026 Players Championship prop picks or other PGA Tour bets on sites like FanDuel or DraftKings, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020. In fact, the model is up over $8,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 16 majors entering the weekend, including the 2025 Masters -- its fourth Masters in a row -- as well as this year's PGA Championship and Open Championship. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites.

Top 2026 Players Championship prop picks

Ludvig Aberg Group B winner at DraftKings (+320)

Collin Morikawa: Top 5 finish (+430)

Morikawa finished fifth at last weekend's Arnold Palmer Invitational for his third straight finish in the top seven, which also includes a victory at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Feb. 12. He finished T7 at The Genesis Invitational the week after. The 29-year-old is eighth on the PGA Tour in total strokes gained this season, as well as seventh in total driving and ninth in driving accuracy. He's ninth in scoring average and 11th in birdie average in his hot start to the 2026 PGA Tour season heading into the Players Championship. Morikawa finished 10th at last year's Players Championship, and with odds longer than 4-1 to make the jump into the top five, the model sees strong value in backing him this weekend. DraftKings offers the best odds at +430, while other betting apps have him at +410 or lower.

Si Woo Kim: Top 10 finish (+340)

Kim already has three top-10 finishes in the first seven tournaments of the 2026 PGA Tour season, as the 30-year-old is currently ninth in the FedEx Cup standings. He's finished 13th or better in five of his events, including placing T13 at last weekend's Arnold Palmer Invitational. Kim also has two top-three results this year as he's 12th on the PGA Tour in total strokes gained, including second in strokes gained: Approach to Green. He's first in proximity as his approach shots have been incredible this season, aided by the fourth-best driving accuracy to put himself in strong positions for those second shots. He's sixth on the PGA Tour in scoring average and fifth on Par 4s heading into the Players Championship, which he won in 2017. Kim has two top-10 finishes over his last five Players Championships. FanDuel offers the best odds on Kim to finish in the top 10 at +360, while some betting apps have him below 3-1 odds altogether.

Ludvig Aberg Group B winner at DraftKings (+335)



At DraftKings Sportsbook, Group B features Aberg, Kim, Cameron Young, Russell Henley and Hideki Matsuyama. Young has the lowest odds of the grouping, but Aberg is the top finisher by multiple spots in the model's projections of this field. Aberg finished T3 at last weekend's Arnold Palmer Invitational, and he's coming off a 2025 season with six top-10 finishes in 20 starts. The 26-year-old is recently coming off one of the most dominant college golf careers in history, joining only Jon Rahm as a two-time winner of the Ben Hogan Award as the top college golfer of the year. Aberg has won two of his 61 career PGA Tour events, and he finished eighth in his Players Championship debut in 2024.

