While this year's focus for team golf is on the upcoming 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black, the United States will also play host to the 2026 Presidents Cup at Medinah Country Club.

On Tuesday, the captains for both the United States and International teams were revealed, as Brandt Snedeker will lead the Americans while Geoff Ogilvy will lead the International squad. Snedeker will be a vice captain on this year's Ryder Cup team and played in three team competitions in his career -- the 2012 and 2016 Ryder Cups and the 2013 Presidents Cup.

"It's a tremendous honor to be named U.S. Team captain for the 2026 Presidents Cup by my peers, and I'm looking forward to leading our guys into Medinah for what will certainly be an amazing week of golf," said Snedeker in a statement. "Representing my country in team competition has been a highlight of my PGA TOUR career, and I will lean on those experiences to ensure we are prepared and ready to compete against what I know will be a unified and determined International Team."

Ogilvy was a part of three International Presidents Cup teams in 2007, 2009 and 2011 and has been an assistant for the last four International teams. While it's a road game for the Internationals, they will have some unique insight into the course they're playing; Ogilvy's design firm, OCM, led the recent renovation of Medinah's Course #3.

"The Presidents Cup has been a significant part of my career. I am honored to now take on the role of Captain of the International Team for the 2026 Presidents Cup at Medinah Country Club's Course #3, a place that means a great deal to me," said Ogilvy. "Since Ernie Els debuted the shield in 2019, the International Team's spirit has intensified and grown as we have rallied around this symbol, which embodies our shared ambition and unifies both players and fans. I intend to carry that momentum forward, just as the captains before me have, to build strong support for our international players in the lead-up and throughout the event."

The 16th edition of the Presidents Cup will be held at Medinah Country Club's Course #3 from Sept. 22-27, 2026. The United States has won 10 straight Presidents Cups; the two teams tied in 2003, and the International side's lone victory came in 1998.