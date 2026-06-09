2026 RBC Canadian Open odds, picks: Surprising predictions by golf model that's nailed 17 majors

The 2026 RBC Canadian Open tees off Thursday at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley. Because last week was a Signature Event and the U.S. Open is up next, a few of the top names on the PGA Tour such as Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy are taking the week off. It's still a strong 2026 RBC Canadian Open field, however, with four top-10 players in the OWRG -- Matt Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose and Collin Morikawa -- all teeing it up along with past major winners such as Shane Lowry, Brooks Koepka and Aaron Rai.

Fleetwood is the favorite at +1200 in the 2026 RBC Canadian Open odds at (risk $100 to win $1,200), followed by Fitzpatrick at +1300. Sam Burns is next at +1500, followed by Morikawa, Wyndham Clark and Kristoffer Reitan, all at +2200. Rose is at +2700, followed by Robert MacIntyre (+3000) and Koepka and Rai among the golfer at +3300. Before locking in any 2026 RBC Canadian Open picks, or any PGA DFS picks or One and Done selections, be sure to see the 2026 RBC Canadian Open predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

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SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, simulated every PGA Tour event 10,000 times and reveals golf betting picks that have a history of being extremely profitable.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 17 majors entering the weekend, including the 2026 Masters -- its fifth Masters in a row -- as well as last year's PGA Championship and Open Championship. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites.

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Now that the 2026 RBC Canadian Open field is set, the model simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard, which you can use for PGA picks, one and done contests or PGA DFS lineups.

2026 RBC Canadian Open predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the RBC Canadian Open 2026: It is fading Burns, who has the third-lowest odds this week at +1500. He lost this event in a playoff last year, and that's a big reason why he's one of the favorites this year. But there's not a ton in his recent profile that suggests that his odds should be this low. He only has three top-10 finishes all season, and he's finished outside the top 15 in four of his past five events. See who else to fade here.

Another surprise: The model is high on Morikawa at +2200. He's cooled a bit in the past couple tournaments, but was one of the hottest players on tour earlier this year. He won at Pebble Beach in February, beginning a span of five straight tournaments where he finished T7 or better. He hasn't played this event since 2019, but he did shoot 8 under that year. In a field that lacks some top-ranked players, the model is extremely high on Morikawa's value at this price. See who else to pick here.

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How to make 2026 RBC Canadian Open picks

The model is also targeting a longshot of around +3000 who make a stunning run up the RBC Canadian Open leaderboard. You can only see the model's picks here.

Who will win the RBC Canadian Open 2026, and which longshots will stun the golfing world? Check out the 2026 RBC Canadian Open odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 17 golf majors, including three in 2025.

2026 RBC Canadian Open odds, favorites

Get full 2026 RBC Canadian Open picks, best bets and predictions here.

(odds via FanDuel and subject to change)

Tommy Fleetwood +1200

Matt Fitzpatrick +1300

Sam Burns +1500

Collin Morikawa +2200

Kristoffer Reitan +2200

Wyndham Clark +2200

Justin Rose +2700

Robert MacIntyre +3000

Aaron Rai +3300

Brooks Koepka +3300

Alex Noren +3300

Nicolai Højgaard +3300

Jacob Bridgeman +3500

Nick Taylor +3500

Viktor Hovland +3500

Shane Lowry +3500

Alex Fitzpatrick +3500

Michael Brennan +4000

Harry Hall +4000

Michael Thorbjornsen +4000

Bud Cauley +4000

Keith Mitchell +4500

Mac Meissner +4500

Eric Cole +4500

Ryan Fox +5500

Taylor Pendrith +6000

Sahith Theegala +6000

Tony Finau +6000

Corey Conners +6500

Jordan Smith +6500

Sudarshan Yellamaraju +6500

Davis Thompson +7000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +7000

Max Greyserman +7000

Richard Hoey +7000

Steven Fisk +7000

Stephan Jaeger +8000

Johnny Keefer +8000

Doug Ghim +8000

Haotong Li +10000

Ricky Castillo +10000

Tom Kim +10000

Zach Bauchou +10000

Aldrich Potgieter +10000

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen +10000

Max Homa +10000

Matt Wallace +10000

Austin Smotherman +10000

Mackenzie Hughes +10000

Andrew Putnam +10000

Thorbjørn Olesen +10000