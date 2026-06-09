2026 RBC Canadian Open odds, picks: Surprising predictions by golf model that's nailed 17 majors

The 2026 RBC Canadian Open tees off Thursday at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley. Because last week was a Signature Event and the U.S. Open is up next, a few of the top names on the PGA Tour such as Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy are taking the week off. It's still a strong 2026 RBC Canadian Open field, however, with four top-10 players in the OWRG -- Matt Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose and Collin Morikawa -- all teeing it up along with past major winners such as Shane Lowry, Brooks Koepka and Aaron Rai.
Fleetwood is the favorite at +1200 in the 2026 RBC Canadian Open odds at (risk $100 to win $1,200), followed by Fitzpatrick at +1300. Sam Burns is next at +1500, followed by Morikawa, Wyndham Clark and Kristoffer Reitan, all at +2200. Before locking in any 2026 RBC Canadian Open picks, or any PGA DFS picks or One and Done selections, be sure to see the 2026 RBC Canadian Open predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
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SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, simulated every PGA Tour event 10,000 times and reveals golf betting picks that have a history of being extremely profitable.
This same model has also nailed a whopping 17 majors entering the weekend, including the 2026 Masters -- its fifth Masters in a row -- as well as last year's PGA Championship and Open Championship. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites.
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Now that the 2026 RBC Canadian Open field is set, the model simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard, which you can use for PGA picks, one and done contests or PGA DFS lineups.
2026 RBC Canadian Open predictions
One major surprise the model is calling for at the RBC Canadian Open 2026: It is fading Burns, who has the third-lowest odds this week at +1500. He lost this event in a playoff last year, and that's a big reason why he's one of the favorites this year. But there's not a ton in his recent profile that suggests that his odds should be this low. He only has three top-10 finishes all season, and he's finished outside the top 15 in four of his past five events. See who else to fade here.
Another surprise: The model is high on Morikawa at +2200. He's cooled a bit in the past couple tournaments, but was one of the hottest players on tour earlier this year. He won at Pebble Beach in February, beginning a span of five straight tournaments where he finished T7 or better. He hasn't played this event since 2019, but he did shoot 8 under that year. In a field that lacks some top-ranked players, the model is extremely high on Morikawa's value at this price. See who else to pick here.
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How to make 2026 RBC Canadian Open picks
The model is also targeting a longshot of around +3000 who make a stunning run up the RBC Canadian Open leaderboard. You can only see the model's picks here.
Who will win the RBC Canadian Open 2026, and which longshots will stun the golfing world? Check out the 2026 RBC Canadian Open odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 17 golf majors, including three in 2025.
2026 RBC Canadian Open odds, favorites
Get full 2026 RBC Canadian Open picks, best bets and predictions here.
(odds via FanDuel and subject to change)
Tommy Fleetwood +1200
Matt Fitzpatrick +1300
Sam Burns +1500
Collin Morikawa +2200
Kristoffer Reitan +2200
Wyndham Clark +2200
Justin Rose +2700
Robert MacIntyre +3000
Aaron Rai +3300
Brooks Koepka +3300
Alex Noren +3300
Nicolai Højgaard +3300
Jacob Bridgeman +3500
Nick Taylor +3500
Viktor Hovland +3500
Shane Lowry +3500
Alex Fitzpatrick +3500
Michael Brennan +4000
Harry Hall +4000
Michael Thorbjornsen +4000
Bud Cauley +4000
Keith Mitchell +4500
Mac Meissner +4500
Eric Cole +4500
Ryan Fox +5500
Taylor Pendrith +6000
Sahith Theegala +6000
Tony Finau +6000
Corey Conners +6500
Jordan Smith +6500
Sudarshan Yellamaraju +6500
Davis Thompson +7000
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +7000
Max Greyserman +7000
Richard Hoey +7000
Steven Fisk +7000
Stephan Jaeger +8000
Johnny Keefer +8000
Doug Ghim +8000
Haotong Li +10000
Ricky Castillo +10000
Tom Kim +10000
Zach Bauchou +10000
Aldrich Potgieter +10000
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen +10000
Max Homa +10000
Matt Wallace +10000
Austin Smotherman +10000
Mackenzie Hughes +10000
Andrew Putnam +10000
Thorbjørn Olesen +10000