2026 RBC Canadian Open odds, picks: Surprising predictions by golf model that's nailed 17 majors

The 2026 RBC Canadian Open tees off Thursday at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley. Because last week was a Signature Event and the U.S. Open is up next, a few of the top names on the PGA Tour such as Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy are taking the week off. It's still a strong 2026 RBC Canadian Open field, however, with four top-10 players in the OWRG -- Matt Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose and Collin Morikawa -- all teeing it up.

Fleetwood and Fitzpatrick are the co-favorites in the 2026 RBC Canadian Open odds at +1200 (risk $100 to win $1,200). Sam Burns is next at +1500, followed by Morikawa and Wyndham Clark, both at +2500. Before locking in any 2026 RBC Canadian Open picks, or any PGA DFS picks or One and Done selections, be sure to see the 2026 RBC Canadian Open predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Paramount+ Premium is now included with every SportsLine membership! Watch the NFL on CBS, UFC, the PGA, Champions League and more than 40,000 episodes and movies. Join right here to get both for one low price.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, simulated every PGA Tour event 10,000 times and reveals golf betting picks that have a history of being extremely profitable.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 17 majors entering the weekend, including the 2026 Masters -- its fifth Masters in a row -- as well as last year's PGA Championship and Open Championship. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites.

Visit our DraftKings promo code review to see their latest offers and get started.

Now that the 2026 RBC Canadian Open field is set, the model simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard, which you can use for PGA picks, one and done contests or PGA DFS lineups.

2026 RBC Canadian Open predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the RBC Canadian Open 2026: It is fading Burns, who has the third-lowest odds this week at +1500. He lost this event in a playoff last year, and that's a big reason why he's one of the favorites this year. But there's not a ton in his recent profile that suggests that his odds should be this low. He only has three top-10 finishes all season, and he's finished outside the top 15 in four of his past five events. See who else to fade here.

Another surprise: The model is high on Morikawa at +2500. He's cooled a bit in the past couple tournaments, but was one of the hottest players on tour earlier this year. He won at Pebble Beach in February, beginning a span of five straight tournaments where he finished T7 or better. He hasn't played this event since 2019, but he did shoot 8 under that year. In a field that lacks some top-ranked players, the model is extremely high on Morikawa's value at this price. See who else to pick here.

New to sports trading? Visit our Kalshi promo code review to see their latest offers and get started.

How to make 2026 RBC Canadian Open picks

The model is also targeting a longshot of around +3000 who make a stunning run up the RBC Canadian Open leaderboard. You can only see the model's picks here.

Who will win the RBC Canadian Open 2026, and which longshots will stun the golfing world? Check out the 2026 RBC Canadian Open odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 17 golf majors, including three in 2025.

2026 RBC Canadian Open odds, favorites

Get full 2026 RBC Canadian Open picks, best bets and predictions here.

(odds via FanDuel and subject to change)

Tommy Fleetwood +1200

Matt Fitzpatrick +1200

Sam Burns +1500

Collin Morikawa +2200

Wyndham Clark +2200

Brooks Koepka +2500

Robert MacIntyre +2500

Kristoffer Reitan +3000

Justin Rose +3000

Shane Lowry +3000

Viktor Hovland +3300

Nicolai Højgaard +3300

Alex Noren +3500

Michael Thorbjornsen +3500

Aaron Rai +4000

Keith Mitchell +4000

Michael Brennan +4000

Jacob Bridgeman +4000

Nick Taylor +4000

Eric Cole +4000

Harry Hall +4000

Alex Fitzpatrick +4000

Ryan Fox +4500

Sahith Theegala +5000

Taylor Pendrith +5500

Bud Cauley +5500

Davis Thompson +6500

Richard Hoey +6500

Johnny Keefer +6500

Corey Conners +6500

Mac Meissner +6500

Haotong Li +7000

Stephan Jaeger +7000

Doug Ghim +7000

Jordan Smith +7000

Sudarshan Yellamaraju +7000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +8000

Max Greyserman +8000

Steven Fisk +8000

Tony Finau +8000

Ricky Castillo +10000

Tom Kim +10000

Zach Bauchou +10000

Aldrich Potgieter +10000

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen +10000

Max Homa +10000

Matt Wallace +10000

Kevin Yu +10000

Denny McCarthy +10000

Matti Schmid +10000

Mackenzie Hughes +10000

Chris Kirk +10000

Andrew Putnam +10000

Taylor Moore +10000

Thorbjørn Olesen +10000