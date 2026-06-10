2026 RBC Canadian Open longshot picks, odds, PGA props: This golf parlay could return almost $40,000

The 2026 RBC Canadian Open begins on Thursday at 7 a.m. ET as the last tune-up before the U.S. Open. Coming up with a PGA parlay or making longshot golf picks could be a bit difficult with no clear frontrunner, per the latest RBC Canadian Open 2026 odds. Three players are +1500 or lower at the top of the golf odds board, with Tommy Fleetwood and Matt Fitzpatrick the co-favorites at +1300. Fleetwood had a runner-up at this event two years ago, and notching another top 5 would return +240 within RBC Canadian Open props.

The last two PGA Tour events have gone to a playoff, as margin of victory is another plus-money PGA prop that could go into a golf longshot parlay. Also, as expected, there are lots of Canadians in the field, and making PGA predictions on the Top Canadian, or any other nationality, is a golf bet you could pursue with a big return. Before making any 2026 RBC Canadian Open picks or golf parlays, you need to see this golf parlay from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

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SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 17 majors entering the weekend, including the 2026 Masters -- its fifth Masters in a row -- as well as last year's PGA Championship and Open Championship. Anyone who has followed its golf betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites.

Now that the 2026 RBC Canadian Open field is locked in, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times. It has locked in betting picks to form a golf parlay that pays out almost $40,000 for a $10 bettor. See the picks and full parlay by heading to SportsLine.

Top 2026 RBC Canadian Open parlay, PGA Tour picks

For the RBC Canadian Open 2026, one of the picks featured in the model's PGA Tour parlay is Alex Noren Top 10 at +305 odds. Noren has two top 10s over his last four events -- all of which were signature events or majors -- and he'll have a much weaker field to contend with this week. As No. 20 in Official World Golf Ranking, there are just six players in the field ranked higher than Noren.

The Swede's strengths should play well at TPC Toronto's North Course, which has tree-lined fairways that narrow closer to the green. Thus, precision off the tee is essential, and Noren is 20th on tour in driving accuracy percentage. The North Course also boasts sloping greens with quick runoffs, but Noren is one of the best with a putter in his hands, ranking 14th in strokes gained: putting. A top 10 finish is certainly attainable and could be one RBC Canadian Open prop as part of your longshot parlay. See the rest of the PGA parlay legs here.

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How to make PGA Tour parlay picks

The model has also picked an outright winner among two golf bets that return over +1000 among its four PGA picks for the 2026 RBC Canadian Open parlay that pays almost $40,000 on just a $10 bet. You can only see the picks and the full parlay at SportsLine.

So, who will win the RBC Canadian Open 2026, and what combination of PGA Tour props could unlock a payday of nearly $40,000 on just a $10 bet? Visit SportsLine now to get the PGA Tour parlay and picks for the RBC Canadian Open, all from the golf model that's nailed a whopping 17 majors entering the weekend, and find out.