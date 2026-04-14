The first major is in the books, but the 2026 PGA Tour season keeps rolling along with a Signature Event this week. The 2026 RBC Heritage will begin on Thursday from Hilton Head in South Carolina, and this event has seen nothing but major winners prevail recently. Entering the RBC Heritage 2026, each of the last six editions of this event have been won by major championship winners, including Justin Thomas (2025), Scottie Scheffler (2024), Matt Fitzpatrick (2023) and Jordan Spieth (2023). They're all in the 2026 RBC Heritage field, with Scheffler the +390 favorite per the latest PGA odds.

Mattpatrick and Xander Schauffele are tied at +1500 as the second favorites. Russell Henley (+1600) and Cameron Young (+1800), both of whom finished tied for third at the Masters, are the only other golfers lower than +2000. Before locking in any 2026 RBC Heritage picks, be sure to see the 2026 RBC Heritage predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

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SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, simulated every PGA Tour event 10,000 times and reveals golf betting picks that have a history of being extremely profitable.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 17 majors entering the weekend, including the 2026 Masters -- its fifth Masters in a row -- as well as last year's PGA Championship and Open Championship. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen huge returns on betting sites.

Now that the 2026 RBC Heritage field is locked in, the model simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.

2026 RBC Heritage predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the RBC Heritage 2026: Cameron Young (+1800), who has top 3 finishes in each of his last three tournaments, stumbles and barely cracks the top 10. Young has been on quite the run, including winning the Players Championship, but he doesn't have the best course history at Hilton Head. He's simply been non-competitive at this event recently, finishing outside the top 50 in each of the last three years. While Young excels as a ball-striker, the small putting surfaces of Harbour Town Golf Links don't play to his strengths as he ranks 50th in putts per round and 85th in 3-putt avoidance. See who else to fade here.

Another surprise: Justin Thomas rises up the leaderboard despite having long odds of +5000. Thomas steps onto the course as the defending champion, winning a playoff over Andrew Novak last year. He placed fifth at this event the prior year and has three straight top 25s at the RBC Heritage. While Thomas hasn't played enough rounds this season to qualify for statistical leaderboards, his SG: around-the-green metric of 0.605 still stands out. It would rank fourth on tour if he had enough rounds under his belt, and that's something that will come in handy with the contoured greens and tricky pin positions of this course. The reigning winner of this event not even being among the top 10 in terms of shortest golf odds makes Thomas a steal with RBC Heritage bets. See who else to pick here.

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How to make 2026 RBC Heritage picks

The model is also targeting another stunning longshot of at least +5000 to surge to the top of the leaderboard, potentially bringing a massive return. You can only see who it is at SportsLine.

Who will win the 2026 RBC Heritage, and which massive longshot will stun the golfing world? Check out the 2026 RBC Heritage odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 17 golf majors, including the last five Masters.

2026 RBC Heritage odds, field, favorites

Get full 2026 RBC Heritage picks, best bets and predictions here.

(odds via FanDuel and subject to change)

Scottie Scheffler +390

Matt Fitzpatrick +1500

Xander Schauffele +1500

Russell Henley +1600

Cameron Young +1800

Tommy Fleetwood +2000

Ludvig Åberg +2200

Collin Morikawa +2500

Patrick Cantlay +2500

Jordan Spieth +3000

Si Woo Kim +3000

Maverick McNealy +3300

Robert MacIntyre +3500

Sepp Straka +4000

Jake Knapp +4000

Sam Burns +4000

Viktor Hovland +4000

Justin Thomas +5000

Shane Lowry +5500

Jacob Bridgeman +5500

J.J. Spaun +5500

Akshay Bhatia +6000

Ryo Hisatsune +6000

Jason Day +6000

Sahith Theegala +6000

Min Woo Lee +6000

Chris Gotterup +6000

Daniel Berger +6000

Ryan Gerard +6000

Alex Noren +6500

Brian Harman +6500

Ben Griffin +6500

Sungjae Im +7000

Harris English +7000

Nicolai Højgaard +8000

J.T. Poston +8000

Keegan Bradley +10000

Kurt Kitayama +10000

Wyndham Clark +10000

Matt Wallace +10000

Harry Hall +10000

Samuel Stevens +10000

Corey Conners +10000

Sudarshan Yellamaraju +10000

Michael Thorbjornsen +10000

Rickie Fowler +10000

Gary Woodland +12500

Marco Penge +12500

Nick Taylor +12500

Max Homa +12500

Matt McCarty +15000

Andrew Novak +15000

Andrew Putnam +15000

Austin Smotherman +17500

Taylor Pendrith +17500

Nico Echavarria +22500

Brian Campbell +22500

Tony Finau +22500

Sami Valimaki +22500

Michael Kim +22500

Pierceson Coody +22500

Denny McCarthy +22500

Bud Cauley+22500

Ricky Castillo +22500

Jordan Smith +22500

Michael Brennan +22500

Chandler Blanchet +25000

Billy Horschel +25000

Patrick Rodgers +25000

Ryan Fox +25000

William Mouw +35000

Steven Fisk +35000

David Lipsky +50000

Johnny Keefer +50000

Lucas Glover +50000

Tom Hoge +50000

Aldrich Potgieter +75000

Karl Vilips +75000

Jhonattan Vegas +100000

Adam Schenk +100000

Garrick Higgo +100000

Joe Highsmith +100000