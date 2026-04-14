2026 RBC Heritage odds, picks, field, date: Surprising PGA predictions from golf model that's nailed 17 majors
SportsLine's model simulated the 2026 RBC Heritage 10,000 times and revealed its surprising PGA Tour picks for Hilton Head
The first major is in the books, but the 2026 PGA Tour season keeps rolling along with a Signature Event this week. The 2026 RBC Heritage will begin on Thursday from Hilton Head in South Carolina, and this event has seen nothing but major winners prevail recently. Entering the RBC Heritage 2026, each of the last six editions of this event have been won by major championship winners, including Justin Thomas (2025), Scottie Scheffler (2024), Matt Fitzpatrick (2023) and Jordan Spieth (2023). They're all in the 2026 RBC Heritage field, with Scheffler the +390 favorite per the latest PGA odds.
Mattpatrick and Xander Schauffele are tied at +1500 as the second favorites. Russell Henley (+1600) and Cameron Young (+1800), both of whom finished tied for third at the Masters, are the only other golfers lower than +2000. Before locking in any 2026 RBC Heritage picks, be sure to see the 2026 RBC Heritage predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
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SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, simulated every PGA Tour event 10,000 times and reveals golf betting picks that have a history of being extremely profitable.
This same model has also nailed a whopping 17 majors entering the weekend, including the 2026 Masters -- its fifth Masters in a row -- as well as last year's PGA Championship and Open Championship. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen huge returns on betting sites.
Now that the 2026 RBC Heritage field is locked in, the model simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.
2026 RBC Heritage predictions
One major surprise the model is calling for at the RBC Heritage 2026: Cameron Young (+1800), who has top 3 finishes in each of his last three tournaments, stumbles and barely cracks the top 10. Young has been on quite the run, including winning the Players Championship, but he doesn't have the best course history at Hilton Head. He's simply been non-competitive at this event recently, finishing outside the top 50 in each of the last three years. While Young excels as a ball-striker, the small putting surfaces of Harbour Town Golf Links don't play to his strengths as he ranks 50th in putts per round and 85th in 3-putt avoidance. See who else to fade here.
Another surprise: Justin Thomas rises up the leaderboard despite having long odds of +5000. Thomas steps onto the course as the defending champion, winning a playoff over Andrew Novak last year. He placed fifth at this event the prior year and has three straight top 25s at the RBC Heritage. While Thomas hasn't played enough rounds this season to qualify for statistical leaderboards, his SG: around-the-green metric of 0.605 still stands out. It would rank fourth on tour if he had enough rounds under his belt, and that's something that will come in handy with the contoured greens and tricky pin positions of this course. The reigning winner of this event not even being among the top 10 in terms of shortest golf odds makes Thomas a steal with RBC Heritage bets. See who else to pick here.
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How to make 2026 RBC Heritage picks
The model is also targeting another stunning longshot of at least +5000 to surge to the top of the leaderboard, potentially bringing a massive return. You can only see who it is at SportsLine.
Who will win the 2026 RBC Heritage, and which massive longshot will stun the golfing world? Check out the 2026 RBC Heritage odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 17 golf majors, including the last five Masters.
2026 RBC Heritage odds, field, favorites
Get full 2026 RBC Heritage picks, best bets and predictions here.
(odds via FanDuel and subject to change)
Scottie Scheffler +390
Matt Fitzpatrick +1500
Xander Schauffele +1500
Russell Henley +1600
Cameron Young +1800
Tommy Fleetwood +2000
Ludvig Åberg +2200
Collin Morikawa +2500
Patrick Cantlay +2500
Jordan Spieth +3000
Si Woo Kim +3000
Maverick McNealy +3300
Robert MacIntyre +3500
Sepp Straka +4000
Jake Knapp +4000
Sam Burns +4000
Viktor Hovland +4000
Justin Thomas +5000
Shane Lowry +5500
Jacob Bridgeman +5500
J.J. Spaun +5500
Akshay Bhatia +6000
Ryo Hisatsune +6000
Jason Day +6000
Sahith Theegala +6000
Min Woo Lee +6000
Chris Gotterup +6000
Daniel Berger +6000
Ryan Gerard +6000
Alex Noren +6500
Brian Harman +6500
Ben Griffin +6500
Sungjae Im +7000
Harris English +7000
Nicolai Højgaard +8000
J.T. Poston +8000
Keegan Bradley +10000
Kurt Kitayama +10000
Wyndham Clark +10000
Matt Wallace +10000
Harry Hall +10000
Samuel Stevens +10000
Corey Conners +10000
Sudarshan Yellamaraju +10000
Michael Thorbjornsen +10000
Rickie Fowler +10000
Gary Woodland +12500
Marco Penge +12500
Nick Taylor +12500
Max Homa +12500
Matt McCarty +15000
Andrew Novak +15000
Andrew Putnam +15000
Austin Smotherman +17500
Taylor Pendrith +17500
Nico Echavarria +22500
Brian Campbell +22500
Tony Finau +22500
Sami Valimaki +22500
Michael Kim +22500
Pierceson Coody +22500
Denny McCarthy +22500
Bud Cauley+22500
Ricky Castillo +22500
Jordan Smith +22500
Michael Brennan +22500
Chandler Blanchet +25000
Billy Horschel +25000
Patrick Rodgers +25000
Ryan Fox +25000
William Mouw +35000
Steven Fisk +35000
David Lipsky +50000
Johnny Keefer +50000
Lucas Glover +50000
Tom Hoge +50000
Aldrich Potgieter +75000
Karl Vilips +75000
Jhonattan Vegas +100000
Adam Schenk +100000
Garrick Higgo +100000
Joe Highsmith +100000