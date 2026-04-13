The first major is in the books, but the 2026 PGA Tour season keeps rolling along with a Signature Event this week. The 2026 RBC Heritage will begin on Thursday from Hilton Head in South Carolina, and this event has seen nothing but major winners prevail recently. Entering the RBC Heritage 2026, each of the last six editions of this event have been won by major championship winners, including Justin Thomas (2025), Scottie Scheffler (2024), Matt Fitzpatrick (2023) and Jordan Spieth (2023). They're all in the 2026 RBC Heritage field, with Scheffler the +350 favorite per the latest PGA odds.

Xander Schauffele (+1500) is the second-favorite to utilize in golf bets, followed by Fitzpatrick (+1800). Cameron Young valiantly battled for the green jacket, ultimately placing third, and he's among a trio of golfers at +2000 in the RBC Heritage odds, while Spieth and Thomas are both at +3500. Before locking in any 2026 RBC Heritage picks, be sure to see the 2026 RBC Heritage predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

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SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, simulated every PGA Tour event 10,000 times and reveals golf betting picks that have a history of being extremely profitable.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 17 majors entering the weekend, including the 2026 Masters -- its fifth Masters in a row -- as well as last year's PGA Championship and Open Championship. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen huge returns on betting sites.

Now that the 2026 RBC Heritage field is locked in, the model simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.

2026 RBC Heritage predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the RBC Heritage 2026: Cameron Young (+2000), who has top 3 finishes in each of his last three tournaments, stumbles and barely cracks the top 10. Young has been on quite the run, including winning the Players Championship, but he doesn't have the best course history at Hilton Head. He's simply been non-competitive at this event recently, finishing outside the top 50 in each of the last three years. While Young excels as a ball-striker, the small putting surfaces of Harbour Town Golf Links don't play to his strengths as he ranks 50th in putts per round and 85th in 3-putt avoidance. See who else to fade here.

Another surprise: Justin Thomas rises up the leaderboard despite having long odds of +3500. Thomas steps onto the course as the defending champion, winning a playoff over Andrew Novak last year. He placed fifth at this event the prior year and has three straight top 25s at the RBC Heritage. While Thomas hasn't played enough rounds this season to qualify for statistical leaderboards, his SG: around-the-green metric of 0.605 still stands out. It would rank fourth on tour if he had enough rounds under his belt, and that's something that will come in handy with the contoured greens and tricky pin positions of this course. The reigning winner of this event not even being among the top 10 in terms of shortest golf odds makes Thomas a steal with RBC Heritage bets. See who else to pick here.

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How to make 2026 RBC Heritage picks

The model is also targeting another stunning longshot of at least +5000 to surge to the top of the leaderboard, potentially bringing a massive return. You can only see who it is at SportsLine.

Who will win the 2026 RBC Heritage, and which massive longshot will stun the golfing world? Check out the 2026 RBC Heritage odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 17 golf majors, including the last five Masters.

2026 RBC Heritage odds, field, favorites

Get full 2026 RBC Heritage picks, best bets and predictions here.

(odds via FanDuel and subject to change)

Scottie Scheffler +350

Xander Schauffele +1500

Matt Fitzpatrick +1800

Tommy Fleetwood +2000

Russell Henley +2000

Cameron Young +2000

Ludvig Åberg +2200

Patrick Cantlay +2200

Collin Morikawa +2500

Sam Burns +2700

Jake Knapp +3300

Jordan Spieth +3500

Si Woo Kim +3500

Justin Thomas +3500

Robert MacIntyre +3500

Shane Lowry +4000

Maverick McNealy +4000

Viktor Hovland +4000

Jason Day +4500

Ben Griffin +4500

Jacob Bridgeman +5000

Chris Gotterup +5000

Sepp Straka +5500

Min Woo Lee +6000

Harris English +6000

Akshay Bhatia +6500

J.J. Spaun +6500

Rickie Fowler +6500

Ryo Hisatsune +7000

Sudarshan Yellamaraju +7000

Alex Noren +8000

Nicolai Højgaard +8000

Wyndham Clark +8000

Harry Hall +8000

Michael Thorbjornsen +10000

Keegan Bradley +10000

Kurt Kitayama +10000

Sungjae Im +10000

Sahith Theegala +10000

Brian Harman +10000

Samuel Stevens +10000

Corey Conners +10000

Daniel Berger +10000

Marco Penge +10000

Nick Taylor +10000

Ryan Gerard +10000

J.T. Poston +10000

Max Homa +10000

Gary Woodland +12500

Billy Horschel +12500

Pierceson Coody +12500

Taylor Pendrith +12500

Nico Echavarria +15000

Matt Wallace +15000

Matt McCarty +15000

Andrew Novak +15000

Ricky Castillo +15000

Tony Finau +17500

Denny McCarthy +17500

Bud Cauley +17500

Ryan Fox +17500

Jordan Smith +17500

Michael Brennan +17500

Chandler Blanchet +22500

Michael Kim +22500

Patrick Rodgers +22500

Johnny Keefer +25000

Austin Smotherman +25000

Andrew Putnam +35000

Jhonattan Vegas +75000

Sami Valimaki +75000

William Mouw +75000

Lucas Glover +75000

Karl Vilips +75000

Brian Campbell +100000

Aldrich Potgieter +100000

David Lipsky +100000

Adam Schenk +100000

Garrick Higgo +100000

Joe Highsmith +100000

Tom Hoge +100000

Steven Fisk +100000