2026 RBC Heritage odds, picks, field, date: Surprising PGA predictions from golf model that's nailed 17 majors
SportsLine's model simulated the 2026 RBC Heritage 10,000 times and revealed its surprising PGA Tour picks for Hilton Head
The first major is in the books, but the 2026 PGA Tour season keeps rolling along with a Signature Event this week. The 2026 RBC Heritage will begin on Thursday from Hilton Head in South Carolina, and this event has seen nothing but major winners prevail recently. Entering the RBC Heritage 2026, each of the last six editions of this event have been won by major championship winners, including Justin Thomas (2025), Scottie Scheffler (2024), Matt Fitzpatrick (2023) and Jordan Spieth (2023). They're all in the 2026 RBC Heritage field, with Scheffler the +350 favorite per the latest PGA odds.
Xander Schauffele (+1500) is the second-favorite to utilize in golf bets, followed by Fitzpatrick (+1800). Cameron Young valiantly battled for the green jacket, ultimately placing third, and he's among a trio of golfers at +2000 in the RBC Heritage odds, while Spieth and Thomas are both at +3500. Before locking in any 2026 RBC Heritage picks, be sure to see the 2026 RBC Heritage predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
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SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, simulated every PGA Tour event 10,000 times and reveals golf betting picks that have a history of being extremely profitable.
This same model has also nailed a whopping 17 majors entering the weekend, including the 2026 Masters -- its fifth Masters in a row -- as well as last year's PGA Championship and Open Championship. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen huge returns on betting sites.
Now that the 2026 RBC Heritage field is locked in, the model simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.
2026 RBC Heritage predictions
One major surprise the model is calling for at the RBC Heritage 2026: Cameron Young (+2000), who has top 3 finishes in each of his last three tournaments, stumbles and barely cracks the top 10. Young has been on quite the run, including winning the Players Championship, but he doesn't have the best course history at Hilton Head. He's simply been non-competitive at this event recently, finishing outside the top 50 in each of the last three years. While Young excels as a ball-striker, the small putting surfaces of Harbour Town Golf Links don't play to his strengths as he ranks 50th in putts per round and 85th in 3-putt avoidance. See who else to fade here.
Another surprise: Justin Thomas rises up the leaderboard despite having long odds of +3500. Thomas steps onto the course as the defending champion, winning a playoff over Andrew Novak last year. He placed fifth at this event the prior year and has three straight top 25s at the RBC Heritage. While Thomas hasn't played enough rounds this season to qualify for statistical leaderboards, his SG: around-the-green metric of 0.605 still stands out. It would rank fourth on tour if he had enough rounds under his belt, and that's something that will come in handy with the contoured greens and tricky pin positions of this course. The reigning winner of this event not even being among the top 10 in terms of shortest golf odds makes Thomas a steal with RBC Heritage bets. See who else to pick here.
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How to make 2026 RBC Heritage picks
The model is also targeting another stunning longshot of at least +5000 to surge to the top of the leaderboard, potentially bringing a massive return. You can only see who it is at SportsLine.
Who will win the 2026 RBC Heritage, and which massive longshot will stun the golfing world? Check out the 2026 RBC Heritage odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 17 golf majors, including the last five Masters.
2026 RBC Heritage odds, field, favorites
Get full 2026 RBC Heritage picks, best bets and predictions here.
(odds via FanDuel and subject to change)
Scottie Scheffler +350
Xander Schauffele +1500
Matt Fitzpatrick +1800
Tommy Fleetwood +2000
Russell Henley +2000
Cameron Young +2000
Ludvig Åberg +2200
Patrick Cantlay +2200
Collin Morikawa +2500
Sam Burns +2700
Jake Knapp +3300
Jordan Spieth +3500
Si Woo Kim +3500
Justin Thomas +3500
Robert MacIntyre +3500
Shane Lowry +4000
Maverick McNealy +4000
Viktor Hovland +4000
Jason Day +4500
Ben Griffin +4500
Jacob Bridgeman +5000
Chris Gotterup +5000
Sepp Straka +5500
Min Woo Lee +6000
Harris English +6000
Akshay Bhatia +6500
J.J. Spaun +6500
Rickie Fowler +6500
Ryo Hisatsune +7000
Sudarshan Yellamaraju +7000
Alex Noren +8000
Nicolai Højgaard +8000
Wyndham Clark +8000
Harry Hall +8000
Michael Thorbjornsen +10000
Keegan Bradley +10000
Kurt Kitayama +10000
Sungjae Im +10000
Sahith Theegala +10000
Brian Harman +10000
Samuel Stevens +10000
Corey Conners +10000
Daniel Berger +10000
Marco Penge +10000
Nick Taylor +10000
Ryan Gerard +10000
J.T. Poston +10000
Max Homa +10000
Gary Woodland +12500
Billy Horschel +12500
Pierceson Coody +12500
Taylor Pendrith +12500
Nico Echavarria +15000
Matt Wallace +15000
Matt McCarty +15000
Andrew Novak +15000
Ricky Castillo +15000
Tony Finau +17500
Denny McCarthy +17500
Bud Cauley +17500
Ryan Fox +17500
Jordan Smith +17500
Michael Brennan +17500
Chandler Blanchet +22500
Michael Kim +22500
Patrick Rodgers +22500
Johnny Keefer +25000
Austin Smotherman +25000
Andrew Putnam +35000
Jhonattan Vegas +75000
Sami Valimaki +75000
William Mouw +75000
Lucas Glover +75000
Karl Vilips +75000
Brian Campbell +100000
Aldrich Potgieter +100000
David Lipsky +100000
Adam Schenk +100000
Garrick Higgo +100000
Joe Highsmith +100000
Tom Hoge +100000
Steven Fisk +100000