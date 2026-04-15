Two-time green jacket winner, Rory McIlroy, is taking a well-deserved break after the Masters, so you won't be able to target him when constructing a 2026 RBC Heritage parlay. However, any PGA picks or golf props can utilize several others who competed at Augusta, such as Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas or Shane Lowry. After his runner-up last week, Scheffler is the +440 favorite in the RBC Heritage 2026 odds, followed by Schauffele (+1500), Matt Fitzpatrick (+1600), Cameron Young (+1800) and Russell Henley (+1800). Four of the top five favorites this week finished in the top 10 at the Masters, with Fitzpatrick being the exception.

Meanwhile, Lowry recorded an ace at Augusta, and predicting a hole-in-one is an RBC Heritage pick that could go into your golf longshot parlay. Every player in the field has +10000 golf odds to notch an ace at Harbour Town Golf Links, and the four par-3s on the course give several chances to do so. Before making any 2026 RBC Heritage picks or golf parlays, you need to see this PGA Tour parlay from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

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SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 17 majors entering the weekend, including the 2026 Masters -- its fifth Masters in a row -- as well as last year's PGA Championship and Open Championship. Anyone who has followed its golf betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites.

Now that the 2026 RBC Heritage field is locked in, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times. It has locked in betting picks to form a golf parlay that pays out almost $90,000 for a $10 bettor. See the picks and full parlay by heading to SportsLine.

Top 2026 RBC Heritage parlay, PGA Tour picks

For the RBC Heritage 2026, one of the picks featured in the model's PGA Tour parlay is Chris Gotterup Top 10 finish at +310. Gotterup has three top 10s this season, incudling a pair of victories, and he held his own in his first Masters appearance, notching a top 25 finish. He'll compete at the RBC Heritage for the first time, but his strengths as a ball-striker should play well at this course.

Gotterup bombs off the tee, ranking fourth in driving distance, as his driver should eat up a course which is among the shortest on the PGA Tour at just over 7,200 yards. Overall, Gotterup ranks in the top 16 in strokes gained: total, SG: tee-to-green and SG: off-the-tee. With a sixth place finish in his last non-major, and with Gotterup ranking sixth in FedEx Cup standings, betting him to record a top 10 this week is a golf prediction worth making. See the rest of the PGA Tour parlay legs here.

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How to make PGA Tour parlay picks

The model has also picked an outright winner, plus a prop that returns well over +500 among its six PGA picks for the 2026 RBC Heritage parlay that pays almost $90,000 on just a $10 bet. You can only see the picks and the full parlay at SportsLine.

So, who will win the RBC Heritage 2026, and what combination of PGA Tour props could unlock a payday of almost $90,000 on just a $10 bet? Visit SportsLine now to get the PGA Tour parlay and picks for the RBC Heritage, all from the golf model that's nailed a whopping 17 majors entering the weekend, and find out.