2026 Sony Open picks, odds, projected leaderboard: Surprising predictions by model that's called 16 majors
SportsLine's model simulated the Sony Open in Hawaii 10,000 times and revealed its PGA Tour golf picks for the season-opening event
The 2026 PGA Tour schedule gets underway at the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii on Thursday, Jan. 15. The season opener at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu comes a week later than normal after The Sentry was cancelled this year due to course concerns. That means there will be just one event on the Hawaii Swing this year, and some top players decided not to make the trip. Big names like Collin Morikawa, Hideki Matsuyama, J.J. Spaun and Jordan Spieth, however, are among the golfers in the Sony Open field as the first tee times in Round 1 come at 12:10 p.m. ET.
The latest 2026 Sony Open odds from DraftKings Sportsbook list Russell Henley as the +1100 favorite. Matsuyama and Ben Griffin are at +1700, followed by Spaun at +1800. Morikawa joins Si Woo Kim and Robert MacIntyre at +2000, with Spieth a +4500 longshot. Before locking in any 2026 Sony Open picks, or making any PGA DFS picks on sites like FanDuel or DraftKings, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020. In fact, the model is up over $8,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.
This same model has also nailed a whopping 16 majors entering the weekend, including the 2025 Masters -- its fourth Masters in a row -- as well as this year's PGA Championship and Open Championship. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites.
Now that the 2026 Sony Open field is locked in, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.
2026 Sony Open predictions
One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2026 Sony Open: Henley, the betting favorite who begins at 12:54 p.m. ET in Round 1 on Thursday, stumbles and barely finishes inside the top 5. He's a golfer to avoid this week. The 2013 Sony Open champion hasn't been able to follow up on that success at this event with regularity. Since that time, he's missed the cut twice and has three other finishes outside the top 30. Last year, he finished T10. He's played just once since last year's playoffs and finished 19th at the Procore Championship, so the model doesn't love his value as a favorite this year. See who else to fade here.
Another surprise: Ben Griffin, who is +1700, makes a strong run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. "One of the best values on the board," McClure told SportsLine. "My number is meaningfully shorter than the market, which is exactly what you want when laying a shorter outright." See who else to pick here.
How to make 2026 Sony Open picks
The model's best bets also include five longshots of +3500 or higher in outright bets, including an enormous +40000 underdog. You can only see the model's picks here.
Who will win the 2026 Sony Open, and which longshots will stun the golfing world? Check out the 2026 Sony Open odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 16 golf majors, including three in 2025.
2026 Sony Open odds, favorites
(odds subject to change)
