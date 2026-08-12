2026 St. Jude Championship TV schedule, coverage: Where to watch first event of FedEx Cup Playoffs

The FedEx Cup Playoffs begin this week in Memphis with 69 players battling it out at the St. Jude Championship, with the top 50 advancing to next week's BMW Championship.

Unlike in 2025, all of the top stars will be playing in Memphis, as Rory McIlroy committed to the first playoff event field after skipping the opener last year -- in part because he starts down in 12th in the standings in 2026. The only absence is Daniel Berger, who was 60th but opted not to commit to the field in Memphis.

That means McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Young, Matt Fitzpatrick, Wyndham Clark, Chris Gotterup, Collin Morikawa, Si Woo Kim, Sam Burns, Tommy Fleetwood, Ludvig Åberg, Xander Schauffele and the rest of the PGA Tour's best will all take on TPC Southwind -- including last year's winner, Justin Rose.

Along with the top players, the battle for the top 50 spots will be a subplot all weekend, with last week's winner Michael Brennan, Matt McCarty, Keith Mitchell and Maverick McNealy occupying the last four spots in the top 50 entering the week. Chasing them are Harris English, Max Homa, Sungjae Im and Jordan Spieth as the next four in the standings, as they all look to earn their way to Bellerive next week.

2026 St. Jude Championship predictions, odds: Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy begin FedEx Cup Playoffs run Patrick McDonald

Here's how you can watch all the action this week -- with a little extra national TV coverage on Thursday and Friday for the first playoff event.

2026 St. Jude Championship TV schedule

All times Eastern

Round 1 - Thursday

Round 1 starts: 7:45 a.m. [Tee times]

PGA Tour Live: 7:45 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 9-11 a.m. on ESPN

Live TV coverage: 2-6 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live streaming: 2-6 p.m. on GolfChannel.com

Radio: 12-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 2 - Friday

Round 2 starts: 7:45 a.m. [Tee times]

PGA Tour Live: 7:45 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 9-11 a.m. on ESPN

Live TV coverage: 2-6 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live streaming: 2-6 p.m. on GolfChannel.com

Radio: 12-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 3 - Saturday

Round 3 starts: 7:45 a.m. [Tee times]

PGA Tour Live: 7:45 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Early streaming: 1-3 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+

Live streaming: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 - Sunday

Round 4 starts: 7:45 a.m. [Tee times]

PGA Tour Live: 7:45 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 12-2 p.m. on Golf Channel

Early streaming: 12-2 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Live TV coverage: 2-6 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+

Live streaming: 2-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio