The 2026 PGA Tour season comes to a close on Sunday in Atlanta with the final round of the Tour Championship set to award $10 million to a newly crowned FedEx Cup champion. The first 54 holes at East Lake Golf Club have been a thrill, so there's no doubt Atlanta is in for quite a show Sunday as the best golfers in the world battle it out not only for first place but spots on a Tour Championship leaderboard that will determine how much they will earn in the final event of the season and penultimate edition of this postseason format.

The $40 million total purse at the Tour Championship is the largest of the year, and as Tommy Fleetwood proved last season, a hot week at the right time is all that's needed under the new format that got rid of the staggered starting strokes. Ryan Gerard, a one-time PGA Tour winner who enters the final round one shot back of Viktor Hovland, the 2023 FedEx Cup champion, has an opportunity to prove just that.

Hovland is 5 of 6 converting 54-hole leads or co-leads on the PGA Tour into victories, so he will be tough to overcome in the top spot, but a seven-pack of chasers, including Gerard, all sit within five shots of the leader as action begins Sunday. Among that group are world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and three-time FedEx Cup champion Rory McIlroy, who registered the third-lowest round of the week on Moving Day to rocket himself into contention.

Here's how you can watch all of those storylines unfold at the Tour Championship this week with expanded television coverage for the season finale. Don't miss CBS Sports' breakdown of the new two-week Tour Championship starting in 2028 and what it means for the PGA Tour moving forward.

2026 Tour Championship TV schedule

All times Eastern

Round 4 - Sunday

Round 4 starts: 11 a.m. [Tee times]

PGA Tour Live: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 12-1:30 p.m. on Golf Channel, Fubo (Try for free)

Early streaming: 12-1:30 p.m. on GolfChannel.com

Live TV coverage: 1:30-6 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+

Live streaming: 1:30-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio