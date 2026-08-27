The 2026 PGA Tour season will come to a close this week in Atlanta with the top 30 in the FedEx Cup standings taking to East Lake Golf Club to determine the 2026 Tour Championship winner and FedEx Cup champion.

The winner on Sunday will take home $10 million from the $40 million total purse at the Tour Championship, with Tommy Fleetwood proving in 2025 that a hot week at the right time is all that's needed under the new format that got rid of the staggered starting strokes.

Scottie Scheffler enters the week No. 1 in the standings -- earning $23 million from the bonus pool for his season-long effort -- but he's just hoping to be back to full strength after an up-and-down week at the BMW where he dealt with the effects of hand, foot and mouth disease. Matt Fitzpatrick, Chris Gotterup and last week's winner Wyndham Clark all arrive in Atlanta tied for the most wins on tour this year with three, and if any of those three can capture the Tour Championship title they can create a real debate with Scheffler for Player of the Year honors.

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Then there are those hoping to pull off what Fleetwood did a year ago, winning their first event of the season in the finale. Fleetwood, Ludvig Åberg, Si Woo Kim, Sam Burns and Xander Schauffele all come in ranked in the top 12 in the FedEx Cup standings, but have yet to lift a trophy this season. Rory McIlroy, meanwhile, has just one win to his name -- a big one at the Masters -- and will try to end his year on a high note and capture a record fourth FedEx Cup title.

Here's how you can watch all of those storylines unfold at the Tour Championship this week, with expanded television coverage for the season finale.

2026 Tour Championship TV schedule

All times Eastern

Round 1 - Thursday

Round 1 starts: 11 a.m. [Tee times]

PGA Tour Live: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. -- ESPN

Live TV coverage: 1-6 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live streaming: 1-6 p.m. on GolfChannel.com

Radio: 12-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 2 - Friday

Round 1 starts: 11 a.m. [Tee times]

PGA Tour Live: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. -- ESPN

Live TV coverage: 1-6 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live streaming: 1-6 p.m. on GolfChannel.com

Radio: 12-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 3 - Saturday

Round 3 starts: 12:15 p.m. [Tee times]

PGA Tour Live: 12:15-7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Early streaming: 1-3 p.m. on GolfChannel.com

Live TV coverage: 3-7 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+

Live streaming: 3-7 p.m. on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Radio: 2-7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 - Sunday

Round 4 starts: 11 a.m. [Tee times]

PGA Tour Live: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 12-1:30 p.m. on Golf Channel, Fubo (Try for free)

Early streaming: 12-1:30 p.m. on GolfChannel.com

Live TV coverage: 1:30-6 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+

Live streaming: 1:30-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio