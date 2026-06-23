2026 Travelers Championship longshot picks, odds, PGA props: This golf parlay could return over $520,000

After Wyndham Clark won the U.S. Open in New York, the PGA Tour stays in the Tri-State Area for the 2026 Travelers Championship from TPC River Highlands in Connecticut. Play tees off on Thursday, and the Travelers Championship 2026 is the final chance to make golf picks or a longshot parlay on a signature event this year. With that, most of the world's top players are in the field and able to be utilized in PGA props for your Travelers Championship parlay.

While Clark prevailed at the U.S. Open at 4-under, lower scores will be expected this week as the average winning score to par over the last three years is 20-under. Scottie Scheffler won at 22-under two years ago and is the +440 favorite in the latest PGA odds, with no one else shorter than +1800. Before making any 2026 Travelers Championship picks or golf parlays, you need to see this golf parlay from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

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SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 17 majors entering the weekend, including the 2026 Masters -- its fifth Masters in a row -- as well as last year's PGA Championship and Open Championship. Anyone who has followed its golf betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites.

Now that the 2026 Travelers Championship field is locked in, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times. It has locked in betting picks to form a golf parlay that pays out over $520,000 for a $10 bettor. See the picks and full parlay by heading to SportsLine.

Top 2026 Travelers Championship parlay, PGA Tour picks

For the Travelers Championship 2026, one of the picks featured in the model's PGA Tour parlay is Russell Henley over Maverick McNealy (-125) in a head-to-head golf prop. Henley has both recent success and course history in his favor as he won the Charles Schwab last month and placed second at the 2025 Travelers Championship. That Schwab win is notable because its course of Colonial Country Club is arguably the closest comp to TPC River Highlands as both have the same green size, same rough length and are among the shortest courses on the PGA Tour.

As for McNealy, he has no top 15 finishes across three starts at the Travelers, even missing the cut in his penultimate start at the event. McNealy has half as many top 10s (two) on the season as Henley (four), and the former's SG: approach the green ranking of 103rd could be an issue with the tricky green complexes of River Highlands. The model has Henley placing in the top 10, with McNealy outside of it, making this a golf prop worth inserting into a PGA parlay. See the rest of the PGA parlay legs here.

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How to make PGA Tour parlay picks

The model has also picked an outright winner, in addition to two golf props that return over +500 among its seven PGA picks for the 2026 Travelers Championship parlay that pays over $520,000 on just a $10 bet. You can only see the picks and the full parlay at SportsLine.

So, who will win the Travelers Championship 2026, and what combination of PGA Tour props could unlock a payday of over $520,000 on just a $10 bet? Visit SportsLine now to get the PGA Tour parlay and picks for the Travelers Championship, all from the golf model that's nailed a whopping 17 majors entering the weekend, and find out.