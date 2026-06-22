2026 Travelers Championship odds, picks, date: Surprising predictions by golf model that's nailed 17 majors

The final Signature Event of the year begins Thursday when the 2026 Travelers Championship tees off from TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Conn. The event's signature status and proximity to last week's U.S. Open lead to a loaded 2026 Travelers Championship field that features all the top-ranked players on tour with the exception of Rory McIlroy. Scottie Scheffler is the +440 favorite (risk $100 to win $440) in the 2026 Travelers Championship odds via FanDuel Sportsbook.

Xander Schauffele (+1600), Cameron Young (+2000) and Tommy Fleetwood (+2000) are next on the PGA odds board, with U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark not far behind at +2500. Before locking in any 2026 Travelers Championship picks, PGA DFS lineups or One & Done predictions, be sure to see the 2026 Travelers Championship predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

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SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, simulated every PGA Tour event 10,000 times and reveals golf betting picks that have a history of being extremely profitable.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 17 majors entering the weekend, including the 2026 Masters -- its fifth Masters in a row -- as well as last year's PGA Championship and Open Championship. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites.

Now that the 2026 Travelers Championship field is set, the model simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.

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2026 Travelers Championship predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the Travelers Championship 2026: Young, who is tied as the third favorite at +2000, stumbles and finishes outside the top 10. He's a golfer to fade in Travelers Championship best bets. He was arguably the hottest player on tour earlier in the spring, but he's cooled off in the last few events. He's finished outside the top 25 in his past three events, including a T43 at the U.S. Open, so the model isn't confident in him as a top contender this week. See who else to fade here.

Another surprise: Justin Thomas is a top-5 contender on the projected leaderboard despite never having won a major and having slightly longer odds at +2700. Thomas has been steady recently, finishing no worse than T19 in any event since the start of May. He was one of the few golfers with two sub-70 rounds at Shinnecock Hills last week, and he has three top-10 finishes at the Travelers Championship. See who else to pick here.

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How to make 2026 Travelers Championship picks

The model is also targeting several longshots, including one shocking pick who is going off around 35-1. You can only see the model's picks here.

Who will win the 2026 Travelers Championship, and which longshots will stun the golfing world? Check out the 2026 Travelers Championship odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 17 golf majors, including three in 2025.

2026 Travelers Championship odds, favorites

Get full 2026 Travelers Championship picks, best bets and predictions here.

(odds via FanDuel and subject to change)

Scottie Scheffler +440

Xander Schauffele +1800

Cameron Young +2000

Tommy Fleetwood +2000

Ludvig Åberg +2200

Sam Burns +2200

Matt Fitzpatrick +2200

Wyndham Clark +2500

Justin Thomas +2700

Russell Henley +3000

Collin Morikawa +3000

Maverick McNealy +3300

Patrick Cantlay +3500

Si Woo Kim +3500

Ben Griffin +4000

Chris Gotterup +4000

Viktor Hovland +4500

Kurt Kitayama +4500

Alex Fitzpatrick +4500

Keegan Bradley +4500

Robert MacIntyre +5000

Brian Harman +5000

Harris English +5000

J.J. Spaun +5500

Jordan Spieth +5500

Justin Rose +5500

Aaron Rai +5500

Min Woo Lee +5500

Jake Knapp +5500

Keith Mitchell +5500

Akshay Bhatia +6000

Gary Woodland +6000

Kristoffer Reitan +6000

Ryan Gerard +6000

Sahith Theegala +6000

Adam Scott +6500

J.T. Poston +6500

Nicolai Højgaard +7000

Hideki Matsuyama +7000

Eric Cole +8000

Bud Cauley +8000

Ryan Fox +8000

Jacob Bridgeman +8000

Shane Lowry +8000

Corey Conners +10000

Sepp Straka +10000

Rickie Fowler +10000

Samuel Stevens +10000

Ryo Hisatsune +10000

Michael Kim +10000

Alex Smalley +10000

Alex Noren +10000