2026 Travelers Championship odds, picks, date: Surprising predictions from golf model that's nailed 17 majors

The final Signature Event of the year begins Thursday when the 2026 Travelers Championship tees off from TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Conn. The event's signature status and proximity to last week's U.S. Open lead to a loaded 2026 Travelers Championship field that features all the top-ranked players on tour with the exception of Rory McIlroy. Scottie Scheffler is the +480 favorite (risk $100 to win $480) in the 2026 Travelers Championship odds via FanDuel Sportsbook.
Tommy Fleetwood (+1600), Xander Schauffele (+1800) and Ludvig Aberg (+2000) are next on the PGA odds board, with U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark at +3500. Before locking in any 2026 Travelers Championship picks, PGA DFS lineups or One & Done predictions, be sure to see the 2026 Travelers Championship predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
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SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, simulated every PGA Tour event 10,000 times and reveals golf betting picks that have a history of being extremely profitable.
This same model has also nailed a whopping 17 majors entering the weekend, including the 2026 Masters -- its fifth Masters in a row -- as well as last year's PGA Championship and Open Championship. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites.
Now that the 2026 Travelers Championship field is set, the model simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.
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2026 Travelers Championship predictions
One major surprise the model is calling for at the Travelers Championship 2026: Young, who is one of the favorites at +2200, stumbles and finishes outside the top 10. He's a golfer to fade in Travelers Championship best bets. He was arguably the hottest player on tour earlier in the spring, but he's cooled off in the last few events. He's finished outside the top 25 in his past three events, including a T43 at the U.S. Open, so the model isn't confident in him as a top contender this week. See who else to fade here.
Another surprise: Justin Thomas is a top-5 contender on the projected leaderboard despite never having won a major and having slightly longer odds at +2700. Thomas has been steady recently, finishing no worse than T19 in any event since the start of May. He was one of the few golfers with two sub-70 rounds at Shinnecock Hills last week, and he has three top-10 finishes at the Travelers Championship. See who else to pick here.
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How to make 2026 Travelers Championship picks
The model is also targeting several longshots, including one shocking pick who is going off around 35-1. You can only see the model's picks here.
Who will win the 2026 Travelers Championship, and which longshots will stun the golfing world? Check out the 2026 Travelers Championship odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 17 golf majors, including three in 2025.
2026 Travelers Championship odds, favorites
Get full 2026 Travelers Championship picks, best bets and predictions here.
(odds via FanDuel and subject to change)
Scottie Scheffler +480
Tommy Fleetwood +1600
Xander Schauffele +1800
Ludvig Åberg +2000
Sam Burns +2200
Matt Fitzpatrick +2200
Cameron Young +2200
Justin Thomas +2700
Russell Henley +2700
Si Woo Kim +2700
Collin Morikawa +3300
Patrick Cantlay +3300
Wyndham Clark +3500
Viktor Hovland +4000
Aaron Rai +4000
Chris Gotterup +4000
J.J. Spaun +4500
Justin Rose +4500
Alex Fitzpatrick +4500
Ben Griffin +4500
Keegan Bradley +4500
Maverick McNealy +4500
Robert MacIntyre +5000
Brian Harman +5000
Kurt Kitayama +5000
Min Woo Lee +5000
J.T. Poston +5500
Jordan Spieth +5500
Harris English +5500
Keith Mitchell +5500
Gary Woodland +6000
Adam Scott +6500
Akshay Bhatia +6500
Kristoffer Reitan +6500
Ryan Gerard +6500
Bud Cauley +6500
Sahith Theegala +6500
Jake Knapp +6500
Shane Lowry +6500
Eric Cole +8000
Hideki Matsuyama +8000
Jacob Bridgeman +8000
Nicolai Højgaard +10000
Corey Conners +10000
Sepp Straka +10000
Rickie Fowler +10000
Samuel Stevens +10000
Ryo Hisatsune +10000
Michael Kim +10000
Ryan Fox +10000
Alex Smalley +10000
Alex Noren +10000