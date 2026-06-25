2026 Travelers Championship odds, picks, field: Surprising predictions by golf model that has called 17 majors

The final Signature Event of the year begins Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET when the 2026 Travelers Championship tees off from TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Conn. The event's signature status and proximity to last week's U.S. Open lead to a loaded 2026 Travelers Championship field that features all the top-ranked players on tour with the exception of Rory McIlroy. Scottie Scheffler is the +440 favorite (risk $100 to win $440) in the 2026 Travelers Championship odds via FanDuel Sportsbook.
Xander Schauffele (+1500), Tommy Fleetwood (+1600) and Ludvig Aberg are next on the PGA odds board, with U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark at +3000. Before locking in any 2026 Travelers Championship picks, PGA DFS lineups or One & Done predictions, be sure to see the 2026 Travelers Championship predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
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SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, simulated every PGA Tour event 10,000 times and reveals golf betting picks that have a history of being extremely profitable.
This same model has also nailed a whopping 17 majors entering the weekend, including the 2026 Masters -- its fifth Masters in a row -- as well as last year's PGA Championship and Open Championship. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites.
Now that the 2026 Travelers Championship field is set, the model simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.
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2026 Travelers Championship predictions
One major surprise the model is calling for at the Travelers Championship 2026: Young, who is one of the favorites at +2200, stumbles and finishes outside the top 10. He's a golfer to fade in Travelers Championship best bets. He was arguably the hottest player on tour earlier in the spring, but he's cooled off in the last few events. He's finished outside the top 25 in his past three events, including a T43 at the U.S. Open, so the model isn't confident in him as a top contender this week. See who else to fade here.
Another surprise: Justin Thomas is a top-5 contender on the projected leaderboard despite never having won a major and having slightly longer odds at +2700. Thomas has been steady recently, finishing no worse than T19 in any event since the start of May. He was one of the few golfers with two sub-70 rounds at Shinnecock Hills last week, and he has three top-10 finishes at the Travelers Championship. See who else to pick here.
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How to make 2026 Travelers Championship picks
The model is also targeting several longshots, including one shocking pick who is going off around 55-1. You can only see the model's picks here.
Who will win the 2026 Travelers Championship, and which longshots will stun the golfing world? Check out the 2026 Travelers Championship odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 17 golf majors, including three in 2025.
2026 Travelers Championship odds, favorites
Get full 2026 Travelers Championship picks, best bets and predictions here.
(odds via FanDuel and subject to change)
Scottie Scheffler +440
Xander Schauffele +1500
Tommy Fleetwood +1600
Ludvig Åberg +1800
Matt Fitzpatrick +2200
Cameron Young +2200
Russell Henley +2500
Sam Burns +2500
Justin Thomas +2700
Patrick Cantlay +2700
Si Woo Kim +2700
Collin Morikawa +3000
Wyndham Clark +3000
Viktor Hovland +4000
J.J. Spaun +4000
Aaron Rai +4000
Kurt Kitayama +4500
Alex Fitzpatrick +4500
Ben Griffin +4500
Maverick McNealy +5000
Robert MacIntyre +5500
Brian Harman +5500
Justin Rose +5500
Min Woo Lee +5500
Chris Gotterup +5500
Keegan Bradley +5500
Ryan Gerard +6000
Harris English +6000
Keith Mitchell +6000
J.T. Poston +6500
Jordan Spieth +6500
Gary Woodland +6500
Kristoffer Reitan +6500
Shane Lowry +6500
Adam Scott +7000
Akshay Bhatia +7000
Bud Cauley +7000
Hideki Matsuyama +7000
Sahith Theegala +7000
Jake Knapp +8000
Jacob Bridgeman +8000
Nicolai Højgaard +10000
Corey Conners +10000
Eric Cole +10000
Sepp Straka +10000
Ryan Fox +10000
Alex Smalley +10000
Alex Noren +10000
Ben James +12500
Rickie Fowler +12500
Samuel Stevens +12500
Ryo Hisatsune +12500
Tony Finau +15000
Harry Hall +15000
Sungjae Im +15000
Taylor Pendrith +15000
Daniel Berger +15000
Andrew Novak +15000
Jason Day +15000
Nick Taylor +15000
Jackson Suber +17500
Michael Kim +17500
Matt McCarty +17500
Mac Meissner +22500
Denny McCarthy +22500
Nico Echavarria +25000
Brandt Snedeker +25000
Lucas Glover +35000
Tom Hoge +50000
Jhonattan Vegas +50000
Mark Hubbard +75000
Brian Campbell +100000