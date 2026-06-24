2026 Travelers Championship odds, picks, field: Surprising predictions by golf model that's called 17 majors

The final Signature Event of the year begins Thursday when the 2026 Travelers Championship tees off from TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Conn. The event's signature status and proximity to last week's U.S. Open lead to a loaded 2026 Travelers Championship field that features all the top-ranked players on tour with the exception of Rory McIlroy. Scottie Scheffler is the +440 favorite (risk $100 to win $440) in the 2026 Travelers Championship odds via FanDuel Sportsbook.

Tommy Fleetwood (+1600), Xander Schauffele (+1800) and Ludvig Aberg (+1800) are next on the PGA odds board, with U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark at +3500. Before locking in any 2026 Travelers Championship picks, PGA DFS lineups or One & Done predictions, be sure to see the 2026 Travelers Championship predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

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SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, simulated every PGA Tour event 10,000 times and reveals golf betting picks that have a history of being extremely profitable.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 17 majors entering the weekend, including the 2026 Masters -- its fifth Masters in a row -- as well as last year's PGA Championship and Open Championship. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites.

Now that the 2026 Travelers Championship field is set, the model simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.

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2026 Travelers Championship predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the Travelers Championship 2026: Young, who is one of the favorites at +2200, stumbles and finishes outside the top 10. He's a golfer to fade in Travelers Championship best bets. He was arguably the hottest player on tour earlier in the spring, but he's cooled off in the last few events. He's finished outside the top 25 in his past three events, including a T43 at the U.S. Open, so the model isn't confident in him as a top contender this week. See who else to fade here.

Another surprise: Justin Thomas is a top-5 contender on the projected leaderboard despite never having won a major and having slightly longer odds at +2500. Thomas has been steady recently, finishing no worse than T19 in any event since the start of May. He was one of the few golfers with two sub-70 rounds at Shinnecock Hills last week, and he has three top-10 finishes at the Travelers Championship. See who else to pick here.

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How to make 2026 Travelers Championship picks

The model is also targeting several longshots, including one shocking pick who is going off around 35-1. You can only see the model's picks here.

Who will win the 2026 Travelers Championship, and which longshots will stun the golfing world? Check out the 2026 Travelers Championship odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 17 golf majors, including three in 2025.

2026 Travelers Championship odds, favorites

Get full 2026 Travelers Championship picks, best bets and predictions here.

(odds via FanDuel and subject to change)

Scottie Scheffler +440

Tommy Fleetwood +1600

Ludvig Åberg +1800

Xander Schauffele +1800

Matt Fitzpatrick +2200

Cameron Young +2200

Justin Thomas +2500

Sam Burns +2500

Si Woo Kim +2500

Russell Henley +2700

Collin Morikawa +3000

Patrick Cantlay +3300

Wyndham Clark +3500

Viktor Hovland +4000

J.J. Spaun +4000

Aaron Rai +4000

Justin Rose +4500

Kurt Kitayama +4500

Alex Fitzpatrick +4500

Ben Griffin +4500

Chris Gotterup +4500

Robert MacIntyre +5500

Brian Harman +5500

Min Woo Lee +5500

Keegan Bradley +5500

Maverick McNealy +5500

Jordan Spieth +6000

Ryan Gerard +6000

Harris English +6000

Keith Mitchell +6000

J.T. Poston +6500

Gary Woodland +6500

Bud Cauley +6500

Shane Lowry +6500

Adam Scott +7000

Akshay Bhatia +7000

Kristoffer Reitan +7000

Hideki Matsuyama +7000

Sahith Theegala +7000

Jake Knapp +7000

Jacob Bridgeman +8000

Alex Noren +8000

Nicolai Højgaard +10000

Corey Conners +10000

Eric Cole +10000

Sepp Straka +10000

Rickie Fowler +10000

Samuel Stevens +10000

Ryo Hisatsune +10000

Ryan Fox +10000

Alex Smalley +10000

Harry Hall +12500

Ben James +12500

Sungjae Im +15000

Daniel Berger +15000

Andrew Novak +15000

Jason Day +15000

Nick Taylor +15000

Michael Kim +15000

Tony Finau +17500

Mac Meissner +17500

Taylor Pendrith +17500

Matt McCarty +17500

Denny McCarthy +22500

Jackson Suber +22500

Nico Echavarria +25000

Brandt Snedeker +25000

Lucas Glover +35000

Tom Hoge +50000

Jhonattan Vegas +75000

Mark Hubbard +75000

Brian Campbell +100000