One of the more competitive stretches on the PGA Tour schedule continues this week with the 2026 Truist Championship at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C., beginning on Thursday, May 7, at 7:45 a.m. ET. It is another Signature Event, the same status as last week's Cadillac Championship, and it comes a week ahead of the PGA Championship, the second major of the year. Scottie Scheffler is taking the week off, but World No. 2 Rory McIlroy is in the 2026 Truist Championship field.

The latest 2026 Truist Championship odds via FanDuel list McIlroy as the +550 favorite (risk $100 to win $550), with Cameron Young and Xander Schauffele both at +950. Ludvig Aberg (+1500) and Matt Fitzpatrick (+1600) are among the other top contenders. Before locking in any 2026 Truist Championship picks, or any PGA DFS picks or One and Done selections, be sure to see the 2026 Truist Championship predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, simulated every PGA Tour event 10,000 times and reveals golf betting picks that have a history of being extremely profitable.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 17 majors entering the weekend, including the 2026 Masters -- its fifth Masters in a row -- as well as last year's PGA Championship and Open Championship. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites.

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Now that the 2026 Truist Championship field is set, the model simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard, which you can use for PGA picks, one and done contests or PGA DFS lineups.

2026 Truist Championship predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the Truist Championship 2026: It is fading Si Woo Kim, who is sixth on the PGA odds board at +2200, but barely cracks the top 20 in McClure's projected leaderboard. He's a golfer to avoid this week. Kim enters this tournament with three top-10 finishes in his past four events, including a T4 finish at the Cadillac Championship. He finished in solo eighth at the PGA Championship at this course last year, but that was largely powered by a sizzling second-round 64. He shot 71 or higher in the other three rounds, and the model does not project him as a top contender for this week. See who else to fade here.

Another surprise: The model is high on Adam Scott at +3500. He's a golfer to target in both outright and finishing position bets such as top 5 or top 10. The 14-time PGA winner tied with Kim (T4) at the Cadillac Championship last week for his second top-five finish of the year. His putting has been inconsistent, but otherwise his metrics are strong, including ranking first on the PGA Tour in strokes gained: approaching the green. See who else to pick here.

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How to make 2026 Truist Championship picks

The model is also targeting several other longshots, including one going off around 70-1 who makes a stunning run for the title. You can only see the model's picks here.

Who will win the 2026 Truist Championship, and which longshots will stun the golfing world? Check out the 2026 Truist Championship odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 17 golf majors, including three in 2025.

2026 Truist Championship odds, favorites

Get full 2026 Truist Championship picks, best bets and predictions here.

(odds via FanDuel and subject to change)

Rory McIlroy +500

Cameron Young +850

Xander Schauffele +950

Ludvig Åberg +1500

Matt Fitzpatrick +1600

Si Woo Kim +2500

Tommy Fleetwood +2500

Min Woo Lee +3300

Adam Scott +3300

Sam Burns +3500

Ben Griffin +4000

Nicolai Højgaard +4000

Kurt Kitayama +4000

Sepp Straka +4000

Viktor Hovland +4000

Hideki Matsuyama +4000

Robert MacIntyre +4000

Patrick Cantlay +4000

Chris Gotterup +4000

Rickie Fowler +4500

Justin Thomas +4500

J.J. Spaun +4500

Maverick McNealy +4500

Harris English +4500

Jordan Spieth +5000

Jason Day +5500

Alex Smalley +6000

Keegan Bradley +6500

Gary Woodland +6500

Justin Rose +6500

Akshay Bhatia +6500

Ryan Gerard +7000

Jacob Bridgeman +7000

Pierceson Coody +7000

Corey Conners +8000

Alex Fitzpatrick +10000

Max Homa +10000

Ryan Fox +10000

Alex Noren +10000

Taylor Pendrith +10000

Matt McCarty +10000

Daniel Berger +10000

Ryo Hisatsune +10000

Sahith Theegala +10000

Samuel Stevens +10000

Kristoffer Reitan +10000

Aldrich Potgieter +10000

Bud Cauley +10000

Sudarshan Yellamaraju +10000

Harry Hall +12500

J.T. Poston +12500

Ricky Castillo +15000

Brian Harman +15000

Matt Wallace +15000

Nick Taylor +15000

Sungjae Im +17500

Andrew Novak +17500

Michael Kim +17500

Austin Smotherman +17500

Denny McCarthy +22500

Patrick Rodgers +22500

Tony Finau +25000

Lucas Glover +35000

Nico Echavarria +35000

Andrew Putnam +35000

Webb Simpson +50000

Chandler Blanchet +50000

Mackenzie Hughes +50000

Jhonattan Vegas +50000

Tom Hoge +75000

Brian Campbell +100000

David Lipsky +100000