2026 Truist Championship odds, picks: Surprising predictions from golf model that's nailed 17 majors
SportsLine's model simulated the Truist Championship 2026 10,000 times and revealed its surprising picks for Quail Hollow
One of the more competitive stretches on the PGA Tour schedule continues this week with the 2026 Truist Championship at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C., beginning on Thursday. It is another Signature Event, the same status as last week's Cadillac Championship, and it comes a week ahead of the PGA Championship, the second major of the year. Scottie Scheffler is taking the week off, but World No. 2 Rory McIlroy is in the 2026 Truist Championship field.
The latest 2026 Truist Championship odds via FanDuel list McIlroy as the +600 favorite (risk $100 to win $600), with Cameron Young at +950 after going wire-to-wire at the Blue Monster last week. Xander Schauffele (+1000), Matt Fitzpatrick (+1500) and Ludvig Aberg (+1600) are among the other top contenders. Before locking in any 2026 Truist Championship picks, or any PGA DFS picks or One and Done selections, be sure to see the 2026 Truist Championship predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, simulated every PGA Tour event 10,000 times and reveals golf betting picks that have a history of being extremely profitable.
This same model has also nailed a whopping 17 majors entering the weekend, including the 2026 Masters -- its fifth Masters in a row -- as well as last year's PGA Championship and Open Championship. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites.
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Now that the 2026 Truist Championship field is set, the model simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard, which you can use for PGA picks, one and done contests or PGA DFS lineups.
2026 Truist Championship predictions
One major surprise the model is calling for at the Truist Championship 2026: It is fading Si Woo Kim, who is seventh on the PGA odds board at +2700, but barely cracks the top 20 in McClure's projected leaderboard. He's a golfer to avoid this week. Kim enters this tournament with three top-10 finishes in his past four events, including a T4 finish at the Cadillac Championship. He finished in solo eighth at the PGA Championship at this course last year, but that was largely powered by a sizzling second-round 64. He shot 71 or higher in the other three rounds, and the model does not project him as a top contender for this week. See who else to fade here.
Another surprise: The model is high on Adam Scott at +3300. He's a golfer to target in both outright and finishing position bets such as top 5 or top 10. The 14-time PGA winner tied with Kim (T4) at the Cadillac Championship last week for his second top-five finish of the year. His putting has been inconsistent, but otherwise his metrics are strong, including ranking first on the PGA Tour in strokes gained: approaching the green. See who else to pick here.
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How to make 2026 Truist Championship picks
The model is also targeting several other longshots, including one going off around 70-1 who makes a stunning run for the title. You can only see the model's picks here.
Who will win the 2026 Truist Championship, and which longshots will stun the golfing world? Check out the 2026 Truist Championship odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 17 golf majors, including three in 2025.
2026 Truist Championship odds, favorites
Get full 2026 Truist Championship picks, best bets and predictions here.
(odds via FanDuel and subject to change)
Rory McIlroy +600
Cameron Young +950
Xander Schauffele +1000
Matt Fitzpatrick +1500
Ludvig Åberg +1600
Tommy Fleetwood +2200
Si Woo Kim +2700
Adam Scott +3300
Min Woo Lee +3500
Rickie Fowler +3500
Viktor Hovland +3500
Hideki Matsuyama +3500
Robert MacIntyre +3500
Patrick Cantlay +3500
Sam Burns +3500
Ben Griffin +4000
Nicolai Højgaard +4000
J.J. Spaun +4000
Chris Gotterup +4000
Jason Day +4500
Kurt Kitayama +4500
Jake Knapp +4500
Sepp Straka +4500
Maverick McNealy +4500
Harris English +4500
Jordan Spieth +5000
Justin Thomas +5500
Justin Rose +6000
Akshay Bhatia +6000
Keegan Bradley +6500
Ryan Gerard +6500
Alex Smalley +7000
Corey Conners +7000
Alex Noren +8000
Jacob Bridgeman +8000
Ryo Hisatsune +10000
Gary Woodland +7000
Max Homa +10000
Taylor Pendrith +10000
Brian Harman +10000
Matt McCarty +10000
Daniel Berger +10000
Sahith Theegala +10000
Harry Hall +10000
Samuel Stevens +10000
Kristoffer Reitan +10000
Pierceson Coody +10000
Aldrich Potgieter +10000
Bud Cauley +10000
Nick Taylor +10000
Sudarshan Yellamaraju +10000