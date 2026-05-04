One of the more competitive stretches on the PGA Tour schedule continues this week with the 2026 Truist Championship at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C., beginning on Thursday. It is another Signature Event, the same status as last week's Cadillac Championship, and it comes a week ahead of the PGA Championship, the second major of the year. Scottie Scheffler is taking the week off, but World No. 2 Rory McIlroy is in the 2026 Truist Championship field.

The latest 2026 Truist Championship odds via FanDuel list McIlroy as the +550 favorite (risk $100 to win $550), with Cameron Young at +850 after going wire-to-wire at the Blue Monster last week. Before locking in any 2026 Truist Championship picks, or any PGA DFS picks or One and Done selections, be sure to see the 2026 Truist Championship predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, simulated every PGA Tour event 10,000 times and reveals golf betting picks that have a history of being extremely profitable.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 17 majors entering the weekend, including the 2026 Masters -- its fifth Masters in a row -- as well as last year's PGA Championship and Open Championship. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites.

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Now that the 2026 Truist Championship field is set, the model simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard, which you can use for PGA picks, one and done contests or PGA DFS lineups.

2026 Truist Championship predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the Truist Championship 2026: It is fading Si Woo Kim, who is sixth on the PGA odds board at +2200, but barely cracks the top 10 in McClure's projected leaderboard. He's a golfer to avoid this week. Kim enters this tournament with three top-10 finishes in his past four events, including a T4 finish at the Cadillac Championship. He finished in solo eighth at the PGA Championship at this course last year, but that was largely powered by a sizzling second-round 64. He shot 71 or higher in the other three rounds, and the model does not project him as a top contender for this week. See who else to fade here.

Another surprise: The model is high on Adam Scott at +3500. He's a golfer to target in both outright and finishing position bets such as top 5 or top 10. The 14-time PGA winner tied with Kim (T4) at the Cadillac Championship last week for his second top-five finish of the year. His putting has been inconsistent, but otherwise his metrics are strong, including ranking first on the PGA Tour in strokes gained: approaching the green. See who else to pick here.

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How to make 2026 Truist Championship picks

The model is also targeting several other longshots, including one going off around 70-1 who makes a stunning run for the title. You can only see the model's picks here.

Who will win the 2026 Truist Championship, and which longshots will stun the golfing world? Check out the 2026 Truist Championship odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 17 golf majors, including three in 2025.

2026 Truist Championship odds, favorites

Get full 2026 Truist Championship picks, best bets and predictions here.

(odds via FanDuel and subject to change)

Rory McIlroy +550

Cameron Young +850

Xander Schauffele +1200

Matt Fitzpatrick +1300

Ludvig Åberg +1600

Si Woo Kim +2200

Tommy Fleetwood +2200

Robert MacIntyre +3300

Patrick Cantlay +3300

Sam Burns +3300

Rickie Fowler +3500

Ben Griffin +3500

Viktor Hovland +3500

Adam Scott +3500

Sepp Straka +4000

Hideki Matsuyama +4000

Maverick McNealy +4000

Min Woo Lee +4500

Jason Day +4500

Jordan Spieth +4500

J.J. Spaun +4500

Jake Knapp +4500

Harris English +4500

Chris Gotterup +4500

Justin Thomas +5000

Justin Rose +5000

Nicolai Højgaard +5500

Kurt Kitayama +5500

Akshay Bhatia +5500

Keegan Bradley +7000

Alex Noren +7000

Gary Woodland +7000

Alex Smalley +8000

Jacob Bridgeman +8000

Sahith Theegala +8000

Alex Fitzpatrick +10000

Max Homa +10000

Ryan Gerard +10000

Brian Harman +10000

Matt McCarty +10000

Daniel Berger +10000

Harry Hall +10000

Samuel Stevens +10000

Kristoffer Reitan +10000

Corey Conners +10000

Aldrich Potgieter +10000

J.T. Poston +10000

Bud Cauley +10000

Nick Taylor +10000

Ryan Fox +12500

Taylor Pendrith +12500

Ryo Hisatsune +12500

Pierceson Coody +12500

Sudarshan Yellamaraju +12500

Ricky Castillo +15000

Michael Kim +15000

Matt Wallace +15000

Denny McCarthy +15000

Sungjae Im +17500

Andrew Novak +17500

Patrick Rodgers +17500

Andrew Putnam +17500

Mackenzie Hughes +22500

Lucas Glover +22500

Tony Finau +22500

Webb Simpson +25000

Tom Hoge +50000

Nico Echavarria +50000

Jhonattan Vegas +50000

Chandler Blanchet +75000

Brian Campbell +100000

David Lipsky +100000