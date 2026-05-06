The 2026 Truist Championship field features several recent tour winners including Cameron Young, Matt Fitzpatrick and Rory McIlroy. The back-to-back Masters champ is teeing off for the first time since Augusta, as Truist Championship props and golf parlays will likely heavily involve McIlroy, considering his course success. Quail Hollow Club hosts this week's event, which begins on Thursday, and McIlroy has won this tournament four times before. McIlroy is the +5500 favorite, per the latest PGA odds, followed by Young (+950), Xander Schauffele (+1000) and Fitzpatrick (+1500).

Denny McCarthy is a huge longshot at +15000 but, perhaps, a top 10 is more appealing within a Truist Championship 2026 parlay. He's notched top 10s in each of his last three trips to Quail Hollow, and another top 10 is a PGA bet that would result in a +620 payout. Before making any 2026 Truist Championship picks or golf parlays, you need to see this golf parlay from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

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SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 17 majors entering the weekend, including the 2026 Masters -- its fifth Masters in a row -- as well as last year's PGA Championship and Open Championship. Anyone who has followed its golf betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites.

Now that the 2026 Truist Championship field is locked in, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times. It has locked in betting picks to form a golf parlay that pays out almost $70,000 for a $10 bettor. See the picks and full parlay by heading to SportsLine.

Top 2026 Truist Championship parlay, PGA Tour picks

For the Truist Championship 2026, one of the picks featured in the model's PGA Tour parlay is Ludvig Aberg to finish in the Top 5 at +335. Aberg has been on a tear as of late as over his last five tournaments, as the Swede has four top 5 finishes during that span. Four of those five starts were Signature Events -- as is the Truist -- so Aberg has shown he can contend with elite fields. Aberg's metrics back up his successes on tour as he ranks fourth in strokes gained: total, with additional top 10 rankings in tee-to-green, putting average and birdie average.

Aberg also ranks eighth in total driving, which will come in handy at Quail Hollow as it's the fifth-longest course on the 2026 PGA Tour. While Aberg finished 60th in his lone prior start at the Truist (2025), one has to remember that Philadelphia Cricket Club hosted last year's event, not Quail Hollow. Aberg's strengths should be magnified at Quail Hollow Club, and considering his recent run of top 5s, backing him to notch another is a golf bet worth making. See the rest of the PGA parlay legs here.

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How to make PGA Tour parlay picks

The model has also picked an outright winner, plus a prop that returns well over +600 among its five PGA picks for the 2026 Truist Championship parlay that pays almost $70,000 on just a $10 bet. You can only see the picks and the full parlay at SportsLine.

So, who will win the Truist Championship 2026, and what combination of PGA Tour props could unlock a payday of almost $70,000 on just a $10 bet? Visit SportsLine now to get the PGA Tour parlay and picks for the Truist Championship, all from the golf model that's nailed a whopping 17 majors entering the weekend, and find out.