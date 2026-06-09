2026 U.S. Open field: Miles Russell among qualifiers for Shinnecock Hills after Golf's Longest Day

The most exciting Monday on the golf calendar is always "Golf's Longest Day" when hundreds of players tee it up at final qualifying sites to try and punch their ticket to the U.S. Open.
There is nothing quite like U.S. Open qualifying, where current top pros, big names from years past, rising amateur stars and regular folks all compete with each other for one of the coveted spots in the national championship. This year 61 players earned their way into the field at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club via qualifiers -- after more than 10,000 signed up -- joining the 85 players who have played their way into exemptions into this year's championship.
The big story of Monday was the youth movement that was on display across the country, as a number of the top young amateurs played their way into the 126th U.S. Open, headlined by the No. 1 junior in the world, Miles Russell.
With his buddy and fellow 2027 Florida State commit Charlie Woods on his bag, Russell rode a rollercoaster at BallenIsles Country Club in Palm Beach Gardens to shoot 6 under -- despite a triple bogey and a double bogey -- across 36 holes of golf to make his way into a playoff. He made a birdie on the second playoff hole to beat Tyler Collet and earn a spot alongside the world's best on Long Island next week.
MAJOR MILES RUSSELL 👏🇺🇸— Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) June 9, 2026
The 17-year-old is @USOpenGolf bound for the first time after 38 holes on Golf's Longest Day alongside caddy Charlie Woods pic.twitter.com/kCA75CuBjd
Russell wasn't alone in earning his way to the U.S. Open as a high schooler. The AJGA's No. 2 player, Giuseppe Puebla, also earned his way in through the BallenIsles qualifier, while New York native Jackson Ormond got a spot through the Gaston Country Club qualifier in North Carolina. Both Puebla and Ormond are committed to play their college golf at Florida, where they'll be Russell and Woods' rivals.
On the other end of the spectrum, there were some veteran tour pros who took advantage of qualifying to earn their way into one more U.S. Open. Names like J.B. Holmes, Billy Horschel, Keith Mitchell and Graeme McDowell all picked up spots via final qualifying to get a shot at another major start.
Below you can find the full field for the 2026 U.S. Open, starting with those who won spots in qualifiers followed by those who have made it in via exemptions. There are still spots that can be earned at the RBC Canadian Open, as the top 60 in the world rankings as of June 15 (next Monday) can play their way into the current 146-player field.
2026 U.S. Open field
Qualifiers
Zac Blair
Filippo Celli
Ugo Coussand
Ryder Cowan (a)
Cooper Dossey
Adrian Dumont de Chassart
Marek Fleming (a)
Max Greyserman
Emiliano Grillo
Cole Hammer
Vaughn Harber (a)
Nick Hardy
Angel Hidalgo
Robbie Higgins
J.B. Holmes
Billy Horschel
Ben James
Matthew Jordan
T.K. Kim
Tom Kim
Nathan Kimsey
Chris Kirk
Ben Kohles
Chase Kyes (a)
Greyson Leach
Eric Lee (a)
Graeme McDowell
Max McGreevy
Keith Mitchell
Taylor Montgomery
William Mouw
Niklas Norgaard
James Nicholas
Ryuichi Oiwa
Kaito Onishi
Jackson Ormond (a)
John Parry
Jake Peacock
Giuseppe Puebla (a)
Andrew Putnam
Logan Reilly (a)
Rocco Repetto Taylor
Matthew Robles (a)
Kevin Roy
Marcelo Rozo
Miles Russell (a)
Taihei Sato
Manav Shah
Neal Shipley
Ben Silverman
Jake Sollon
Jimmy Stanger
Jackson Suber
Caleb Surratt
Arni Sveinsson (a)
Davis Thompson
Alejandro Tosti
Peter Uihlein
Jackson Van Paris
Brandon Wu
Dylan Wu
Carl Yuan
Exemptions
Ludvig Åberg
Daniel Berger
Akshay Bhatia
Keegan Bradley
Michael Brennan
Jacob Bridgeman
Sam Burns
Laurie Canter
Patrick Cantlay
Hamilton Coleman (a)
Pierceson Coody
Corey Conners
Wyndham Clark
Jason Day
Bryson DeChambeau
Nico Echavarria
Harris English
Ethan Fang (a)
Alex Fitzpatrick
Matt Fitzpatrick
Tommy Fleetwood
Rickie Fowler
Ryan Fox
Ryan Gerard
Chris Gotterup
Ben Griffin
Harry Hall
Brian Harman
Padraig Harrington
Tyrrell Hatton
Russell Henley
Lucas Herbert
Jackson Herrington (a)
Ryo Histatsune
Brandon Holtz (a)
Nicolai Højgaard
Viktor Hovland
Mason Howell (a)
Sungjae Im
Dustin Johnson
Johnny Keefer
Michael Kim
Si Woo Kim
Kurt Kitayama
Jake Knapp
Brooks Koepka
Jackson Koivun (a)
Min Woo Lee
Shane Lowry
Robert MacIntyre
Hideki Matsuyama
Matt McCarty
Maverick McNealy
Collin Morikawa
Rory McIlroy
Joaquin Niemann
Alex Noren
Andrew Novak
Carlos Ortiz
Marco Penge
David Puig
Mateo Pulcini (a)
Jon Rahm
Aaron Rai
Patrick Reed
Kristoffer Reitan
Patrick Rodgers
Justin Rose
Adrien Saddier
Jayden Schaper
Xander Schauffele
Scottie Scheffler
Matti Schmid
Adam Scott
Alex Smalley
Cameron Smith
J.J. Spaun
Jordan Spieth
Sam Stevens
Preston Stout (a)
Sepp Straka
Nick Taylor
Sahith Theegala
Justin Thomas
Gary Woodland
Sudarshan Yellamaraju
Cameron Young