2026 U.S. Open field: Miles Russell among qualifiers for Shinnecock Hills after Golf's Longest Day

The most exciting Monday on the golf calendar is always "Golf's Longest Day" when hundreds of players tee it up at final qualifying sites to try and punch their ticket to the U.S. Open.

There is nothing quite like U.S. Open qualifying, where current top pros, big names from years past, rising amateur stars and regular folks all compete with each other for one of the coveted spots in the national championship. This year 61 players earned their way into the field at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club via qualifiers -- after more than 10,000 signed up -- joining the 85 players who have played their way into exemptions into this year's championship.

The big story of Monday was the youth movement that was on display across the country, as a number of the top young amateurs played their way into the 126th U.S. Open, headlined by the No. 1 junior in the world, Miles Russell.

With his buddy and fellow 2027 Florida State commit Charlie Woods on his bag, Russell rode a rollercoaster at BallenIsles Country Club in Palm Beach Gardens to shoot 6 under -- despite a triple bogey and a double bogey -- across 36 holes of golf to make his way into a playoff. He made a birdie on the second playoff hole to beat Tyler Collet and earn a spot alongside the world's best on Long Island next week.

Russell wasn't alone in earning his way to the U.S. Open as a high schooler. The AJGA's No. 2 player, Giuseppe Puebla, also earned his way in through the BallenIsles qualifier, while New York native Jackson Ormond got a spot through the Gaston Country Club qualifier in North Carolina. Both Puebla and Ormond are committed to play their college golf at Florida, where they'll be Russell and Woods' rivals.

On the other end of the spectrum, there were some veteran tour pros who took advantage of qualifying to earn their way into one more U.S. Open. Names like J.B. Holmes, Billy Horschel, Keith Mitchell and Graeme McDowell all picked up spots via final qualifying to get a shot at another major start.

Below you can find the full field for the 2026 U.S. Open, starting with those who won spots in qualifiers followed by those who have made it in via exemptions. There are still spots that can be earned at the RBC Canadian Open, as the top 60 in the world rankings as of June 15 (next Monday) can play their way into the current 146-player field.

2026 U.S. Open field

Qualifiers

Zac Blair

Filippo Celli

Ugo Coussand

Ryder Cowan (a)

Cooper Dossey

Adrian Dumont de Chassart

Marek Fleming (a)

Max Greyserman

Emiliano Grillo

Cole Hammer

Vaughn Harber (a)

Nick Hardy

Angel Hidalgo

Robbie Higgins

J.B. Holmes

Billy Horschel

Ben James

Matthew Jordan

T.K. Kim

Tom Kim

Nathan Kimsey

Chris Kirk

Ben Kohles

Chase Kyes (a)

Greyson Leach

Eric Lee (a)

Graeme McDowell

Max McGreevy

Keith Mitchell

Taylor Montgomery

William Mouw

Niklas Norgaard

James Nicholas

Ryuichi Oiwa

Kaito Onishi

Jackson Ormond (a)

John Parry

Jake Peacock

Giuseppe Puebla (a)

Andrew Putnam

Logan Reilly (a)

Rocco Repetto Taylor

Matthew Robles (a)

Kevin Roy

Marcelo Rozo

Miles Russell (a)

Taihei Sato

Manav Shah

Neal Shipley

Ben Silverman

Jake Sollon

Jimmy Stanger

Jackson Suber

Caleb Surratt

Arni Sveinsson (a)

Davis Thompson

Alejandro Tosti

Peter Uihlein

Jackson Van Paris

Brandon Wu

Dylan Wu

Carl Yuan

Exemptions

Ludvig Åberg

Daniel Berger

Akshay Bhatia

Keegan Bradley

Michael Brennan

Jacob Bridgeman

Sam Burns

Laurie Canter

Patrick Cantlay

Hamilton Coleman (a)

Pierceson Coody

Corey Conners

Wyndham Clark

Jason Day

Bryson DeChambeau

Nico Echavarria

Harris English

Ethan Fang (a)

Alex Fitzpatrick

Matt Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Rickie Fowler

Ryan Fox

Ryan Gerard

Chris Gotterup

Ben Griffin

Harry Hall

Brian Harman

Padraig Harrington

Tyrrell Hatton

Russell Henley

Lucas Herbert

Jackson Herrington (a)

Ryo Histatsune

Brandon Holtz (a)

Nicolai Højgaard

Viktor Hovland

Mason Howell (a)

Sungjae Im

Dustin Johnson

Johnny Keefer

Michael Kim

Si Woo Kim

Kurt Kitayama

Jake Knapp

Brooks Koepka

Jackson Koivun (a)

Min Woo Lee

Shane Lowry

Robert MacIntyre

Hideki Matsuyama

Matt McCarty

Maverick McNealy

Collin Morikawa

Rory McIlroy

Joaquin Niemann

Alex Noren

Andrew Novak

Carlos Ortiz

Marco Penge

David Puig

Mateo Pulcini (a)

Jon Rahm

Aaron Rai

Patrick Reed

Kristoffer Reitan

Patrick Rodgers

Justin Rose

Adrien Saddier

Jayden Schaper

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Matti Schmid

Adam Scott

Alex Smalley

Cameron Smith

J.J. Spaun

Jordan Spieth

Sam Stevens

Preston Stout (a)

Sepp Straka

Nick Taylor

Sahith Theegala

Justin Thomas

Gary Woodland

Sudarshan Yellamaraju

Cameron Young