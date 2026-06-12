2026 U.S. Open odds, picks, date: Surprising predictions by golf model that's nailed 17 majors

The 2026 U.S. Open is just around the corner as the major event tees off on Thursday, June 18 at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, New York. Rory McIlroy (Masters) and Aaron Rai (PGA Championship) were the year's first two major winners, and they're both in the 2026 U.S. Open field. J.J. Spaun is the defending U.S. Open champion, while Brooks Koepka won this event the last time the U.S. Open was at Shinnecock Hills in 2018.
Scottie Scheffler is the favorite in the 2026 U.S. Open odds via FanDuel Sportsbook at +550. McIlroy is +1000, while Koepka (+2200), Spaun (+4000) and Rai (+6000) are longer shots. Before locking in any 2026 U.S. Open picks, be sure to see the 2026 U.S. Open predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
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SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, simulated every PGA Tour event 10,000 times and reveals golf betting picks that have a history of being extremely profitable.
This same model has also nailed a whopping 17 majors entering the weekend, including the 2026 Masters -- its fifth Masters in a row -- as well as last year's PGA Championship and Open Championship. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites.
Now that the 2026 U.S. Open field is taking shape, the model simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.
2026 U.S. Open predictions
One major surprise the model is calling for at the U.S. Open 2026: Xander Schauffele, who is +1600, stumbles and finishes outside the top 5. He's a golfer to fade in U.S. Open best bets. Schauffele is just two years removed from a two-major season in 2024. His only win since that point was the 2025 Baycurrent Classic against a relatively weak field. He's also finished T12 or worse in three of his past four tournaments, so the model isn't high on him in the outright market against this loaded 2026 U.S. Open field. See who else to fade here.
Another surprise: Ludvig Aberg (+2000) is a top-3 contender on the projected leaderboard despite being 0 for 10 in his major career and missing the cut at last year's U.S. Open. Aberg has been red-hot this spring, finishing in the top 10 in six of seven tournaments between the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the PGA Championship. He ranks second on the PGA Tour in total strokes gained, and he's been exceptional off the tee, ranking second in total driving strokes gained and 12th in average driving distance. See who else to pick here.
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How to make 2026 U.S. Open picks
The model is also targeting several longshots, including one going off around 30-1 who makes a stunning run for the title. You can only see the model's picks here.
Who will win the 2026 U.S. Open, and which longshots will stun the golfing world? Check out the 2026 U.S. Open odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 17 golf majors, including three in 2025.
2026 U.S. Open odds, favorites
Get full 2026 U.S. Open picks, best bets and predictions here.
(odds via FanDuel and subject to change)
Scottie Scheffler +550
Rory McIlroy +1000
Jon Rahm +1400
Xander Schauffele +1600
Tommy Fleetwood +1800
Cameron Young +2000
Ludvig Aberg +2000
Bryson DeChambeau +2000
Matt Fitzpatrick +2200
Brooks Koepka +2200
Sam Burns +3000
Tyrrell Hatton +3300
Justin Thomas +3500
Wyndham Clark +3500
Justin Rose +3500
Collin Morikawa +4000
Patrick Reed +4000
Russell Henley +4000
Si Woo Kim +4000
JJ Spaun +4000
Shane Lowry +4500
Chris Gotterup +4500
Viktor Hovland +5000
Patrick Cantlay +5000
Hideki Matsuyama +5500
Joaquin Niemann +5500
Jordan Spieth +6000
Aaron Rai +6000
Min Woo Lee +6000
Robert MacIntyre +6000
Cameron Smith +6500
Ben Griffin +6500
Kristoffer Reitan +6500
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen +7000
Tony Finau +7000
Jason Day +7000
Will Zalatoris +7000
Maverick McNealy +7500
Jake Knapp +8000
J.T. Poston +8000
Sepp Straka +8000
Rickie Fowler +8000
Akshay Bhatia +8000
Jacob Bridgeman +8000
Kurt Kitayama +8000
Alex Fitzpatrick +8000
Sahith Theegala +10000
Harris English +10000
Corey Conners +10000
Daniel Berger +10000
Taylor Pendrith +10000
Alex Noren +10000
Adam Scott +10000
Ryan Fox +10000
Max Homa +10000
Sungjae Im +10000
Carlos Ortiz +10000