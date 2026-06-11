2026 U.S. Open odds, picks, date: Surprising predictions by golf model that's nailed 17 majors

The 2026 U.S. Open is just around the corner as the major event tees off on Thursday, June 18 at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, New York. Rory McIlroy (Masters) and Aaron Rai (PGA Championship) were the year's first two major winners, and they're both in the 2026 U.S. Open field.

Scottie Scheffler is the favorite in the 2026 U.S. Open odds via FanDuel Sportsbook at +550. McIlroy is +900, while Rai is a longshot at +6000. Before locking in any 2026 U.S. Open picks, be sure to see the 2026 U.S. Open predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

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SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, simulated every PGA Tour event 10,000 times and reveals golf betting picks that have a history of being extremely profitable.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 17 majors entering the weekend, including the 2026 Masters -- its fifth Masters in a row -- as well as last year's PGA Championship and Open Championship. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites.

Now that the 2026 U.S. Open field is taking shape, the model simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.

2026 U.S. Open predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the U.S. Open 2026: Xander Schauffele, who is +1600, stumbles and finishes outside the top 5. He's a golfer to fade in U.S. Open best bets. Schauffele is just two years removed from a two-major season in 2024. His only win since that point was the 2025 Baycurrent Classic against a relatively weak field. He's also finished T12 or worse in three of his past four tournaments, so the model isn't high on him in the outright market against this loaded 2026 U.S. Open field. See who else to fade here.

Another surprise: Ludvig Aberg (+2000) is a top-3 contender on the projected leaderboard despite being 0 for 10 in his major career and missing the cut at last year's U.S. Open. Aberg has been red-hot this spring, finishing in the top 10 in six of seven tournaments between the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the PGA Championship. He ranks second on the PGA Tour in total strokes gained, and he's been exceptional off the tee, ranking second in total driving strokes gained and 12th in average driving distance. See who else to pick here.

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How to make 2026 U.S. Open picks

The model is also targeting several longshots, including one going off around 30-1 who makes a stunning run for the title. You can only see the model's picks here.

Who will win the 2026 U.S. Open, and which longshots will stun the golfing world? Check out the 2026 U.S. Open odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 17 golf majors, including three in 2025.

2026 U.S. Open odds, favorites

Get full 2026 U.S. Open picks, best bets and predictions here.

(odds via FanDuel and subject to change)

Scottie Scheffler +550

Rory McIlroy +900

Jon Rahm +1400

Xander Schauffele +1600

Cameron Young +2000

Tommy Fleetwood +2000

Ludvig Aberg +2000

Bryson DeChambeau +2000

Matt Fitzpatrick +2200

Brooks Koepka +3000

Tyrrell Hatton +3300

Justin Thomas +3500

Wyndham Clark +3500

Justin Rose +3500

Collin Morikawa +4000

Patrick Reed +4000

JJ Spaun +4000

Sam Burns +4500

Russell Henley +4500

Patrick Cantlay +4500

Si Woo Kim +4500

Viktor Hovland +5000

Chris Gotterup +5000

Hideki Matsuyama +5500

Jordan Spieth +6000

Aaron Rai +6000

Min Woo Lee +6000

Ben Griffin +6000

Robert MacIntyre +6000

Joaquin Niemann +6500

Cameron Smith +6500

Kristoffer Reitan +6500

Shane Lowry +7000

Adam Scott +7000

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen +7000

Tony Finau +7000

Jason Day +7000

Will Zalatoris +7000

Akshay Bhatia +7500

Jake Knapp +8000

J.T. Poston +8000

Maverick McNealy +8000

Sepp Straka +8000

Rickie Fowler +8000

Jacob Bridgeman +8000

Kurt Kitayama +8000

Sahith Theegala +10000

Harris English +10000

Corey Conners +10000

Daniel Berger +10000

Taylor Pendrith +10000

Alex Noren +10000

Ryan Fox +10000

Max Homa +10000

Sungjae Im +10000

Carlos Ortiz +10000

Keegan Bradley +12500

Dustin Johnson +12500

Keith Mitchell +12500

Andrew Novak +15000

Rasmus Hojgaard +15000

Brian Harman +15000

Denny McCarthy +15000

Thomas Detry +15000

Byeong-Hun An +17500

Tom Hoge +20000

Tom McKibbin +20000

Davis Riley +20000

Lucas Glover +20000