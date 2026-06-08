2026 U.S. Open odds, picks, date: Surprising predictions by golf model that's nailed 17 majors

Golf's third major of the year tees off on Thursday, June 18, as the 2026 U.S. Open gets underway at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, New York. It's the sixth time the U.S. Open has been played at this course, with the most recent one coming in 2018. Brooks Koepka won that year at 1 over, and one of golf's most demanding courses will again provide a huge challenge for the 2026 U.S. Open field.
Scottie Scheffler is the favorite in the 2026 U.S. Open odds via FanDuel Sportsbook at +550. Masters winner Rory McIlroy is +900, Koepka is +2700 and PGA Championship winner Aaron Rai is a longshot at +7000. Before locking in any 2026 U.S. Open picks, be sure to see the 2026 U.S. Open predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
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SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, simulated every PGA Tour event 10,000 times and reveals golf betting picks that have a history of being extremely profitable.
This same model has also nailed a whopping 17 majors entering the weekend, including the 2026 Masters -- its fifth Masters in a row -- as well as last year's PGA Championship and Open Championship. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites.
Now that the 2026 U.S. Open field is taking shape, the model simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.
2026 U.S. Open predictions
One major surprise the model is calling for at the U.S. Open 2026: Xander Schauffele, who is +1800, stumbles and finishes outside the top 5. He's a golfer to fade in U.S. Open futures bets. Schauffele won two majors -- the PGA Championship and the Open Championship -- in 2024. He's only won one PGA event since then, however, and that was the 2025 Baycurrent Classic during the FedEx Cup Fall. See who else to fade here.
Another surprise: Ludvig Aberg is a top-3 contender on the projected leaderboard despite being 0 for 10 in his major career and missing the cut at last year's U.S. Open. Aberg has been red-hot this spring, finishing in the top 10 in six of seven tournaments between the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the PGA Championship. He ranks second on the PGA Tour in total strokes gained, and he's been exceptional off the tee, ranking second in total driving strokes gained and 12th in average driving distance. See who else to pick here.
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How to make 2026 U.S. Open picks
The model is also targeting several longshots, including one going off around 30-1 who makes a stunning run for the title. You can only see the model's picks here.
Who will win the 2026 U.S. Open, and which longshots will stun the golfing world? Check out the 2026 U.S. Open odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 17 golf majors, including three in 2025.
2026 U.S. Open odds, favorites
Get full 2026 U.S. Open picks, best bets and predictions here.
(odds via FanDuel and subject to change)
Scottie Scheffler +550
Rory McIlroy +900
Jon Rahm +1400
Cameron Young +1500
Ludvig Aberg +1700
Xander Schauffele +1800
Bryson DeChambeau +2000
Matt Fitzpatrick +2200
Tommy Fleetwood +2500
Brooks Koepka +2700
Justin Thomas +3000
Tyrrell Hatton +3000
Russell Henley +3500
Shane Lowry +4000
Hideki Matsuyama +4000
Patrick Reed +4000
Patrick Cantlay +4000
Justin Rose +4000
Joaquin Niemann +4000
Sepp Straka +4000
Chris Gotterup +4000
Sam Burns +4500
Collin Morikawa +4500
Si Woo Kim +4500
Jordan Spieth +5000
Ben Griffin +5000
Viktor Hovland +5500
Wyndham Clark +5500
Corey Conners +5500
Min Woo Lee +5500
Akshay Bhatia +5500
Robert MacIntyre +6000
Maverick McNealy +7000
Adam Scott +7000
Tony Finau +7000
Jason Day +7000
Aaron Rai +7000
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen +7000
JJ Spaun +7000
Will Zalatoris +7000
Jake Knapp +8000
Cameron Smith +8000
Rickie Fowler +8000
Jacob Bridgeman +8000
Keegan Bradley +10000
Sahith Theegala +10000
Harris English +10000
Taylor Pendrith +10000
Alex Noren +10000
Daniel Berger +10000
Ryan Fox +10000
Max Homa +10000
Carlos Ortiz +10000
Sungjae Im +10000