2026 U.S. Open odds, picks: Sunday predictions by golf model that's called 17 majors

The final round of the U.S. Open 2026 is underway at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, N.Y. Wyndham Clark was even on the day in Round 3 to remain at 7 under, but the rest of the field lost ground. After carrying a four-shot lead into the weekend, Clark is now six strokes ahead of four golfers -- Scottie Scheffler, Sam Stevens, Sahith Theegala and Tom Kim -- at 1 under. It's the largest 54-hole lead at the U.S. Open since Rory McIlroy in 2011. The final pairing of Scheffler and Clark tees off at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Clark is the is the -280 favorite (risk $280 to win $100) in the 2026 U.S. Open odds via FanDuel Sportsbook. Scheffler, who is looking to complete the career Grand Slam, is +600, with no other golfer going off lower than +2700. Before locking in any 2026 U.S. Open picks for Sunday, be sure to see the 2026 U.S. Open predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

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SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, simulated every PGA Tour event 10,000 times and reveals golf betting picks that have a history of being extremely profitable.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 17 majors entering the weekend, including the 2026 Masters -- its fifth Masters in a row -- as well as last year's PGA Championship and Open Championship. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites.

Now that the 2026 U.S. Open is heading into Sunday, the model simulated the rest of the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.

2026 U.S. Open Sunday predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the U.S. Open 2026 Sunday: It is completely fading Sam Stevens in the outright, top-5 and top-10 markets, projecting that he finishes 11th despite being one of the four golfers tied for second place at 1 over. The 29-year-old has never won on the PGA Tour and his best finish in a major is T23. He jumped into contention with a 68 and 69 in Round 1 and 2, respectively, but shot a 72 on Saturday, and the model is calling for him to fall completely out of the picture by the end of Round 4.

The model, however, does like Xander Schauffele in the top-5 market (+110) as he enters Sunday T6 at 1 over. He's never won the U.S. Open, but has been extremely steady at this event with T14 being his lowest finish ever. He has three career top-5s at the U.S. Open and several other finishes right outside of that range, so the model is confident he'll remain near the top of the leaderboard. See the rest of the model's picks here.

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How to make 2026 U.S. Open Sunday picks

The model has made its call on who will win, and has revealed its exact top-30 projections to help with top-5, top-10 and top-20 picks heading into Sunday. You can only see the model's picks here.

Who will win the 2026 U.S. Open, and where will every golfer finish? Check out the 2026 U.S. Open odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 17 golf majors, including three in 2025.

2026 U.S. Open Sunday odds, favorites

Get full 2026 U.S. Open picks, best bets and predictions here.

(odds via FanDuel and subject to change)



Wyndham Clark -310

Scottie Scheffler +700

Xander Schauffele +2500

Sahith Theegala +3000

Tom Kim +3300

Sam Burns +3500

Samuel Stevens +4000

Tommy Fleetwood +6000

Matt Fitzpatrick +6000

Keith Mitchell +6500

Collin Morikawa +6500

Emiliano Grillo +10000

Rory McIlroy +15000

Alex Fitzpatrick +17500

Keegan Bradley +22500

Corey Conners +35000

Aaron Rai +50000

Maverick McNealy +50000