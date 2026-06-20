2026 U.S. Open odds, picks: Surprising weekend predictions by golf model that's nailed 17 majors

The U.S. Open 2026 heads into the weekend with Round 3 beginning on Saturday morning at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, N.Y. Wyndham Clark has surged to the lead at 7 under, and he's the favorite entering Round 3. It's not over, however, as there are some huge names within striking distance, including Matt Fitzpatrick and Xander Schauffele, each at 3 under. Scottie Scheffler, looking to complete the career grand slam, is at even par alongside Rory McIlroy and others.

Clark is the is the +165 favorite (risk $100 to win $165) in the latest 2026 U.S. Open odds via FanDuel Sportsbook. Fitzpatrick (+700) and Schauffele (+700) are next on the PGA odds board, with Scheffler at +850. Before locking in any 2026 U.S. Open picks for the weekend, be sure to see the 2026 U.S. Open predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

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SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, simulated every PGA Tour event 10,000 times and reveals golf betting picks that have a history of being extremely profitable.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 17 majors entering the weekend, including the 2026 Masters -- its fifth Masters in a row -- as well as last year's PGA Championship and Open Championship. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites.

Now that the 2026 U.S. Open is heading into the weekend, the model simulated the rest of the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.

2026 U.S. Open weekend predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the U.S. Open 2026 weekend: It projects that Clark stumbles over the weekend and will settle for third place.

The 32-year-old won the U.S. Open in 2023, but doesn't have much other major success. He has just one other top-20 major finish in his career -- a T4 at last year's Open Championship. In total, he's missed as many cuts as he's made in his 18 career majors, so he doesn't have a ton of weekend experience on these stages.

He's been boom-or-bust on the PGA Tour this year. He won the CJ Cup Byron Nelson and finished third at the Memorial Tournament. He's also missed three cuts and finished outside the top 20 at both the Masters and the PGA Championship.

He ranks 91st on the PGA Tour in driving accuracy and 62nd in strokes gained: putting. The model project that those flaws will catch up to him over the weekend with a loaded leaderboard chasing him. See the rest of the model's picks here.

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How to make 2026 U.S. Open weekend picks

The model is targeting a surprising win pick, and also loves a longshot of higher than 50-1 to make a strong run up the leaderboard. You can only see the model's picks here.

Who will win the 2026 U.S. Open, and which longshots will stun the golfing world? Check out the 2026 U.S. Open odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 17 golf majors, including three in 2025.

2026 U.S. Open weekend odds, favorites

Get full 2026 U.S. Open picks, best bets and predictions here.

(odds via FanDuel and subject to change)

Wyndham Clark +165

Matt Fitzpatrick +700

Xander Schauffele +700

Scottie Scheffler +1200

Collin Morikawa +1600

Rory McIlroy +1600

Sam Burns +2500

Tom Kim +2700

Justin Thomas +2500

Samuel Stevens +3000

Tommy Fleetwood +5000

Ludvig Åberg +5500

Maverick McNealy +6000

Alex Fitzpatrick +6500

Cameron Young +8000

Aaron Rai +10000

Akshay Bhatia +8000

Ryo Hisatsune +10000

Gary Woodland +10000

Brian Harman +10000

Sahith Theegala +10000

Justin Rose +10000

Keith Mitchell +10000