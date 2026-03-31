The final tune-up before the Masters is the Valero Texas Open 2026, meaning many of the world's top players are in the field and able to be targeted in a PGA longshot parlay. Collin Morikawa, Tommy Fleetwood, Hideki Matsuyama and Jordan Spieth are some of the big names one could utilize in 2026 Texas Open bets and golf props. TPC San Antonio will host the event, which begins on Thursday, so which combination of PGA picks should compose your Valero Texas Open parlay?

Fleetwood is one of the co-favorites in the 2026 Valero Texas Open odds at +1600, joining Ludvig Aberg and Russell Henley. Further down the PGA odds board is Andrew Novak (+10500), who has one victory across 121 tour starts. However, Novak also has a pair of top 10s over his last three trips to TPC San Antonio, so the Valero Texas Open prop of Novak Top 10 (+700) deserves consideration for your golf longshot parlay. Before making any 2026 Valero Texas Open picks or golf parlays, you need to see this PGA Tour parlay from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020. In fact, the model is up over $8,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 16 majors entering the weekend, including the 2025 Masters -- its fourth Masters in a row -- as well as this year's PGA Championship and Open Championship. Anyone who has followed its golf betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites.

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Now that the 2026 Valero Texas Open field is locked in, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times. It has locked in betting picks to form a golf parlay that pays out over $60,000 for a $10 bettor. See the picks and full parlay by heading to SportsLine.

Top 2026 Valero Texas Open parlay, PGA Tour picks

For the Valero Texas Open 2026, one of the picks featured in the model's PGA Tour parlay is Robert MacIntyre winning head-to-head over Russell Henley (+100). The two last competed at the Players Championship three weeks ago in which Henley performed admirably, placing 13th, but MacIntyre nearly won the event in finishing fourth. The latter has top 25s over each of his last three events, as well as a pair of top 5s on the season. Henley doesn't have any top 5s across his six starts and even missed a cut, unlike MacIntyre.

Henley does have more experience at TPC San Antonio, but he's placed outside the top 50 in two of his three starts at the course, while MacIntyre placed 35th in his lone start in San Antonio. At nearly 7,500 yards, TPC San Antonio is one of the longer venues on tour, so success off the tee is essential, and that's another area where MacIntyre has the edge. He ranks 11th in strokes gained: off-the-tee and a modest 85th in driving distance, whereas Henley is 70th in SG: off-the-tee and struggles with length, ranking 145th in driving distance. See the rest of the PGA Tour parlay legs here.

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How to make PGA Tour parlay picks

The model has also picked an outright winner, plus a prop that returns over +1000 among its five PGA picks for the 2026 Valero Texas Open parlay that pays over $60,000 on just a $10 bet. You can only see the picks and the full parlay at SportsLine.

So, who will win the Texas Open 2026, and what combination of PGA Tour props could unlock a payday of over $60,000 on just a $10 bet? Visit SportsLine now to get the PGA Tour parlay and picks for the Valero Texas Open, all from the golf model that's nailed a whopping 16 majors entering the weekend, and find out.