2026 Valspar Championship odds, picks: Surprising predictions from model that's called 16 majors
SportsLine's model simulated the Valspar Championship 2026 10,000 times and revealed its surprising PGA picks this week
The PGA Florida Swing concludes this week with the 2026 Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course - beginning on Thursday at 7:35 a.m. ET. Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlory are among the golfers taking the week off, but it's still a strong field with big names like Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland, Matt Fitzpatrick and Brooks Koepka all teeing it up. The latest 2026 Valspar Championship odds from FanDuel Sportsbook list Schauffele as the favorite at +1000, followed by Fitzpatrick at +1300. Hovland is +1700, while Koepka is +2500.
Other past major winners in the field include Jordan Spieth (+2700), J.J. Spaun (+2700) and Wyndham Clark (+5500). Before locking in any 2026 Valspar Championship picks, entering any Valspar Championship one and done contests, or making any PGA DFS picks on sites like FanDuel or DraftKings, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, simulated every PGA Tour event 10,000 times and reveals golf betting picks that have a history of being extremely profitable.
This same model has also nailed a whopping 16 majors entering the weekend, including the 2025 Masters -- its fourth Masters in a row -- as well as last year's PGA Championship and Open Championship. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites.
New users can bet the 2026 Valspar Championship with the latest DraftKings promo code, which offers $200 in bonus bets instantly after any $5+ bet:
Now that the 2026 Valspar Championship field is locked in, the model simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard, which you can use for PGA picks, one and done contests or golf DFS lineups.
2026 Valspar Championship predictions
One major surprise the model is calling for at the Valspar Championship 2026: Patrick Cantlay, an eight-time PGA winner, barely cracks the top 10 despite being one of the favorites. He's a golfer to fade this week. Even against the slightly diluted field, Cantlay hasn't shown enough this season to be among the favorites. He's yet to record a top-10 finish in 2026 and he's missed two cuts in six events. The model has found far better values on the PGA odds board. See who else to fade here.
Another surprise: The model says Jacob Bridgeman is a top-three contender this week.The 26-year-old American is having a breakout year thus far, highlighted by a win at the Genesis Invitational in February. He hasn't finished worse than T18 in his six events. He's also coming off a T5 at The Players Championship, his third top-five finish of the season. See who else to pick here.
New users can also check out the latest FanDuel promo code and get up to $300 back in bonus bets every day for 10 days:
How to make 2026 Valspar Championship picks
The model is also targeting two golfers of +3000 or higher who make a strong run for the title. You can only see the model's picks here.
Who will win the 2026 Valspar Championship, and which massive longshot will stun the golfing world? Check out the 2026 Valspar Championship odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 16 golf majors, including three in 2025.
2026 Valspar Championship odds, favorites
Get full 2026 Valspar Championship picks, best bets and predictions here.
(odds via FanDuel and subject to change)
Xander Schauffele +1000
Matt Fitzpatrick +1300
Akshay Bhatia +1700
Jacob Bridgeman +1700
Viktor Hovland +1700
Justin Thomas +2200
Brooks Koepka +2500
Patrick Cantlay +2500
Jordan Spieth +2700
Ryo Hisatsune +2700
J.J. Spaun +2700
Sahith Theegala +3000
Corey Conners +3000
Nicolai Højgaard +3300
Ben Griffin +3500
Nick Taylor +4000
Austin Smotherman +4000
Taylor Pendrith +4500
Keegan Bradley +4500
Davis Thompson +5500
Alex Smalley +5500
Aaron Rai +5500
Wyndham Clark +5500
Ricky Castillo +5500
Matt McCarty +6000
Rasmus Højgaard +6000
Max McGreevy +6000
Bud Cauley +6000
Mac Meissner +6000
Taylor Moore +7000
Pierceson Coody +7000
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +7000
Patrick Rodgers +7500
Kristoffer Reitan +7500
Max Homa +7500
Richard Hoey +8000
Thorbjørn Olesen +8000
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen +8000
Marco Penge +8000
Sungjae Im +8000
Billy Horschel +8000