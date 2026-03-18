The PGA Florida Swing concludes this week with the 2026 Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course - beginning on Thursday at 7:35 a.m. ET. Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlory are among the golfers taking the week off, but it's still a strong field with big names like Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland, Matt Fitzpatrick and Brooks Koepka all teeing it up. The latest 2026 Valspar Championship odds from FanDuel Sportsbook list Schauffele as the favorite at +1000, followed by Fitzpatrick at +1300. Hovland is +1600, while Koepka is +2200.

Other past major winners in the field include Jordan Spieth (+2700), J.J. Spaun (+3000) and Wyndham Clark (+6000). Before locking in any 2026 Valspar Championship picks, entering any Valspar Championship one and done contests, or making any PGA DFS picks on sites like FanDuel or DraftKings, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, simulated every PGA Tour event 10,000 times and reveals golf betting picks that have a history of being extremely profitable.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 16 majors entering the weekend, including the 2025 Masters -- its fourth Masters in a row -- as well as last year's PGA Championship and Open Championship. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites.

New users can bet the 2026 Valspar Championship with the latest DraftKings promo code, which offers $200 in bonus bets instantly after any $5+ bet:

Now that the 2026 Valspar Championship field is locked in, the model simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard, which you can use for PGA picks, one and done contests or golf DFS lineups.

2026 Valspar Championship predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the Valspar Championship 2026: Patrick Cantlay, an eight-time PGA winner, barely cracks the top 10 despite being one of the favorites. He's a golfer to fade this week. Even against the slightly diluted field, Cantlay hasn't shown enough this season to be among the favorites. He's yet to record a top-10 finish in 2026 and he's missed two cuts in six events. The model has found far better values on the PGA odds board. See who else to fade here.

Another surprise: The model says Jacob Bridgeman is a top-three contender this week.The 26-year-old American is having a breakout year thus far, highlighted by a win at the Genesis Invitational in February. He hasn't finished worse than T18 in his six events. He's also coming off a T5 at The Players Championship, his third top-five finish of the season. See who else to pick here.

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How to make 2026 Valspar Championship picks

The model is also targeting two outright bets that return around +2000. You can only see the model's picks here.

Who will win the 2026 Valspar Championship, and which longshots will stun the golfing world? Check out the 2026 Valspar Championship odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 16 golf majors, including three in 2025.

2026 Valspar Championship odds, favorites

Get full 2026 Valspar Championship picks, best bets and predictions here.

(odds via FanDuel and subject to change)

Xander Schauffele +1000

Matt Fitzpatrick +1300

Viktor Hovland +1600

Jacob Bridgeman +1800

Brooks Koepka +2200

Justin Thomas +2200

Patrick Cantlay +2200

Jordan Spieth +2700

Nicolai Højgaard +3000

Ryo Hisatsune +3000

J.J. Spaun +3000

Corey Conners +3000

Ben Griffin +3300

Sahith Theegala +3300

Nick Taylor +4000

Austin Smotherman +4000

Taylor Pendrith +4500

Keegan Bradley +5000

Alex Smalley +5500

Aaron Rai +5500

Rasmus Højgaard +6000

Wyndham Clark +6000

Ricky Castillo +6000

Taylor Moore +6500

Davis Thompson +6500

Pierceson Coody +6500

Matt McCarty +6500

Max McGreevy +6500

Bud Cauley +6500

Mac Meissner +6500

Max Homa +6500

Patrick Rodgers +7000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +7000

Kristoffer Reitan +8000