2026 Wyndham Championship leaderboard: Sahith Theegala starts hot as final playoff push begins

Two years after taking the first-round lead at the Wyndham Championship, Beau Hossler is at it again. Hossler caught a heater Thursday at Sedgefield Country Club, signing for a 9-under 61 to command a one-stroke lead over Sahith Theegala and Ben James.

"Pretty strong across the board," Hossler said. "Got off to a nice start and obviously finished particularly well there at the end there as well. Kind of did everything well. Didn't feel my best with the driver, but iron play was probably the best of my career today. Missed a couple very makeable putts, but with that being said, this golf course, if you leave it five feet above the hole, it can be incredibly difficult. So proximity's part of the battle, but a lot of it is the leave. These greens are quite severe and fast."

In his ninth season on the PGA Tour, Hossler is still searching for his first victory. A win would secure playing privileges in both the short and long term as he entered the week No. 122 in the FedEx Cup standings and would be projected to move up 70 spots to No. 52 should he convert his first-round lead into his first win.

The move would put an end to a mini skid for Hossler, as he has missed the postseason entirely the last two seasons and requires a win to extend his 2026 campaign.

"As you know, there's lots of players that this week's performance does impact moving on or not or whatever," he said. "Obviously, every week that we play out here has implications for future years. I think if you let that consume you, it's a dangerous thing. So at the end of the day, it's golf. I'm going to go try and play great golf and kind of see where the cards fall."

Hossler has Theegala and James hot on his heels as both players navigated the Donald Ross design during the afternoon. Theegala needed only 10 putts on his front nine as he did not put a single par on his scorecard during the outward half, instead penciling eight birdies and a bogey to turn in 7-under 28. The golf gods would have their fun as Theegala made par on his next eight holes before a birdie on the last put the finishing touches on his 62.

Meanwhile, it was James who had a sub-60 round on his mind after an eagle on the par-5 15th. Getting to 9 under with three holes to play, the PGA Tour rookie sandwiched a birdie with two blemishes and instead settled for a 62. Like Theegala, the 23-year-old will turn the page quickly as one of the final groups out on the golf course late on Thursday.

"Yeah, pretty wild. I've never had a round like that," Theegala said. "Historically, I've always struggled to start rounds really well, so that was the first time I ever started a round with six in a row. That was an incredible start. It didn't feel like a fluke or anything, either. I made one really, really nice putt on 3 that was kind of a bonus, but other than that, I just felt like I was plodding along, hitting fairways, which is so key out here.

"Got to the back nine and just stopped hitting fairways, and really, that cost me a lot of opportunities. After hole 11, I don't think I hit a fairway after hole 11. I might have hit 13, actually. That was really my only birdie chance on the back, I felt, was 13. Yeah, it was an interesting round. I really didn't feel I played poorly on the back. I just couldn't quite hit it in the fairway, and it's tough to score out here from the rough. I think that's why it's such a great golf course, you can tear it up in the fairway but not from the rough."

Leader

1. Beau Hossler (-9): It's a comfortable position for Hossler -- both in the view of his season and this tournament. A player who has flirted with the bubble more times than not in his career, he has eyes on his first win to wash away much of that stress that comes with it. The first-round lead represents his fifth since joining the PGA Tour and is the second most behind Alex Noren's six during that same span. He called his iron play on Thursday the best of his career, and the numbers would back it up as he led the field in that category, gaining more than four strokes with his scoring clubs.

Contenders

T2. Sahith Theegala, Ben James (-8)

4. Eric Cole (-7)

T5. Denny McCarthy, Davis Thompson, Hayden Springer, Doug Ghim, Zach Bauchou (-6)



It was only a couple of years ago that Theegala finished third in the FedEx Cup and earned a spot on the Presidents Cup team. Upended by injuries in 2025 and playing more than he historically would in 2026, he has found that elusive consistency. He entered the week riding a streak of 13 straight made cuts and may have matched it with a ceiling many have been waiting for him to show.

"In the past, whenever I think about a certain expectation, I never do too well," Theegala said. "Obviously, at the start of the year, that was one of my goals. I got off to a nice start, so I kind of changed my goal to get to top 30 instead of 50. I guess a similar euphemism would be if I shot 4 or 5 under the first round, and all of a sudden, you're thinking about the cutline instead of thinking about shooting another 5, 6, 7 under par round to get in contention.

"It's kind of how I feel I am in the FedEx right now. I certainly am not guaranteed top 50, and I know I need a couple good weeks. I think I'm pretty secure, but you never want to have that attitude. So I'm kind of just focused on how can I give myself the best chance to make Tour Champ? Yeah, we're not blind to it. Top 50's obviously huge, it's a big deal. Top 30 [is also just as big of a deal. Yeah, I'm just excited, I feel good. Hope to keep this play going."

FedEx Cup bubble watch

Player Official rank Projected rank Leaderboard position Score Steven Fisk 69 70 T122 +2 Jackson Koivun 70 71 T37 -3 Mac Meissner 71 73 T54 -2 Keegan Bradley 72 74 T102 E Andrew Putnam 73 76 T73 -1 Johnny Keefer 74 80 T54 -2 Jason Day 75 82 T111 +1 Austin Smotherman 76 78 T23 -4 Stephan Jaeger 77 83 T122 +2 David Lipsky 78 84 T139 +4

Jackson Koivun lipped out a short-range birdie on No. 18, showing you the margins these players are juggling when it comes to postseason projections. Hossler's current place on the leaderboard is doing all of the heavy lifting as the overnight leader must win to earn a spot in the playoffs. He is the lone name to move inside the top 70 after Round 1.

Even with his poor play in Round 1, Steven Fisk remains on the inside track, but a made cut come Friday afternoon would relieve a lot of the stress he must be feeling. The good news for him is that none of those immediately behind him made much of a move. As for another notable, Brooks Koepka opened with a 67 and sits in a tie for 37th in need of at least a solo fourth-place finish.

2026 Wyndham Championship updated odds, picks

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Beau Hossler: 8-1

Ben James: 9-1

Sahith Theegala: 10-1

Hideki Matsuyama: 14-1

Eric Cole: 15-1

Davis Thompson: 17-1

Doug Ghim: 17-1

There was a lot to like about Hideki Matsuyama's round of 65, and he will have a quick turnaround Friday morning, when the greens should be a bit smoother and scoring conditions ideal. Matsuyama has now carded eight straight rounds in the 60s, and should the putter start to heat up, he has the long game to take it as deep as anyone else in this field.