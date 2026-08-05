2026 Wyndham Championship TV schedule, coverage: Where to watch final event of PGA Tour regular season

The final event of the 2026 PGA Tour regular season is here. The annual trip to Greensboro, North Carolina, for the Wyndham Championship marks the last chance for players to secure their spots in the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

While many of the top players take the week off to prepare for the upcoming postseason, all eyes are on the bubble to see who will make it inside the top 70. The bubble boy entering the Wyndham Championship is one of the most talked about players in golf right now. Rising star Jackson Koivun jumped into the 70th spot in the standings after just four PGA Tour starts thanks to his win two weeks ago at the 3M Open, and the 21-year-old is looking to not only punch his ticket to the playoffs but also onto Brandt Snedeker's Presidents Cup roster.

Some big names are looking to leap into the top 70 with a big effort this week, as Keegan Bradley (72), Jason Day (75), Brooks Koepka (86) and Tony Finau (89) are among the players on the outside looking in coming into the Wyndham. While they jockey for a spot in the field next week in Memphis, there are a few top players in the field, most notably Cameron Young, who returns to Greensboro looking to defend his title after picking up his breakthrough win on the PGA Tour here last year.

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Below you can find the complete TV and streaming schedule for the Wyndham Championship to watch Young, Koivun and the rest battle it out for not just a title but one of the 70 coveted playoff spots.

2026 Wyndham Championship TV schedule

All times Eastern

Round 1 - Thursday

Round 1 starts: 6:50 a.m. [Tee times]

PGA Tour Live: 6:45 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live streaming: 3-6 p.m. on GolfChannel.com

Radio: 12-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 2 - Friday

Round 2 starts: 6:50 a.m. [Tee times]

PGA Tour Live: 6:45 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live streaming: 3-6 p.m. on GolfChannel.com

Radio: 12-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 3 - Saturday

Round 3 starts: 7:45 a.m. [Tee times]

PGA Tour Live: 7:45 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Early streaming: 1-3 p.m. on GolfChannel.com

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+

Live streaming: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 - Sunday

Round 4 starts: 7:45 a.m. [Tee times]

PGA Tour Live: 7:45 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Early streaming: 1-3 p.m. on GolfChannel.com

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+

Live streaming: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio