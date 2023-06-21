The U.S. Open is headed back to Los Angeles. Multiple times, in fact, as the annual major championship will return to L.A. when it will be played at Riviera Country Club, according to an email to club members obtained by the Los Angeles Times. The event will take place three years after Riviera plays host to golf for the 2028 Olympics.

"It has been one of my biggest goals to bring back major championships to Riviera since I started working for Riviera, and it truly represents the culmination of a dream that my family has had since acquiring the club in 1989," Riviera chief executive Megan Watanabe said in the email.

Riviera, annual site of the Genesis Invitational on the PGA Tour, last hosted a major in 1995, the PGA Championship which was won by Steve Elkington. Before that, it hosted the 1983 PGA Championship (Hal Sutton), and you have to go all the way back to 1948 to find its only U.S. Open. Ben Hogan, of course, took that one, which was his first of an eventual four U.S. Open titles.

It had been since that 1948 U.S. Open that the nation's championship was featured in the L.A. area until this year when Wyndham Clark won the event at Los Angeles Country Club. Now, the city will get three U.S. Opens in a span of 16 years as the tournament will go back to LACC again in 2039 as well.

Wait, 2039? That's right, the USGA has planned out its majors all the way until 2051. Here's a look at the future venues.

2024 -- Pinehurst No. 2

2025 -- Oakmont Country Club

2026 -- Shinnecock Hills Golf Club

2027 -- Pebble Beach Golf Links

2028 -- Winged Foot Golf Club

2029 -- Pinehurst No. 2

2030 -- Merion Golf Club

2031 -- Riviera Country Club

2032 -- Pebble Beach Golf Links

2033 -- Oakmont Country Club

2034 -- Oakland Hills Country Club

2035 -- Pinehurst No. 2

2036 -- TBD

2037 -- Pebble Beach Golf Links

2038 -- TBD

2039 -- Los Angeles Country Club

2040 -- TBD

2041 -- Pinehurst No. 2

2042 -- Oakmont Country Club

2043 -- TBD

2044 -- Pebble Beach Golf Links

2045 -- TBD

2046 -- TBD

2047 -- Pinehurst No. 2

2048 -- TBD

2049 -- Oakmont Country Club

2050 -- Merion Golf Club

2051 -- Oakland Hills Country Club

Riviera should fit in nicely as a tough U.S. Open venue. It plays fairly easy for the Genesis Invitational (double digits under par has won it each of the last eight years), but if the USGA gets the greens cooking and the fairways rolling, it should be a terrific test in the same way LACC was a terrific test (I reserve the right to change my opinion on this if the golf ball is not rolled back by 2031 and Bryson DeChambeau is averaging 397 yards off the tee).

It will also be elevated into a rarefied group of golf courses that have hosted two or more U.S. Opens. There aren't many of them. Here's a look at them all as it stands currently dating all the way back to the first U.S. Open in 1895.