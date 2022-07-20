Hideki Matsuyama and Tony Finau are among the headliners of the PGA Tour field at this week's 2022 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities. Matsuyama is one of six major champions teeing it up, along with Jason Day, Stewart Cink, Jason Dufner, Danny Willett and Lucas Glover. Finau and Matsuyama are scheduled to play this week after competing in the Open Championship at St. Andrews, with Sungjae Im and Sahith Theegala among the other notable golfers doing that double. Chez Reavie won last week's Barracuda Championship opposite the PGA Tour's final major of the season and is also in the 2022 3M Open field. Martin Laird, Cam Davis and Maverick McNealy also are expected to compete after finishing in the top 10 at that event, while Davis Riley and former tennis star Mardy Fish also are among the notable entries.

Finau, who has two runner-up finishes since the start of May, is the 12-1 favorite in Caesars Sportsbook's latest 2022 3M Open odds. He is followed by Matsuyama (16-1), Im (16-1) and Adam Hadwin (20-1). McNealy (22-1), Riley (25-1), Theegala (25-1) and Davis (25-1) also are among the favorites in the 2022 3M Open field. Reavie (35-1) and Laird (35-1) also could contend, while Fish is a 1000-1 longshot. Will you get decent value on players like Reavie and McNealy for your 2022 3M Open Fantasy golf picks after their strong runs last week? Or should you play it safe and go with the more established Matsuyama or Finau? Before you lock in any Fantasy golf rankings or make any bets on the 2022 3M Open, be sure you check out the Fantasy golf projections from SportsLine fantasy expert Riley Gates.

Gates is a writer for 247Sports and has covered a range of sports for nearly five years. He has followed golf closely for much longer and has a profound knowledge of the sport. He also knows what it takes to win, on the course and in fantasy sports.

Gates has been crushing his golf picks all season. He nailed last week's Open Championship, going with Cameron Smith among his outright winners despite many experts writing off the Australian. "There is some concern here after how he played in the U.S. Open," Gates said before the historic event at St. Andrews. "But Smith was solid in the other two majors this year. ... The value is certainly there."

Of course, the 28-year-old rebounded from a third-round 73 to blitz the Old Course on Sunday. He fired a 4-under 68 to surge past sentimental favorite Rory McIlroy to have his name carved into the Claret Jug. This was just the latest of Gates' strong weeks picking PGA Tour events.

At the John Deere Classic, he pegged 40-1 longshot J.T. Poston as a potential winner. At the Travelers, he was all over Sahith Theegala, who was priced at just $7,300 at DraftKings and finished as a runner-up to help many Fantasy golf players cash in!

At the Memorial, five of Gates' nine picks finished in the top 15, including his biggest sleeper, Brendan Steele -- just $6,600 at DraftKings -- who posted a top-10 finish! At the Wells Fargo, four of his top six players finished in the top five, including winner Max Homa, a 40-1 long shot. Anyone who has followed Gates is way up.

Gates has seen Im's struggles, but he isn't deterred and will back the South Korean this week. Im has faltered in three straight tournaments, but two were majors and the other was on a links course. He missed the cut at the U.S. and Scottish Opens before finishing T-81 at St. Andrews. But this week will be a return to normal, and the 24-year-old is among the best young players in the game. Im tied for eighth at the Masters and was 21st or higher in his next four events.

On the other hand, the expert is staying away from Matsuyama, fading the 2021 Masters champ because of his inconsistency. The 30-year-old remains among the best on tour from tee to green, but he also still struggles with his putter. He finished fourth at the U.S. Open but also has a missed cut, a disqualification for using an unapproved club and a T-60 since mid-May. He tied for 68th at St. Andrews, and he might not have the motivation this week after his long flight over.

