The final major is in the books, and while many PGA Tour stars are recovering, the opportunity is there for an overlooked player to grab a victory at the 2022 3M Open. And with just three events left in the PGA Tour regular season, FedEx Cup points will be at a premium. Hideki Matsuyama, Tony Finau and Sahith Theegala are among the players making the trek over from the Open Championship in Scotland to compete this week. Other notable names include Maverick McNealy, Davis Riley, and Adam Hadwin, along with former tennis star and U.S. Davis Cup captain Mardy Fish, who will play on a sponsor's exemption. Defending champion Cameron Champ also plans to be in the field for the fourth edition of the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities.

Finau is the 12-1 favorite in Caesars Sportsbook's latest 2022 3M Open odds, followed by Matsuyama (16-1) and Sungjae Im (18-1). Among the other favorites in the 2022 3M Open field are Hadwin (20-1), McNealy (22-1), Theegala (25-1), Riley (25-1) and Cam Davis (25-1). Fish, who has been endorsed by none other than Jack Nicklaus for his golf skill, is priced at 1000-1. Before you make any 2022 3M Open picks, you need to see the PGA predictions and best bets from SportsLine golf insider Patrick McDonald.

After spending time at FanSided and NBC Sports EDGE, McDonald joined CBS Sports as a golf writer in the spring of 2022. Now covering the sport from a broader perspective, McDonald still likes to dip his toes into the betting pools on a weekly basis on the PGA Tour.

He takes a measured approach to his outright selections and is up more than 58 units on those plays in 2022, having hit Cameron Smith (22-1) at the Tournament of Champions, Hudson Swafford (250-1) at The American Express, Joaquin Niemann (70-1) at the Genesis Invitational and Justin Thomas (66-1) live at the PGA Championship.

Top 2022 3M Open expert picks

Shockingly, McDonald is fading Jason Day despite his still-sublime short game and his status as a former world No. 1. The veteran should thrive in a weaker field like this, but he has really been struggling with his approach shots. Day is in the top 60 in strokes gained around the green and putting, but 177th in strokes gained approach. The 34-year-old has just two top-10 finishes this season, and the last one came in late January. He hasn't cracked the top 25 since early May.

On the other hand, the expert is backing Davis Riley, who has been on the verge of victory a couple of times and has the tools to break through. The 25-year-old has hit a couple of speed bumps, finishing T-31 at the U.S. Open and T-64 at the Travelers, but that was due to inexplicably poor putting. McDonald expects Riley to find his stroke, and he is excellent off the tee (12th in total driving) and scores low. He is 12th on tour in birdie average (4.21 per round). See who else to pick here.

2022 3M Open odds, field, top contenders

Tony Finau 12-1

Hideki Matsuyama 16-1

Sungjae Im 18-1

Adam Hadwin 20-1

Maverick McNealy 22-1

Cam Davis 25-1

Sahith Theegala 25-1

Davis Riley 25-1

Cameron Tringale 28-1

Mark Hubbard 30-1

Charles Howell 30-1

Brendan Steele 35-1

Chez Reavie 35-1

Adam Long 35-1

Martin Laird 35-1

J.T. Poston 35-1

Ryan Palmer 40-1

Brendon Todd 40-1

Nick Hardy 40-1

Adam Svensson 40-1

Jason Day 40-1

Rickie Fowler 45-1

Cameron Champ 45-1

Chris Gotterup 50-1

Dylan Frittelli 50-1

Emiliano Grillo 50-1

Wyndham Clark 50-1

C.T. Pan 50-1

Matthew NeSmith 55-1

Troy Merritt 65-1

Michael Thompson 65-1

Lucas Glover 65-1

Lanto Griffin 65-1

Doug Ghim 70-1

Austin Smotherman 70-1

Matthias Schwab 70-1

Stewart Cink 70-1

Patton Kizzire 80-1

Beau Hossler 80-1

Hayden Buckley 80-1

Greyson Sigg 80-1

Nick Taylor 80-1

Tyler Duncan 80-1

John Huh 80-1

Erik Van Rooyen 80-1

Danny Willett 80-1

Stephan Jaeger 90-1

Callum Tarren 90-1

Danny Lee 90-1

Brandon Matthews 100-1

Adam Schenk 100-1

Garrick Higgo 100-1

Chesson Hadley 100-1

Andrew Putnam 100-1

Nate Lashley 100-1

Sam Ryder 100-1

Michael Gligic 100-1

Lee Hodges 100-1

Tom Hoge 100-1

Kramer Hickok 100-1

Joseph Bramlett 125-1

Brice Garnett 125-1

James Hahn 125-1

Hank Lebioda 125-1

Scott Piercy 125-1

Matt Wallace 125-1

Justin Lower 125-1

Michael Kim 125-1

Bo Hoag 150-1

Dylan Wu 150-1

Andrew Novak 150-1

Peter Malnati 150-1

Kelly Kraft 150-1

Ryan Moore 150-1

Ryan Armour 150-1

Kevin Chappell 200-1

Ben Martin 200-1

Satoshi Kodaira 200-1

Richy Werenski 200-1

Bill Haas 200-1

Vaughn Taylor 200-1

Chase Seiffert 200-1

Roger Sloan 200-1

Robert Streb 200-1

Brandon Hagy 200-1

Austin Cook 200-1

Scott Gutschewski 200-1

Kevin Tway 200-1

Sean O'Hair 200-1

Henrik Norlander 200-1

Doc Redman 200-1

Harry Higgs 200-1

Chad Ramey 200-1

Ben Kohles 250-1

Bo Van Pelt 250-1

Brian Stuard 250-1

Jonathan Byrd 250-1

Scott Brown 250-1

Chris Stroud 250-1

David Lingmerth 250-1

Camilo Villegas 250-1

Seung-yul Noh 250-1

Cameron Percy 250-1

Joshua Creel 250-1

Nick Watney 300-1

David Hearn 300-1

Seth Reeves 300-1

Paul Barjon 300-1

Andrew Landry 300-1

Cole Hammer 300-1

Kiradech Aphibarnrat 300-1

Aaron Baddeley 300-1

Grayson Murray 300-1

Jason Dufner 350-1

Max McGreevy 400-1

David Skinns 500-1

Greg Chalmers 500-1

Wesley Bryan 500-1

Martin Trainer 500-1

K.J. Choi 500-1

Curtis Thompson 500-1

Mardy Fish 500-1

Brian Gay 500-1

Jonas Blixt 500-1

Jared Wolfe 500-1

Jim Knous 500-1

Robert Garrigus 500-1

Sung Kang 500-1

Ben Crane 500-1

Brett Drewitt 500-1

D.J. Trahan 500-1

Ricky Barnes 500-1

Dylan Menante 500-1

Arjun Atwal 500-1

Ryan Brehm 500-1

Mark Hensby 500-1

Sangmoon Bae 500-1

Dawie Van Der Walt 500-1

Tommy Gainey 500-1

Matt Every 750-1

George McNeill 750-1

Kevin Stadler 1000-1

Mo Lim 1000-1

Ted Potter 1000-1

D.A. Points 1000-1

Brian Davis 1000-1

J.J. Henry 1000-1

Jeff Sorenson 1000-1

Derek Ernst 1000-1

John Merrick 1000-1