There will be plenty of excitement for fans and bettors to follow at the 2020 3M Open, which begins on Thursday. Matthew Wolff sank a 26-foot eagle putt on the 72nd hole to finish 21-under a year ago. The one-stroke victory was the 20-year-old's first PGA Tour win and came just three weeks after he turned pro. The Oklahoma State national champion returns to defend his title and is among the favorites at 28-1 in the latest 2020 3M Open odds from William Hill.

World No. 4 Dustin Johnson is the oddsmakers' top choice at 11-1, followed by sixth-ranked Brooks Koepka and Tony Finau at 14-1. Other notables in the 2020 3M Open field include Englishmen Tommy Fleetwood (16-1) and Paul Casey (25-1), as well as fan favorite Bubba Watson (33-1). Before making any 2020 3M Open picks, you need to check out the latest PGA Tour predictions from SportsLine's resident golf insider, Sal Johnson.

A media legend and consummate golf insider, Johnson has been on his game this season, and anyone who has followed his advice has hit big. He pegged Sungjae Im as a top contender before his first Tour win at the Honda Classic in March and was all over Bryson DeChambeau to finally finish off a victory at the Rocket Mortgage Classic this month.

He also touted surging Tyrrell Hatton before his breakthrough at the Arnold Palmer, was behind struggling Adam Scott at the Genesis and backed steady Webb Simpson before his victories at both the RBC Heritage and the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

That success comes on the heels of Johnson's banner 2019 season. He featured Tiger Woods in his best bets for the Masters, and Woods walked away with his fifth green jacket. Then, Johnson promoted Brooks Koepka in his PGA Championship best bets, and Koepka made a mockery of that tournament, building a seven-shot lead entering the weekend and rolling to victory.

Johnson completely called the season-ending Tour Championship. He predicted Koepka, Rory McIlroy or Xander Schauffele would win, and those were the top three finishers. Anyone who followed Johnson's golf picks saw huge returns.

Now, Johnson, the first producer of "Inside the PGA Tour," a longtime ABC Sports golf producer who has worked with Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer and Greg Norman, and the founder of the world's top golf statistics database, has released his highly confident 2020 3M Open picks here, and they will surprise you.

Top 2020 3M Open expert picks

Johnson is fading Koepka, even though the four-time major winner is among the favorites at 14-1. The golf stats guru doesn't expect much with the way Koepka's game is shaping up, with just one top-10 finish in his nine events this season, and he could be struggling with more knee issues.

The golf guru has been following Dustin Johnson for years and knows the big hitter has the game to succeed at TPC Twin Cities. Johnson missed the cut on the tough Muirfield Village layout but had shot eight straight rounds in the 60s prior to that. He has three top-10 finishes in eight events this season and won the Travelers Championship three weeks ago. The 36-year-old is second on Tour in total driving and 14th in strokes gained off the tee.

Wolff has raised eyebrows and has had Sal Johnson's attention since before his win here last year. The 21-year-old tied for 22nd at the Memorial, was runner-up at the Rocket Mortgage Classic and has shot in the 60s in six of his past 10 rounds. He received exposure and encountered intense competition in May alongside Rickie Fowler in the TaylorMade Driving Relief event against Dustin Johnson and Rory McIlroy.

How to make 2020 3M Open predictions

Johnson is all over a monster long shot who comes into this week's event with odds longer than 60-1. This overlooked veteran has won twice before on the PGA Tour and could be primed for a stunning victory. See who it is, and get all of Johnson's PGA picks, right here.

Who wins the 3M Open 2020? Where do Dustin Johnson and Matthew Wolff finish? And which monster long shot is a must-back? Check out the odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Sal Johnson's full leaderboard, picks and analysis for the 2020 3M Open, all from the insider who has crushed his golf picks.

2020 3M Open odds (via William Hill)

Dustin Johnson 12-1

Brooks Koepka 14-1

Tony Finau 14-1

Tommy Fleetwood 16-1

Paul Casey 25-1

Matthew Wolff 25-1

Bubba Watson 33-1

Russell Henley 33-1

Lucas Glover 35-1

Harris English 35-1

Erik Van Rooyen 40-1

Brendon Todd 45-1

Sam Burns 50-1

Doc Redman 50-1

Sepp Straka 50-1

Luke List 50-1

Brian Harman 55-1

Henrik Norlander 55-1

Patrick Rodgers 55-1

Ryan Moore 60-1

Si-Woo Kim 66-1

Chris Kirk 66-1

Will Gordon 66-1

Kristoffer Ventura 66-1

Carlos Ortiz 66-1

Ryan Armour 66-1

Scott Stallings 66-1

Rafa Cabrera Bello 70-1

Jhonattan Vegas 70-1

Tom Lewis 70-1

Troy Merritt 80-1

Richy Werenski 80-1

Wyndham Clark 80-1

Max Homa 80-1

Alex Noren 80-1

Sam Ryder 80-1

Charles Howell 80-1

Bernd Wiesberger 80-1

Charley Hoffman 80-1

Kyle Stanley 100-1

Dylan Frittelli 100-1

Matthias Schwab 100-1

Adam Schenk 100-1

Talor Gooch 100-1

Emiliano Grillo 100-1

Ben Martin 100-1

Jason Kokrak 100-1

Michael Thompson 100-1

Wes Roach 100-1

Pat Perez 100-1

Chase Seiffert 100-1

Chesson Hadley 125-1

Danny Lee 125-1

Aaron Wise 125-1

Matthew NeSmith 125-1

Jason Dufner 125-1

Harry Higgs 125-1

Kyoung-Hoon Lee 125-1

Cameron Tringale 125-1

Chris Stroud 125-1

Peter Uihlein 125-1

Seung-Yul Noh 125-1

Adam Long 125-1

Tom Hoge 125-1

Brandon Hagy 125-1

Scott Piercy 125-1

Charl Schwartzel 125-1

Austin Cook 125-1

Vaughn Taylor 150-1

Xinjun Zhang 150-1

Hudson Swafford 150-1

Keith Mitchell 150-1

Brice Garnett 150-1

Stewart Cink 150-1

Joseph Bramlett 150-1

Denny McCarthy 150-1

Russell Knox 150-1

Patton Kizzire 150-1

Sahith Theegala 200-1

Roger Sloan 200-1

Nick Watney 200-1

Beau Hossler 200-1

Andrew Putnam 200-1

Cameron Davis 200-1

Scott Harrington 200-1

Seamus Power 200-1

Rhein Gibson 200-1

Bronson Burgoon 200-1

Fabian Gomez 200-1

Tim Wilkinson 200-1

Johnson Wagner 200-1

Scott Brown 200-1

J.J. Spaun 200-1

Sang-Moon Bae 200-1

Luke Donald 250-1

Shawn Stefani 250-1

George McNeill 250-1

Bo Hoag 250-1

Josh Teater 250-1

Bill Haas 250-1

Brian Gay 250-1

Kevin Tway 250-1

Kramer Hickok 250-1

Alex Cejka 250-1

Tyler McCumber 300-1

Ryan Blaum 300-1

Aaron Baddeley 300-1

Hank Lebioda 300-1

Mark Anderson 300-1

Chris Couch 300-1

Ted Potter 300-1

Chris Baker 300-1

Grayson Murray 300-1

Peter Malnati 300-1

Zack Sucher 300-1

Jamie Lovemark 300-1

Roberto Castro 300-1

Cameron Percy 300-1

Robert Streb 300-1

Vincent Whaley 300-1

David Hearn 300-1

Jonathan Byrd 300-1

David Lingmerth 300-1

Sebastian Cappelen 300-1

Nelson Ledesma 400-1

Arjun Atwal 400-1

Ryan Brehm 400-1

K.J. Choi 400-1

D.J. Trahan 400-1

Chad Campbell 400-1

Ricky Barnes 400-1

Doug Ghim 400-1

Tommy Gainey 400-1

Robby Shelton 400-1

J.J. Henry 500-1

Greg Chalmers 500-1

Chase Koepka 500-1

John Merrick 500-1

Michael Gligic 500-1

Matt Every 500-1

Derek Ernst 500-1

Michael Gellerman 500-1

Ben Taylor 500-1

Rob Oppenheim 500-1

Peter Kuest 500-1

Dominic Bozzelli 500-1

Tom Lehman 500-1

Bo Van Pelt 750-1

Martin Trainer 750-1

Tim Herron 750-1

John Senden 750-1

Angus Flanagan 750-1

Michael Kim 750-1