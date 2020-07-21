Watch Now: Preview: 3M Open ( 2:00 )

The PGA Tour heads to TPC Twin Cities this week for the 2020 3M Open, and organizers will try to build on the excitement of last year's inaugural event. Matthew Wolff notched his first Tour victory less than a month after turning pro last year, going 21-under par to edge Collin Morikawa and Bryson DeChambeau by one stroke. Wolff, who played at Oklahoma State, joined Ben Crenshaw and Tiger Woods as the only players to win an NCAA title and PGA Tour event in the same year.

Dustin Johnson is the favorite at 12-1 in the latest 2020 3M Open odds at William Hill. Among the players joining Johnson and Wolff (25-1) in the 2020 3M Open field are co-second favorites Tony Finau and Brooks Koepka, both at 14-1, and Tommy Fleetwood, who is playing on Tour for the first time since March and is listed at 16-1. Before making any 2020 3M Open picks, you need to check out the latest PGA Tour predictions from SportsLine's resident golf insider, Sal Johnson.

A media legend and consummate golf insider, Johnson has been on his game this season, and anyone who has followed his advice has hit big. He pegged Sungjae Im as a top contender before his first Tour win at the Honda Classic in March and was all over Bryson DeChambeau to finally finish off a victory at the Rocket Mortgage Classic this month.

He also touted surging Tyrrell Hatton before his breakthrough at the Arnold Palmer, was behind struggling Adam Scott at the Genesis and backed steady Webb Simpson before his victories at both the RBC Heritage and the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

That success comes on the heels of Johnson's banner 2019 season. He featured Tiger Woods in his best bets for the Masters, and Woods walked away with his fifth green jacket. Then, Johnson promoted Brooks Koepka in his PGA Championship best bets, and Koepka made a mockery of that tournament, building a seven-shot lead entering the weekend and rolling to victory.

Johnson completely called the season-ending Tour Championship. He predicted Koepka, Rory McIlroy or Xander Schauffele would win, and those were the top three finishers. Anyone who followed Johnson's golf picks saw huge returns.

Now, Johnson, the first producer of "Inside the PGA Tour," a longtime ABC Sports golf producer who has worked with Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer and Greg Norman, and the founder of the world's top golf statistics database, has released his highly confident 2020 3M Open picks here, and they will surprise you.

Top 2020 3M Open expert picks

Johnson is fading Koepka, even though the four-time major winner is among the favorites at 14-1. The golf stats guru doesn't expect much with the way Koepka's game is shaping up, with just one top-10 finish in his nine events this season, and he could be struggling with more knee issues.

Instead, Johnson expects big things from Finau, who shared the 36-hole lead at the Memorial last week before finishing eighth. The 30-year-old is ranked 19th in the world and has one career Tour victory, but he has often been in the mix this season. He has four top-10 finishes and is 23rd in scoring average. Finau has struggled in final rounds, including a 78 on Sunday at Muirfield, but he is 12th in total strokes gained.

Fleetwood has been on the radar of the golf expert for years. The 29-year-old has eight worldwide wins but hasn't broken through on the PGA Tour yet. He finished third at the Honda Classic in March as part of his four top-20 finishes worldwide before he missed the cut at the Arnold Palmer heading into the layoff. The Englishman is in the top 25 in both strokes gained off the tee and tee-to-green, and he is 14th in driving distance at 309.5 yards.

How to make 2020 3M Open predictions

Johnson is all over a monster long shot who comes into this week's event with odds longer than 60-1. This overlooked veteran has won twice before on the PGA Tour and could be primed for a stunning victory. See who it is, and get all of Johnson's PGA picks, right here.

Who wins the 3M Open 2020? Where do Finau and Fleetwood finish? And which monster long shot is a must-back? Check out the odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Sal Johnson's full leaderboard, picks and analysis for the 2020 3M Open, all from the insider who has crushed his golf picks.

2020 3M Open odds (via William Hill)

Dustin Johnson 12-1

Brooks Koepka 14-1

Tony Finau 14-1

Tommy Fleetwood 16-1

Paul Casey 25-1

Matthew Wolff 25-1

Bubba Watson 33-1

Russell Henley 33-1

Lucas Glover 35-1

Harris English 35-1

Erik Van Rooyen 40-1

Brendon Todd 45-1

Sam Burns 50-1

Doc Redman 50-1

Sepp Straka 50-1

Luke List 50-1

Brian Harman 55-1

Henrik Norlander 55-1

Patrick Rodgers 55-1

Ryan Moore 60-1

Si-Woo Kim 66-1

Chris Kirk 66-1

Will Gordon 66-1

Kristoffer Ventura 66-1

Carlos Ortiz 66-1

Ryan Armour 66-1

Scott Stallings 66-1

Rafa Cabrera Bello 70-1

Jhonattan Vegas 70-1

Tom Lewis 70-1

Troy Merritt 80-1

Richy Werenski 80-1

Wyndham Clark 80-1

Max Homa 80-1

Alex Noren 80-1

Sam Ryder 80-1

Charles Howell 80-1

Bernd Wiesberger 80-1

Charley Hoffman 80-1

Kyle Stanley 100-1

Dylan Frittelli 100-1

Matthias Schwab 100-1

Adam Schenk 100-1

Talor Gooch 100-1

Emiliano Grillo 100-1

Ben Martin 100-1

Jason Kokrak 100-1

Michael Thompson 100-1

Wes Roach 100-1

Pat Perez 100-1

Chase Seiffert 100-1

Chesson Hadley 125-1

Danny Lee 125-1

Aaron Wise 125-1

Matthew NeSmith 125-1

Jason Dufner 125-1

Harry Higgs 125-1

Kyoung-Hoon Lee 125-1

Cameron Tringale 125-1

Chris Stroud 125-1

Peter Uihlein 125-1

Seung-Yul Noh 125-1

Adam Long 125-1

Tom Hoge 125-1

Brandon Hagy 125-1

Scott Piercy 125-1

Charl Schwartzel 125-1

Austin Cook 125-1

Vaughn Taylor 150-1

Xinjun Zhang 150-1

Hudson Swafford 150-1

Keith Mitchell 150-1

Brice Garnett 150-1

Stewart Cink 150-1

Joseph Bramlett 150-1

Denny McCarthy 150-1

Russell Knox 150-1

Patton Kizzire 150-1

Sahith Theegala 200-1

Roger Sloan 200-1

Nick Watney 200-1

Beau Hossler 200-1

Andrew Putnam 200-1

Cameron Davis 200-1

Scott Harrington 200-1

Seamus Power 200-1

Rhein Gibson 200-1

Bronson Burgoon 200-1

Fabian Gomez 200-1

Tim Wilkinson 200-1

Johnson Wagner 200-1

Scott Brown 200-1

J.J. Spaun 200-1

Sang-Moon Bae 200-1

Luke Donald 250-1

Shawn Stefani 250-1

George McNeill 250-1

Bo Hoag 250-1

Josh Teater 250-1

Bill Haas 250-1

Brian Gay 250-1

Kevin Tway 250-1

Kramer Hickok 250-1

Alex Cejka 250-1

Tyler McCumber 300-1

Ryan Blaum 300-1

Aaron Baddeley 300-1

Hank Lebioda 300-1

Mark Anderson 300-1

Chris Couch 300-1

Ted Potter 300-1

Chris Baker 300-1

Grayson Murray 300-1

Peter Malnati 300-1

Zack Sucher 300-1

Jamie Lovemark 300-1

Roberto Castro 300-1

Cameron Percy 300-1

Robert Streb 300-1

Vincent Whaley 300-1

David Hearn 300-1

Jonathan Byrd 300-1

David Lingmerth 300-1

Sebastian Cappelen 300-1

Nelson Ledesma 400-1

Arjun Atwal 400-1

Ryan Brehm 400-1

K.J. Choi 400-1

D.J. Trahan 400-1

Chad Campbell 400-1

Ricky Barnes 400-1

Doug Ghim 400-1

Tommy Gainey 400-1

Robby Shelton 400-1

J.J. Henry 500-1

Greg Chalmers 500-1

Chase Koepka 500-1

John Merrick 500-1

Michael Gligic 500-1

Matt Every 500-1

Derek Ernst 500-1

Michael Gellerman 500-1

Ben Taylor 500-1

Rob Oppenheim 500-1

Peter Kuest 500-1

Dominic Bozzelli 500-1

Tom Lehman 500-1

Bo Van Pelt 750-1

Martin Trainer 750-1

Tim Herron 750-1

John Senden 750-1

Angus Flanagan 750-1

Michael Kim 750-1